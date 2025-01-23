NORTH AMERICAN CRICKET CLUB APPOINTS JAMIE LLOYD AND JULIE ABBOTT TO STRATEGIC ADVISORY BOARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NACC proudly announces the addition of two renown veterans to its Strategic Advisory Board

- Nick Corso, League CommissionerTHOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The North American Cricket Club (NACC) is pleased to announce the addition of Jamie Lloyd and Julie Abbott to its Strategic Advisory Board. Both Jamie and Julie bring decades of expertise in sports management, business development, and strategic leadership, making them invaluable assets as NACC continues to expand its presence and grow the game of cricket across North America.The appointment of these two highly respected industry professionals reflects NACC's commitment to building a robust leadership team that will guide its growth and support its vision of elevating cricket in the region.Jamie Lloyd – A Proven Leader in Sports and BusinessJamie Lloyd, brings over 20 years of experience in cricket, spanning grassroots development, event management, coaching, and coach education. He has contributed to growing the game in both the USA and New Zealand, including managing Cricket Operations for the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York. Jamie has been instrumental in developing programs that expand cricket participation and improve coaching standards, helping to create opportunities for growth and success in the sport.“We are excited to have Jamie join our Strategic Advisory Board,” said League Commissioner, Nick Corso.“His expertise in sports management, education, and business development will help us shape a strategic direction that positions NACC as a premier cricket organization in North America. His insights will be crucial as we expand and engage with new audiences.”Jamie's contributions to NACC will focus on advancing the club's educational initiatives, enhancing partnerships, and deepening fan engagement through innovative technology and data-driven insights.Julie Abbott – Advocate for Women's Cricket and Strategic InnovatorJulie Abbott brings over 20 years of management experience in the B2B, sports, and education sectors. A former England county-level cricketer, ICC Master Educator, and the executive director of the Charlotte Edwards Foundation, Julie is a trailblazer in promoting women's cricket . With former experience and leadership roles with USA Cricket and management responsibilities at major international events, including the T20 Men's World Cup, ICC World Cup Qualifiers and Fairbreak Global tournaments, she has built a solid reputation for delivering operational excellence.“We are equally thrilled to welcome Julie Abbott to the Strategic Advisory Board,” said Corso.“Julie's dedication to growing women's cricket and her proven success in driving business growth and strategic planning make her an ideal addition to our team of advisors. Her deep understanding of the sport at both grassroots and professional levels, will be instrumental as we build opportunities for women in the USA and foster a thriving cricket community.”Julie will advise on women's cricket initiatives and strategic partnerships to further establish the NACC as a leader in promoting gender equity within the sport.Strengthening Leadership for a Bold FutureThe addition of Jamie Lloyd and Julie Abbott to NACC's Strategic Advisory Board represents a significant step forward in the club's ambition to transform the landscape of cricket in North America. Together, Jamie and Julie will provide valuable guidance in shaping the organization's strategic direction, optimizing operations, and ensuring that cricket grows as a widely celebrated sport across both the U.S. and Canada.“This is a transformative moment for the North American Cricket Club,” added Corso.“With Jamie and Julie joining the Strategic Advisory Board, we are confident that their collective leadership, vision, and passion for cricket will help us achieve unprecedented growth and success.”About Jamie LloydJamie Lloyd is a cricket professional with two decades of experience in grassroots development, high-performance coaching, coach education, and event operations. He has led innovative programs and played key roles in major events like the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.Passionate about fostering inclusivity and community, Jamie focuses on creating sustainable pathways for players at all levels. His expertise in high-performance design and strategic leadership ensures opportunities are accessible and impactful.With a collaborative and adaptable approach, Jamie combines creativity and integrity to deliver innovative solutions that advance cricket and support its growth.About Julie AbbottJulie Abbott is a seasoned executive with over two decades of leadership experience. She co-founded CanAm Women's Cricket, held a leadership role with USA Women's Cricket and served as Team Manager for the Warriors, Fairbreak Global. Julie is known for her strategic thinking and commitment to growing women's cricket and was recently appointed as Executive Director for the Charlotte Edwards Foundation to support the advancement of women and girls cricket.About the North American Cricket ClubThe North American Cricket Club (NACC) is dedicated to promoting the sport of cricket in the United States and Canada through competitive leagues, youth development programs, and community engagement initiatives. With a focus on growing the game at all levels, NACC strives to create a vibrant and sustainable cricket culture in North America .For more information about the North American Cricket Club and the Strategic Advisory Board, visit us on: Facebook (NACC Pro), X (@nacc_pro), and Instagram (naccpro).________________________________________Media Contact:Chuck BushMedia and EntertainmentNorth American Cricket ClubPhone: 225-238-3886Email: ...Website:

