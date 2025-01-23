Creators Launch Own The Creative To Stop Billionaire Takeovers And Return Tiktok To Its True Visionaries: The Creators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Own the Creative stands apart from that model, focusing on equitable ownership, fair compensation, and community-driven decision-making.

We're uniting creators & users to buy TikTok-community-led, not billionaire-owned.

Under this plan, 51% of TikTok shares would be set aside for the creators fueling the app's success. An elected advisory board of top influencers would establish policies and formulas for revenue-sharing and content moderation-keeping the platform's future squarely in the hands of the people who make it thrive.

"We can't let TikTok become just another billionaire's playground," said Adam Juegos. "By putting creators in control and addressing security concerns, we can build a platform that's fair, innovative, and truly by the people."

How It Works



Crowdfunding for Users : Everyday users can invest through a crowdfunding campaign that will fund a public bid.

Creator Council : A team of top influencers sets revenue-sharing, content policies, and new platform features.

Data Security : An independent oversight framework ensures robust data protection. AI-Driven Oversight : Community-informed algorithms help keep TikTok safe and enjoyable for all.

Why It Matters



Creators Take the Lead : Fair revenue-sharing and decision-making power for those who make the platform thrive.

Prevent Billionaire Domination : Creators and users gain equity, preserving TikTok's creator-centric roots.

Data Security Safeguarded : Independent oversight keeps foreign powers out of Americans' information. Community-Driven Innovation : Policies shaped by the people, not corporate or political agendas.

With the clock ticking on the forced sale, Own the Creative asserts that this moment is a rare chance to reimagine social media. To learn more or invest, visit or join the conversation with #OwnTheCreative .

About Own the Creative

Own the Creative is a community-driven movement founded by NYU alumnus Adam Juegos, an award-winning filmmaker and early YouTube influencer who helped popularize the "unboxing" trend. Its mission is to secure majority ownership of TikTok for creators and users, ensuring equitable revenue-sharing, decision-making, and data privacy.

SOURCE Own the Creative, LLC