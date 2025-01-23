Gold Eagle® Company Announces Private Brands National Account Manager- Ben Decker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brant Sarkisian, Senior Director-Private Brand SalesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gold EagleCompany, of STA-BILstabilizer, 303cleaners and protectants, and Hot Shot's Secretperformance lubricants, is pleased to announce Ben Decker as the company's new private brands national account manager. Decker reports directly to Gold Eagle Company Senior Director-Private Brand Sales, Brant Sarkisian, and is responsible for managing the company's original equipment manufacturer / private brands accounts and securing new accounts.He has over 16 years of experience working in management for Kem Krest, a national leader in supply chain, fulfillment, and aftersales solutions specializing in the marketing of OEM products, chemicals included, to automotive, agriculture, industrial, and defense industries. Rising from his position as a supply chain analyst to director of supply chain, he worked with buyers, planners, and logistics analysts to oversee OEM partnerships across multiple markets. Promoted to director of operations, Decker managed the launch of new products and built and developed the company's e-commerce unit. For the last two years, he served as director of solutions implementation. He is a graduate of Indiana University and received a Certificate in Executive Management from University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business. Additionally, he is the president and producer of the Elkhart Jazz Festival and has 10-plus years of non-profit leadership.Sarkisian says,“Ben is engaging, experienced, and knowledgeable in the OEM space of three of our primary markets - automotive, agriculture, and heavy-duty. He has a wealth of OEM relationships and solid ideas on how to expand through new product offerings. We look forward to his input on how to ensure optimal customer satisfaction and achieve the highest level of operational efficiency for our private brand accounts.”For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products visit .About Gold EagleCompanyFounded in 1932, Gold EagleCo. is a family-owned and operated company that is an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of performance chemicals and surface treatments. Gold Eagle is driven to produce innovative products that protect and preserve the things we love and its award-winning lineup of products, includes STA-BIL, 303products, Hot Shot's Secret, TriNova, HEETGas-Line Antifreeze, and 104+Octane Boost.

