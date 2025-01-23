GOJO Industries' Climate Targets Validated By The Science-Based Targets Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GOJO, MAKERS OF PURELLTM, takes the next step on its sustainability journey with the validation of its climate targets by SBTi

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOJO, Makers of PURELLTM, a leader in hand hygiene and healthy skin, announced today that its climate targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi offers companies a science-led framework for setting and validating both near-term and long-term targets for reaching net-zero greenhouse emissions by no later than 2050 and achieving the target in the United Nations' Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 oC.

"For more than 75 years, we've used science-based innovation to solve real human problems, setting new standards for efficacy and safety and inspiring others to develop solutions that increase overall well-being," said Stephanie Schneider, GOJO Chief Product Officer. "This validation of our science-based targets by SBTi is the next step in our journey to create social, environmental, and economic value for our stakeholders and holds us accountable to our customers, suppliers, and each other."

GOJO Near-Term Targets (by 2030)

GOJO has committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% by 2030 from the 2022 baseline and to increase active annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 7% in 2022 to 100% by 2030. Additionally, the company committed to reducing GHG emissions by 51.6% per thousand cases shipped by 2030 from the 2022 baseline.

GOJO Long-Term Targets (by 2050)

For long-term targets, GOJO has committed to reducing GHG emissions by 90% by 2050 from its 2022 base year and to reducing GHG emissions by 97% per thousand cases shipped within the same timeframe.

Overall Net-Zero Target

With its overall net-zero target, GOJO has committed to reaching net-zero GHG emissions across its value chain by 2050.

The validation by SBTi of GOJO's climate targets is the next step in a journey that started nearly 75 years earlier. When Goldie and Jerry Lippman founded GOJO in 1946, they built the company on the premise of creating a safer way for workers to clean their hands. So much of what Goldie and Jerry did was inherently sustainable – from using old car window cranks for the first-ever portion-controlled dispenser to using recycled pickle jars for the product.

Since its founding, GOJO launched its first-to-market green hand cleaner in 2006. In 2010, the company introduced its first Sustainability Goals, and in 2015, it announced its next set – many of which were accomplished before its end goal of 2020. Most recently, in 2023, GOJO introduced its third set of Sustainable Value Goals, which are designed to transform its business to deliver its GOJO Purpose of Saving Lives and Making Life Better through Well-Being Solutions.

About GOJO Industries

GOJO is a Purpose-driven, 3rd generation Family Enterprise whose market-leading PURELL® soap, hand sanitizer, surface sprays and wipes are used around the world to fight germs and promote well-being. A WBENC-certified women-owned business, for more than 75 years, GOJO has used science-based innovation to set new standards in safety, efficacy, and sustainability for both consumers and in public spaces like hospitals, schools, restaurants. GOJO is headquartered in Akron, Ohio with manufacturing facilities located in Northeast Ohio. For more information on GOJO Industries, please visit GOJO .

SOURCE GOJO Industries Inc.

