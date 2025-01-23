Hilltop Biosciences Secures Funding To Accelerate Leadership In Biotech Innovation And Commercial Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hilltop Bio, a pioneer in veterinary regenerative therapies, today announced $5 million in strategic funding to accelerate its position as the leader in regenerative therapy research and commercial expansion. This will advance the company's scientific leadership in innovative technologies while enabling aggressive market growth across its equine and canine platforms.



The funding comes at a pivotal moment, following Hilltop Bio's exceptional performance in 2024: . Successfully supported over 6,000 animals . Integrated 200+ new veterinary practices . Achieved 96% customer retention rate . Delivered 100% year-over-year sales growth



"Cherrystone Angel Group first recognized the potential of Hilltop Bio when we made our initial investment in 2019," said Stephen Schweich, Chairman, Cherrystone Angel Group. "We are continuing to invest in Hilltop Bio due to their groundbreaking approach to veterinary regenerative therapeutics. With a highly skilled management team and a strong commitment to scientific innovation, Hilltop Bio is well positioned to deliver exciting new products and strong sales growth in the coming years."



The investment will drive two key strategic priorities:



Scientific Leadership: . Enhanced research capabilities in regenerative therapeutic characterization . Advanced product development and customization . Expanded data analytics and outcomes research . Strengthened scientific partnerships and collaborations



Commercial Excellence: . Expanded sales and support infrastructure . Enhanced digital customer experience platform . Strengthened educational and training programs . Advanced market analytics capabilities . Broadened distribution networks



"This strategic funding represents a transformative moment for Hilltop Bio," said Amanda Drobnis, CEO. "By investing in both scientific innovation and commercial excellence, we're solidifying our position as the leader in the veterinary regenerative space. Our commitment to research, product characterization, and data-driven outcomes sets us apart in the market. This investment will accelerate our ability to deliver breakthrough solutions while maintaining the scientific rigor that defines our brand."



Looking ahead to 2025, Hilltop Bio will focus on: . Advancing research and characterization . Expanding data analytics and outcomes research . Strengthening market leadership position . Enhancing customer education and support . Accelerating commercial growth



"Launchpad Venture Group is thrilled to see the continued adoption of Hilltop Biosciences' products," added Ian Levine, Managing Director, Launchpad Venture Group. "We strongly support Hilltop's mission to improve health outcomes for both horses and dogs. We have been proud financial backers in each of Hilltops rounds and excited that this fundraising delivers the capital needed for Hilltop to scale and achieve a market-leading position across all its product lines."



For more information about Hilltop Bio and their innovative solutions, visit .



About Hilltop Bio - Hilltop Bio is the leading innovator in veterinary regenerative therapies, combining scientific excellence with practical application to deliver breakthrough solutions that transform animal health outcomes. Through rigorous research, product characterization, and development, Hilltop Bio advances the field of regenerative care solutions trusted by veterinary professionals nationwide.

