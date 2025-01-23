عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dogwood State Bank Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results


1/23/2025 4:33:10 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood State bank (OTC: DSBX) ("Dogwood" or the "Bank") announced today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) improved to $6.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q4 2024 and improved to $18.7 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in FY 2024
  • Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) improved to $9.7 million in Q4 2024 and improved to $28.8 million in FY 2024
  • Net interest margin expanded to 4.13% in Q4 2024 and expanded to 3.80% in FY 2024
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 61.06% in Q4 2024 and improved to 62.76% in FY 2024
  • Dogwood completed the acquisition of Community First Bancorporation ("Community First") on August 1, 2024
  • Dogwood Small Business Lending was recognized as the 3rd largest North Carolina SBA lender and 29th largest in the nation in the SBA's 2024 fiscal year

"We are proud to close out the year with strong performance, reflecting the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team," commented Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer. "Our successful acquisition and integration of Community First was transformational for our organization. We delivered exceptional value to our stakeholders, advanced key initiatives, and positioned ourselves for sustained growth in the years ahead. As we move forward, we remain committed to executing our strategy, fostering innovation, and delivering meaningful results for our customers and shareholders, while continuing to focus on building and nurturing strong relationships within our communities.

Q4 2024 Earnings Performance

Dogwood reported GAAP net income in Q4 2024 of $6.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q4 2023. Current quarter GAAP earnings were negatively impacted by merger & acquisition expenses of $595 thousand related to the acquisition of Community First.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q4 2024, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses, increased to $6.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, from $2.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q4 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q4 2024 was $9.7 million, an increase from $5.5 million in Q4 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $21.1 million in Q4 2024, an increase from $11.9 million in Q4 2023. The increase was primarily due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $2.04 billion in Q4 2024 from $1.27 billion in Q4 2023. Average loans increased by $749.8 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $50.8 million.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.13% in Q4 2024 from 3.43% in Q4 2023. Higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $1.1 million in Q4 2024, a decrease from $1.6 million in Q4 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% as of Q4 2024, compared to 1.09% as of both Q3 2024 and Q4 2023.

Nonperforming loans were 0.33% of total loans as of Q4 2024, compared to 0.18% as of Q3 2024, and 0.15% as of Q4 2023. Annualized net charge offs were 0.13% of average loans in Q4 2024, compared to 0.17% in Q3 2024 and 0.02% in Q4 2024. The vast majority of charge offs recognized in Q4 2024 were related to unguaranteed portions of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.7 million in both Q4 2024 and Q4 2023. SBA lending income as well as service charges & debit card income increased over this period, but a $1.2 million gain on the early payoff of $50 million of term FHLB advances in Q4 2023 offset these increases.

SBA lending income rose by $381 thousand due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold in the quarter and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q4 2024 was 8.95%, an increase from 8.14% in Q4 2023. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $23.2 million in Q4 2024, which was a decrease from $25.4 million in Q4 2023.

Service charges and debit card income increased by $611 thousand, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $15.8 million in Q4 2024, an increase from $10.2 million in Q4 2023. Merger & acquisition expenses of $595 thousand were incurred in Q4 2024 related to the Community First acquisition. These one-time expenses were primarily related to the systems conversion and other integration-related costs. Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible, which was recognized in the acquisition, added $599 thousand to expense in the quarter.

Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits grew by $2.5 million due partially to the increased headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its organic growth.

Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment, software, data processing, and FDIC insurance were primarily due to the Community First acquisition.

Income Taxes

Dogwood had tax expense of $1.8 million in Q4 2024, compared to tax expense of $865 thousand in Q4 2023. The effective tax benefit rate was 22.73% in Q4 2024, which was similar to the effective tax rate of 22.77% in Q4 2023.

Full Year 2024 Earnings Performance

Dogwood reported GAAP net income in 2024 of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in 2023. GAAP earnings in 2024 were negatively impacted by merger & acquisition expenses and a one-time provision charge on acquired PCD loans, both of which were related to the acquisition of Community First.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in 2024, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses as well as the provision charge on acquired non-PCD loans, increased to $18.7 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, from $10.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in 2024 was $28.8 million, an increase from $18.8 million in 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $63.1 million in 2024, an increase from $42.8 million in 2023. The increase was due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $1.66 billion in 2024 from $1.22 billion in 2023. Average loans increased by $435.8 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $25.3 million.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.80% in 2024 from 3.52% in 2023. While cost of funds increased by 0.44% over the periods under comparison, higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $9.9 million in 2024, an increase from $5.2 million in 2023. The increase in provision expense was primarily due to a one-time provision charge of $5.3 million on acquired non-PCD loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $14.2 million in 2024, an increase from $12.1 million in 2023. This increase was primarily related to SBA lending income as well as service charges and debit card income, partially offset by a $1.2 million gain on the early payoff of term FHLB advances in 2023.

