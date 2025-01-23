Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per share of common stock to of record as of February 7, 2025. The dividend is payable March 7, 2025.

This is the company's 299th consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 68 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.

