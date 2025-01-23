عربي


Southwest Airlines To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On January 30, 2025


1/23/2025 5:01:42 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time


Who:

Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer

Ryan Green, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Web Address:

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

PR Newswire