SBA lending income rose by $1.5 million due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold during the year and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in 2024 was 9.39%, an increase from 8.14% in 2023. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $102.7 million in 2024, which was a decrease from $105.1 million in 2023.

Service charges and debit card income increased by $1.1 million, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $59.8 million in 2024, an increase from $36.1 million in 2023. Merger & acquisition expenses of $11.3 million were incurred in 2024 to complete the Community First acquisition. These one-time expenses included placement agent fees, professional fees, executive change in control payments, vendor termination payments, and other merger-related costs. Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible which was recognized in the acquisition added $1.0 million to expense.

Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits grew by $7.0 million due partially to the increased headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its organic growth.

Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment, software, data processing, and FDIC insurance were primarily due to the Community First acquisition.

Income Taxes

Dogwood had tax expense of $1.8 million in 2024, compared to tax expense of $3.0 million in 2023. The effective tax rate was 23.12% in 2024, which was slightly higher than the effective tax rate of 22.12% in 2023.

Community First Acquisition

On August 1, 2024, Dogwood completed the acquisition of Community First in an all-stock transaction. A total of 3.4 million shares of Dogwood voting common stock were issued in the transaction, which equated to total consideration paid of $54.3 million. Dogwood added $682.5 million in total assets, $474.1 million in gross loans, $572.1 million in total deposits, and $53.6 million in shareholders' equity to its balance sheet in the acquisition. As part of the purchase price allocation, $4.8 million in goodwill was recognized at acquisition.

About Dogwood State Bank

Dogwood State Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with approximately $2.2 billion in total assets. Dogwood provides a wide range of banking products and services through its online offerings and twenty-one branch offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Eastern Tennessee. Dogwood also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through its Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending division. Dogwood is focused on becoming the bank for businesses, business owners, professionals, and their employees and redefining what it means to Bank Local. By leveraging leadership, investing in technology, and committing to personalized, superior customer service, Dogwood is changing the landscape of community banking.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the Bank's operations and future prospects include but are not limited to: the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the proposed merger (the "merger") of Community First and Community First Bank, Inc. with and into the Bank may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the businesses of the Bank and Community First may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger may not be obtained; changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products and other financial services in our market areas; inflation; deposit flows; competition; our implementation of new technologies and ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; and changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Bank uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Bank's performance. The Bank's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods by excluding the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Bank's performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Financial Tables

Dogwood State Bank










Income Statements














Quarter Ended


Twelve Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31
2024

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023


Dec 31
2024

Dec 31
2023















Net interest income

$ 21,129

$ 18,157

$ 12,521

$ 11,312

$ 11,900

$ 63,119

$ 42,784

Provision for credit losses

1,116

5,857

2,017

921

1,638

9,911

5,164


Net interest income after provision

20,013

12,300

10,504

10,391

10,262

53,208

37,620

Non-interest income











SBA lending

2,219

2,801

2,717

2,197

1,838

9,934

8,421

Service charges and debit card income

954

811

340

351

343

2,456

1,399

Bank-owned life insurance

346

301

219

211

201

1,079

751

Securities gains (losses), net

60

(8)

(6)

6

5

52

77

Gain on payoff of FHLB advances

-

-

-

-

1,230

-

1,230

Other

160

293

161

85

93

697

251


Total non-interest income

3,739

4,198

3,431

2,850

3,710

14,218

12,129

Non-interest expense











Compensation and benefits

9,389

8,598

6,683

6,506

6,910

31,176

24,139

Occupancy and equipment

1,166

1,025

707

719

634

3,617

2,403

Software

561

497

344

346

343

1,748

1,375

Loan related costs

570

182

314

290

254

1,359

1,010

Data processing

780

648

315

261

245

2,004

914

Professional fees

157

208

235

225

242

825

971

FDIC insurance

390

287

204

240

239

1,122

734

Merger and acquisition expenses

595

9,139

562

958

14

11,254

14

Amortization of other intangible assets

599

408

4

11

18

1,022

111

Other

1,572

1,731

1,102

1,259

1,274

5,660

4,406


Total non-interest expense

15,779

22,723

10,470

10,815

10,173

59,787

36,077


Net income (loss) before income taxes

7,973

(6,225)

