Crossfuze Paves The Way For Servicenow Partner Excellence: Retains Elite Partner Status And Earns Customer Experience Specialization

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossfuze, a global leader in ServiceNow solutions, proudly announces its continued recognition as an Elite Partner - one of fewer than 80 partners worldwide to hold this prestigious designation now. This milestone reflects Crossfuze's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional ServiceNow services and tailored solutions to support clients throughout their entire ServiceNow journey.

In addition to maintaining its Elite Partner status, Crossfuze has earned the highest accolade in the Customer Workflow field: the Customer Experience Specialization from ServiceNow. Crossfuze is one of only six partners globally to receive any kind of Specialization designation, highlighting the company's position as a leader in transforming customer experiences through innovative workflow solutions on the ServiceNow platform.

"We are honoured to be recognised as one of the top ServiceNow partners globally," said Steve Griffiths, CEO of Crossfuze. "Our team's dedication to excellence and our focus on customer success have been instrumental in achieving these milestones. The Customer Experience Specialization is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients."

These achievements are further strengthened by Crossfuze's success in attaining 12 validated practices in 2024 spanning a wide range of ServiceNow solutions, demonstrating the company's ability to support clients through every phase of their journey.

"Crossfuze continues to show outstanding commitment to our joint customers," said Erica Volini, Executive Vice President of worldwide industries, partners, and go-to-market at ServiceNow. "Their continued status as Elite is further evidence of the incredible value they deliver and the future we are building together."

As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, Crossfuze continues to leverage its deep industry knowledge and technical expertise to help organizations transform operations and achieve their digital transformation goals. With a proven track record of success and a relentless focus on innovation, Crossfuze is well-positioned to lead the way in the ever-evolving landscape of digital workflows.

"We enjoyed a record-breaking quarter for the company in Q4 and this growth, the accolades, and our investment in building out our AI practice, means we are in the strongest position ever to take advantage of the generational opportunity for our customers with Agentic AI and the ServiceNow platform" said Nick McGillivray, President & CRO at Crossfuze. "Digital Transformation is getting supercharged, and the time is right here, right now!"

About Crossfuze: Crossfuze is a global professional services partner with over 20 years of experience delivering superior, long-lasting business outcomes for clients through innovative workflow design and technology. Crossfuze offers a full suite of advisory, implementation, and support services designed to help clients set their strategic direction on the platform, successfully implement solutions, and achieve continued operational excellence. As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, Crossfuze is dedicated to delivering best-in-class ServiceNow experiences and driving digital transformation for organizations worldwide.

