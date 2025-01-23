Student-Led Consulting Firm Ascend Consulting Group Announces Expansion To Three Major Universities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Consulting Group, a student-led consulting firm that gathers Gen Z insights, just launched at three new universities: the University of Michigan, Boston College, and Cal Berkeley. This expansion doubles the firm's campus presence, enhancing its national network and its ability to provide impactful, authentic Gen Z perspectives to consumer tech startups.

The expansion to new universities builds upon Ascend Consulting Group's successful establishment of university chapters at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Northwestern University, where it already built a network of 75 student consultants since its founding in 2024.

“Our expansion to these elite universities marks a pivotal moment in our mission to connect startups and Gen Z consumers,” says William Host, co-founder of Ascend Consulting Group.“We're enhancing our ability to provide comprehensive, relevant insights that reflect Gen Z's varied perspectives by diversifying our university network.”

Strengthening Gen Z Insights

Ascend Consulting Group , known for finding consensus amongst gen-z consumer sentiment, offers tech startups turn-key access to a national network of driven, influential college students. The network of student consultants from various universities conducts targeted research, refines their findings into actionable insights, and delivers clear, strategic guidance to startups during weekly, coordinated meetings. The results are authentic Gen Z perspectives and strategic recommendations that drive product development and market fit.

Building new student networks in these new universities will enhance Ascend Consulting Group's existing student networks and the value it gives to startups. According to co-founder Mac Cutler, Ascend Consulting Group is actively expanding its network across all six universities by further recruiting and training students, providing them with hands-on consulting experience and the opportunity to collaborate directly with innovative tech startups.

The expansion also creates a broader network of peer collaboration across prestigious institutions, enabling students to develop professional skills and build industry connections across the technology sector.

Drew Guardiola, Northwestern University's founding chapter president, emphasizes the expansion's mutual benefits. "We're not just growing our network; we're creating opportunities for students to expand their interests and gain real-world entrepreneurial experience while increasing our bandwidth to help founders win."

For Ascend Consulting Group, this launch also means improving its consulting capabilities. The expansion of the student-led consulting firm significantly enhances the depth and breadth of Gen Z insights. Student consultants from six major universities provide startups with diverse perspectives from different geographical regions and cultural backgrounds, enabling more strategic decisions in product development and marketing initiatives.

"The expansion allows us to tap into diverse geographic and cultural Gen Z perspectives,” adds David Jacob, UCLA founding chapter president.“This breadth of insight is crucial for startups seeking to understand Gen Z preferences across different markets.”

Continuous Growth of Current Student Networks

Despite its launch in new universities, Ascend Consulting Group will continue its recruitment efforts across its initial universities while working on its goal of building a network of 200 members by the spring of 2025. This launch and its plans for the future position Ascend Consulting Group as a startup partner in providing more effective and targeted products and services for Gen Zs.

Eric Bennett-Sines, UCSB's founding chapter president, also shares his thoughts on partnering with Ascend Consulting Group.“We are happy to be part of Ascend's growing portfolio of universities. We can't wait to see the growth of our students and witness how they can contribute to startup success, providing genuine impact while still in school.”

About Ascend Consulting Group

Ascend Consulting Group is a student-led consulting firm founded by William Host and Mac Cutler that connects talented college students with consumer tech startups. The consulting firm's network of university chapters provides startups with authentic Gen Z insights, actionable recommendations, and creative strategies to drive product vision and market fit. Founded in July 2024, Ascend Consulting Group rapidly expands its presence across significant universities, changing how startups engage with Gen Z consumers.