3,465

2,426

3,799

7,639

13,672

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,812

(1,445)

811

588

865

1,766

3,024


Net income (loss)

$ 6,161

$ (4,780)

$ 2,654

$ 1,838

$ 2,934

$ 5,873

$ 10,648













Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)(1)

$ 9,089

$ (368)

$ 5,482

$ 3,347

$ 5,437

$ 17,550

$ 18,836

Adjusted PPNR(1)

9,684

8,771

6,044

4,305

5,451

28,804

18,850













Per Share Data:











Earnings per share (EPS) - basic

$ 0.33

$ (0.28)

$ 0.18

$ 0.13

$ 0.20

$ 0.36

$ 0.75

Adjusted EPS - basic(1)

0.36

0.37

0.21

0.18

0.21

1.15

0.75

Earnings per share - diluted

0.32

(0.28)

0.17

0.12

0.20

0.35

0.72

Adjusted EPS - diluted(1)

0.35

0.36

0.20

0.17

0.20

1.12

0.72













Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets (ROA)

1.13 %

-0.97 %

0.71 %

0.53 %

0.80 %

0.33 %

0.83 %

Adjusted ROA(1)

1.22 %

1.30 %

0.83 %

0.74 %

0.81 %

1.06 %

0.83 %

Return on average equity (ROE)

10.73 %

-9.07 %

6.16 %

4.44 %

7.15 %

3.02 %

6.87 %

Adjusted ROE(1)

11.53 %

12.09 %

7.16 %

6.22 %

7.18 %

9.58 %

6.88 %

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)

11.96 %

-9.93 %

6.42 %

4.63 %

7.48 %

3.25 %

7.20 %

Adjusted ROTCE(1)

12.85 %

13.24 %

7.46 %

6.50 %

7.51 %

10.32 %

7.21 %

Net interest margin

4.13 %

3.93 %

3.53 %

3.41 %

3.42 %

3.80 %

3.52 %

Efficiency ratio

63.45 %

101.65 %

65.63 %

76.37 %

65.17 %

77.31 %

65.70 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

61.06 %

60.76 %

62.11 %

69.60 %

65.08 %

62.76 %

65.67 %













(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly


comparable GAAP measure. "Adjusted" items exclude the impact of merger and acquisition expenses.




Dogwood State Bank






Balance Sheets










Ending Balance

(In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31
2024

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023

Assets






Cash and due from banks

$ 10,582

$ 7,622

$ 2,514

$ 2,353

$ 5,191

Interest-earning deposits with banks

75,612

146,732

59,073

91,365

123,474

Total cash and cash equivalents

86,194

154,354

61,587

93,718

128,665

Investment securities available for sale

99,411

95,290

58,989

55,984

49,244

Investment securities held to maturity

71,952

73,144

74,404

76,119

77,557

Marketable equity securities

395

335

329

336

329

Total investment securities

171,758

168,769

133,722

132,439

127,130

Loans held for sale

6,733

7,924

11,030

8,146

15,274

Loans

1,819,796

1,757,828

1,236,722

1,148,899

1,095,339

Less allowance for credit losses

(19,698)

(19,143)

(13,349)

(12,344)

(11,943)

Loans, net

1,800,098

1,738,685

1,223,373

1,136,555

1,083,396

Bank-owned life insurance

45,089

44,743

27,888

27,669

27,458

Premises and equipment, net

37,180

35,378

19,713

18,838

18,707

SBA servicing asset

4,982

5,026

4,568

4,373

3,967

Goodwill

11,771

11,771

7,016

7,016

7,016

Other intangible assets, net

11,374

11,972

-

4

15

Other assets

35,991

36,274

21,854

19,750

20,060


Total assets

$ 2,211,170

$ 2,214,896

$ 1,510,751

$ 1,448,508

$ 1,431,688

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing

$ 474,458

$ 483,908

$ 379,465

$ 302,705

$ 291,910

Interest-bearing

1,334,937

1,357,439

872,430

913,914

902,369



Total deposits

1,809,395

1,841,347

1,251,895

1,216,619

1,194,279

FHLB advances

130,164

101,686

60,000

40,000

50,000

Subordinated debt

9,708

9,627

-

-

-

Lease obligations

12,258

10,491

10,726

10,959

11,187

Other liabilities

19,456

26,503

13,162

11,459

11,719


Total liabilities

1,980,981

1,989,654

1,335,783

1,279,037

1,267,185

Shareholders' equity







Common stock ($1 par value)

