CAROL WAY CISCO SELECTED BY IAOTP AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carol Way Cisco honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carol Way Cisco, Award Winning Interior Designer and Principal Owner of Signature Design + Studio and Founder and President of Designing for Veterans, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Carol Way Cisco will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Carol Way Cisco as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over four decades of experience, Ms. Cisco has firmly established herself as a leading expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she spent twenty-five years working at an international level, making a profound impact on countless lives. During this time, she contributed to numerous humanitarian projects, including the global headquarters for the world's largest drug rehabilitation facility, an international campus for world literacy, and a human rights embassy in Brussels, Belgium. As an Accredited Professional for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED AP ID + C), Ms. Cisco is deeply committed to sustainable design and the preservation of both human and planetary well-being.In the years that followed, Ms. Cisco became a trailblazer in transforming the way we perceive and apply interior design. As she puts it, she believes, "Interior design is more than aesthetics." Through decades of research on the impact of interior design, she has discovered that it can be truly life-changing. Her passion for health and wellness in design earned her the prestigious American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) National Focus Award for Wellness Design-one of the highest honors within ASID.Ms. Cisco's areas of expertise are not limited to health & wellness. She is also an expert in sustainable, residential, commercial, and hospitality design. Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Cisco studied Interior Design at the University of Northern Colorado. Later she earned her BFA in Interior Design from Illinois Institute of Art – Chicago with honors.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Cisco has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she received IAOTP's Top Award-Winning International Interior Designer of the Year. This year, she was featured on the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. And she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Cisco's work with Designing for Veterans (D4V), a nonprofit interior design firm she founded, provides pro bono services to severely disabled veterans with customized architectural planning, interior design, furnishings, and construction to address their individual needs. By creating fully functional, barrier-free, aesthetic, and therapeutic environments, D4V offers veterans the opportunity and ability to live independent and active lives. All at no cost to the veteran or their family.Ms. Cisco's therapeutic design approach developed to aid in the recovery of veterans is award-winning and has been recognized by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and the International Interior Designers Association (IIDA) for her extraordinary design work, passion, and commitment to serving our wounded heroes.Reflected in her passion to empower others, Ms. Cisco is dedicated to mentoring and providing resources to interior design students across the country. Designing for Veterans was originally founded to not only service disabled veterans but to provide on-the-job training to interior design students while they are in school; well before they graduate. She is a firm believer that students must apply what they learn in the classroom to real life simultaneously in order to have a meaningful and successful educational experience. Currently as the Chapter President for ASID Missouri West – Kansas she personally has visited and spoken with hundreds of students. Over many years several students she has mentored around the country have become award winning design entrepreneurs. They have founded their own successful interior design studios, become board members to their own local ASID Chapters and leaders in their design communities.Looking back, Ms. Cisco attributes her success to learning early in life that it's not all about her. It's about those with whom we share this world. It's about purpose and service for the greater good.Today, when not working, she enjoys traveling to absorb and experience the architecture and cultures around the world. Most importantly she loves spending time at home with her family and dogs.Looking forward, Ms. Cisco has a definite vision best expressed in her own words: "As a thought leader in this profession it is my goal to bring a new perspective to how we look at design for the built environment. To recognize that design is a holistic approach impacting not only physical, but mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of one's life. And by embracing this, designers can change lives. It is important to know and learn how to do that as it is essential to our collective future.”To that end, Ms. Cisco plans to complete and release her upcoming book, Interior Design – How Design Can Change Your Life – A Guide to Health & Wellness. She hopes to inspire and share her research not only with other industry professionals but with everyone from all walks of life.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.