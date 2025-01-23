Innventure, Inc. To Host Conference Call Detailing Dow Collaboration & Launch Of Refinity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, (Nasdaq: INV) (“Innventure”), a commercialization platform, today announced it will host a call on January 30, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET to detail its recently announced collaboration with The Dow Chemical Company and the launch of its fourth operating company, Refinity. Bill Haskell, Chief Executive Officer of Innventure, and Bill Grieco, Chief Executive Officer of Refinity, will discuss Refinity's value proposition, opportunity and differentiation.

The event will be webcast live via Innventure's investor relations website or via this link .

Parties interested in joining via teleconference can register using this link:

After registering, you will be provided dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance.

Innventure will also post a slide presentation to accompany the prepared remarks to its investor relations website shortly before the of the start of the event.

About Innventure

Innventure (NASDAQ: INV) founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ''disruptive'' as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