18,976

18,980

15,541

15,020

14,710

Additional paid-in capital

188,175

187,981

137,431

135,077

132,373

Retained earnings

28,280

22,118

26,897

24,244

22,406

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,242)

(3,837)

(4,901)

(4,870)

(4,986)


Total shareholders' equity

230,189

225,242

174,968

169,471

164,503


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,211,170

$ 2,214,896

$ 1,510,751

$ 1,448,508

$ 1,431,688









Per Share Information:







Shares outstanding

18,976

18,980

15,541

15,020

14,710

Book value per share

$ 12.13

$ 11.87

$ 11.26

$ 11.28

$ 11.18

Tangible book value per share(1)

$ 10.91

$ 10.62

$ 10.81

$ 10.82

$ 10.71









Capital Ratios:







Tier 1 leverage

9.83 %

10.58 %

12.14 %

11.75 %

11.05 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital

10.70 %

10.70 %

12.64 %

13.12 %

13.47 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

10.70 %

10.70 %

12.64 %

13.12 %

13.47 %

Total risk-based capital

12.32 %

12.34 %

13.81 %

14.29 %

14.65 %

Tangible common equity(1)

9.46 %

9.20 %

11.17 %

11.27 %

11.05 %









(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dogwood State Bank






Asset Quality Measures










Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31
2024

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023

Nonperforming Assets:







Non-accrual loans

$ 5,582

$ 3,234

$ 2,069

$ 1,938

$ 1,670

Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing

338

-

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

104

104

-

-

-


Total nonperforming assets

$ 6,024

$ 3,338

$ 2,069

$ 1,938

$ 1,670









Asset Quality Ratios:







Nonperforming loans/loans

0.33 %

0.18 %

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.15 %

Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.27 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.12 %

Nonperforming assets/loans and other real estate owned

0.33 %

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.15 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/loans (excludes non-accruals)

0.67 %

0.29 %

0.21 %

0.41 %

0.23 %









Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):







ACL on Loans:







Balance, beginning of period

$ 19,143

$ 13,349

$ 12,344

$ 11,943

$ 11,385

Reclass of Day 1 ACL from loan fair value discount on acquired PCD loans

-

658

-

-

-

Loans charged off

(614)

(738)

(987)

(288)

(81)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off

29

79

11

9

40


Net loans charged off

(585)

(659)

(976)

(279)

(41)

Provision for credit losses

1,140

5,795

1,981

680

599

Balance, end of period

$ 19,698

$ 19,143

$ 13,349

$ 12,344

$ 11,943










ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures:







Balance, beginning of period

$ 2,595

$ 2,336

$ 2,300

$ 2,059

$ 1,020

Reserve on acquired unfunded loan commitments

-

197

-

-

-

Provision for credit losses

(24)

62

36

241

1,039

Balance, end of period

$ 2,571

$ 2,595

$ 2,336

$ 2,300

$ 2,059









Allowance for Credit Losses Ratios:







Allowance for credit losses/loans

1.08 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.07 %

1.09 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans

332.74 %

591.93 %

645.19 %

636.95 %

715.15 %

Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized)

0.13 %

0.17 %

0.33 %

0.10 %

0.02 %

Dogwood State Bank


















Net Interest Margin Analysis











































Quarter Ended





December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:



















