RT-One’S $1.2 Billion A.I. Data Center Boosts Brazil’S Tech Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) American company RT-One plans to build a $1.2 billion data center in Paraná, Brazil. The project focuses on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. This news comes from a recent announcement by the company.



The data center will be located in Maringá, within a planned Export Processing Zone. It will cover 400,000 square meters. The project aims to create 2,000 direct jobs in the region.



RT-One's CEO, Fernando Palamone, stressed the importance of bringing advanced data protection to Brazil. The country ranks second globally for cyberattacks. This fact highlights the need for improved security measures.



The company plans to start construction in six months. They expect the first phase to be operational within a year. The entire project will include four buildings.



Brazil's data center market is growing rapidly. Experts predict a 13% annual growth rate over the next five years. This expansion reflects the country's increasing digital needs.







Other major players are also investing in Brazil's tech infrastructure. Grupo FS plans to invest $1.8 billion in three new data centers. Scala Data Centers secured $500 million for an AI-focused campus in Porto Alegre.



These investments position Brazil as a leading data center hub in Latin America. The country's large internal market and diverse economy make it attractive to investors.

Brazil's Growing Tech Landscape

Brazil's high percentage of renewable energy sources adds to its appeal. This factor makes it ideal for sustainable data center operations.



While São Paulo remains the primary data center location, other cities are gaining importance. Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, and now Maringá are becoming key tech hubs.



RT-One's project in Maringá represents a significant step for Brazil's tech sector. It showcases the country's potential in the global AI and data infrastructure landscape.



The investment aligns with Brazil's goal to enhance its digital capabilities. It supports the growing demands of businesses and consumers in the AI era.



As Brazil continues to attract substantial tech investments, its role in the global digital economy grows. The country is poised to become a major player in AI and data infrastructure.

MENAFN23012025007421016031ID1109124144