Loans

$ 1,772,350


$ 30,524


6.85 %


$ 1,585,101

$ 27,589

6.92 %

$ 1,022,537

$ 15,959

6.19 %

Investment securities

170,307


1,635


3.82 %


152,851

1,361

3.54 %

119,534

840

2.79 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks

93,153


1,005


4.29 %


100,616

1,272

5.03 %

131,977

1,710

5.14 %


Total interest-earning assets

2,035,810


33,164


6.48 %


1,838,568

30,222

6.54 %

1,274,048

18,509

5.76 %

Non interest-earning assets

129,999






116,334




65,619





Total assets

$ 2,165,809






$ 1,954,902




$ 1,339,667
























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing demand

$ 175,373


$ 468


1.06 %


$ 165,104

$ 531

1.28 %

$ 109,731

$ 254

0.92 %

Savings and money market

759,932


6,006


3.14 %


696,594

6,502

3.71 %

448,059

4,199

3.72 %

Time

395,409


4,489


4.52 %


319,104

3,846

4.79 %

225,987

2,489

4.37 %


Total interest-bearing deposits

1,330,714


10,963


3.28 %


1,180,802

10,879

3.67 %

783,777

6,942

3.51 %

FHLB advances

68,177


797


4.65 %


76,176

979

5.11 %

50,435

505

3.97 %

Subordinated debt

9,659


209


8.61 %


6,630

139

0.00 %

-

-

0.00 %

Lease obligations

10,404


66


2.52 %


10,353

68

2.61 %

10,606

59

2.21 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,418,954


12,035


3.37 %


1,273,961

12,065

3.77 %

844,818

7,506

3.52 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

496,016






451,987




326,827



Other liabilities

22,497






19,280




8,813



Shareholders' equity

228,342






209,674




159,209





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,165,809






$ 1,954,902




$ 1,339,667



Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 21,129


3.11 %




$ 18,157

2.77 %


$ 11,005

2.24 %

Net interest margin



4.13 %






3.93 %




3.43 %





















Cost of funds



2.50 %






2.78 %




2.54 %

Cost of deposits



2.39 %






2.65 %




2.48 %































Twelve Months Ended







December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)





Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:



















Loans





$ 1,420,334


$ 95,775


6.74 %


$ 984,510

$ 59,618

6.06 %

Investment securities





146,973


5,091


3.46 %


121,632

3,405

2.80 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks





93,097


4,512


4.85 %


109,396

5,480

5.01 %


Total interest-earning assets





1,660,404


105,378


6.35 %


1,215,538

68,503

5.64 %

Non interest-earning assets





95,589






64,638





Total assets





$ 1,755,993






$ 1,280,176
























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing demand





145,803


$ 1,576


1.08 %


$ 114,956

$ 1,037

0.90 %

Savings and money market





666,483


24,858


3.73 %


436,020

14,831

3.40 %

Time





268,658


12,508


4.66 %


197,264

7,781

3.94 %


Total interest-bearing deposits





1,080,944


38,942


3.60 %


748,240

23,649

3.16 %

FHLB advances





53,280


2,696


5.06 %


42,069

1,831

4.35 %

Subordinated debt





3,504


348


9.93 %


-

-

-

Lease obligation





11,262


273


2.42 %


10,260

240

2.34 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,148,990


42,259


3.68 %


800,569

25,720

3.21 %

Non-interest bearing deposits





395,495






315,963



Other liabilities





16,898






8,657



Shareholders' equity





194,610






154,987





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$ 1,755,993






$ 1,280,176



Net interest income and interest rate spread







$ 63,119


2.67 %




$ 42,783

2.42 %

Net interest margin









3.80 %






3.52 %





















Cost of funds









2.74 %






2.30 %

Cost of deposits









2.64 %






2.22 %

Dogwood State Bank









Non-GAAP Reconciliation













Quarter Ended


Twelve Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31
2024

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023


Dec 31
2024

Dec 31
2023













Net income and EPS:










Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 6,161

$ (4,780)

$ 2,654

$ 1,838

$ 2,934

$ 5,873

$ 10,648


Adjust for provision on acquired non-PCD loans, net of tax

-

4,111

-

-

-

4,111

-


Adjust for merger and acquisition expenses, net of tax

458

7,039

433

738

11

8,668

11

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 6,619

$ 6,369

$ 3,087

$ 2,576

$ 2,945

$ 18,651

$ 10,659













Weighted average common shares outstanding









Basic

18,488

17,301

14,905

14,377

14,329

16,275

14,152


Diluted

18,978

17,810

15,480

15,075

15,039

16,726

14,839













EPS (GAAP)









Basic

$ 0.33

$ (0.28)

$ 0.18

$ 0.13

$ 0.20

$ 0.36

$ 0.75


Diluted

0.32

(0.28)

0.17

0.12

0.20

0.35

0.72













Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)









Basic

$ 0.36

$ 0.37

$ 0.21

$ 0.18

$ 0.21

$ 1.15

$ 0.75


Diluted

0.35

0.36

0.20

0.17

0.20

1.12

0.72












PPNR:










Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 6,161

$ (4,780)

$ 2,654

$ 1,838

$ 2,934

$ 5,873

$ 10,648

Add:









Provision for credit losses

1,116

5,857

2,017

921

1,638

9,911

5,164


Income tax expense (benefit)

1,812

(1,445)

811

588

865

1,766

3,024

PPNR (non-GAAP)

9,089

(368)

5,482

3,347

5,437

17,550

18,836


Add: merger and acquisition expenses

595

9,139

562

958

14

11,254

14

Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 9,684

$ 8,771

$ 6,044

$ 4,305

$ 5,451

$ 28,804

$ 18,850












ROA:











Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 6,161

$ (4,780)

$ 2,654

$ 1,838

$ 2,934

$ 5,873

$ 10,648

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

6,619

6,369

3,087

2,576

2,945

18,651

10,659













Average assets

2,165,809

1,954,902

1,494,353

1,402,220

1,448,929

1,755,993

1,280,176













ROA

1.13 %

-0.97 %

0.71 %

0.53 %

0.80 %

0.33 %

0.83 %

Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP)

1.22 %

1.30 %

0.83 %

0.74 %

0.81 %

1.06 %

0.83 %












ROE and ROTCE:










Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 6,161

$ (4,780)

$ 2,654

$ 1,838

$ 2,934

$ 5,873

$ 10,648

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

6,619

6,369

3,087

2,576

2,945

18,651

10,659













Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

228,342

209,674

173,356

166,534

162,703

194,610

154,987


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

23,426

18,234

7,018

7,027

7,041

13,964

7,080

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

204,916

191,440

166,338

159,507

155,662

180,646

147,907













ROE

10.73 %

-9.07 %

6.16 %

4.44 %

7.15 %

3.02 %

6.87 %

Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)

11.53 %

12.09 %

7.16 %

6.22 %

7.18 %

9.58 %

6.88 %

ROTCE (non-GAAP)

11.96 %

-9.93 %

6.42 %

4.63 %

7.48 %

3.25 %

7.20 %

Adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP)

12.85 %

13.24 %

7.46 %

6.50 %

7.51 %

10.32 %

7.21 %












Efficiency Ratio:










Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$ 15,779

$ 22,723

$ 10,470

$ 10,815

$ 10,173

$ 59,787

$ 36,077


Less: merger and acquisition expenses

595

9,139

562

958

14

11,254

14

Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

15,184

13,584

9,908

9,857

10,159

48,533

36,063













Net interest income

21,129

18,157

12,521

11,312

11,900

63,119

42,784

Non-interest income

3,739

4,198

3,431

2,850

3,710

14,218

12,129

Total revenue

24,868

22,355

15,952

14,162

15,610

77,337

54,913













Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense / total revenue)

63.45 %

101.65 %

65.63 %

76.37 %

65.17 %

77.31 %

65.70 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

61.06 %

60.76 %

62.11 %

69.60 %

65.08 %

62.76 %

65.67 %












Tangible Book Value per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:









Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 230,189

$ 225,242

$ 174,968

$ 169,471

$ 164,503

$ 230,189

$ 164,503


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net

23,145

23,743

7,016

7,020

7,031

23,145

7,031

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

207,044

201,499

167,952

162,451

157,472

207,044

157,472













Common shares outstanding

18,976

18,980

15,541

15,020

14,710

18,976

14,710













Book value per share

$ 12.13

$ 11.87

$ 11.26

$ 11.28

$ 11.18

$ 12.13

$ 11.18

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

10.91

10.62

10.81

10.82

10.71

10.91

10.71













Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,211,170

$ 2,214,896

$ 1,510,751

$ 1,448,508

$ 1,431,688

$ 2,211,170

$ 1,431,688


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net

23,145

23,743

7,016

7,020

7,031

23,145

7,031

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,188,025

2,191,153

1,503,735

1,441,488

1,424,657

2,188,025

1,424,657













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.46 %

9.20 %

11.17 %

11.27 %

11.05 %

9.46 %

11.05 %

SOURCE Dogwood State Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN23012025003732001241ID1109124003


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search