Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2024 Twelve-Month Financial Results

increased 36.4% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share

Return on average assets (annualized) increased 26 basis points year-over-year to 1.04% Asset quality remained stable compared to the 2024 third quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.62% 2024 Full Year Financial Highlights:

Total loans increased 2.8% to a record $1.52 billion

Book value increased 2.6% year-over-year to $26.08 per share at December 31, 2024

Tangible book value(1) increased 3.9% year-over-year to $20.88 per share at December 31, 2024 Returned $7.5 million back to shareholders through the Company's quarterly dividend policy and share repurchases (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Our 2024 fourth quarter marks one of the most profitable quarters in Middlefield's 124-year history, supported by the talents of our team and the strengths of our community banking platform. During the quarter, we experienced higher net interest income, grew non-interest income, achieved stable asset quality, and controlled operating expenses. These results produced record fourth quarter net income and a 26-basis point year-over-year expansion in our annualized return on average assets. I am proud of this performance, highlighting Middlefield's resilience and ability to navigate a dynamic banking environment.” “While we expect competition for deposits will continue, our loan pipeline remains robust, and our continued quarter over quarter increase in loans is indicative of strong origination activity across our Ohio markets. We believe 2025 will be another good year of profitable growth for Middlefield, reflecting our longstanding commitment to our communities, disciplined underwriting standards, and continued investments in our business,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly. Income Statement

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, decreased $4.5 million to $60.7 million, compared to $65.2 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was 3.52%, compared to 3.97% last year. Net interest income for the 2024 fourth quarter increased $179,000 to $15.6 million, compared to $15.4 million for the 2023 fourth quarter. The net interest margin for the 2024 fourth quarter was 3.56%, compared to 3.63% for the same period of 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income increased $522,000 to $7.2 million, compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest income for the 2024 fourth quarter was $1.9 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period the previous year. Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $47.5 million, compared to $48.1 million for the same period in 2023. For the 2024 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $11.8 million, compared to $12.2 million for the 2023 fourth quarter. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $15.5 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to $17.4 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for the 2024 fourth quarter was $4.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $20.4 million, compared to $23.8 million last year. For the 2024 fourth quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.7 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period of 2023. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.) Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2024, increased 1.7% to $1.85 billion, compared to $1.82 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loans at December 31, 2024, were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2023. The 2.8% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to originations within the residential real estate and non-owner occupied loan segments as well as home equity lines of credit, offset by a decrease in construction and other loans due to the conversion to permanent loans. The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $165.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared with $170.8 million at December 31, 2023. Total liabilities at December 31, 2024, increased 1.6% to $1.64 billion, compared to $1.62 billion at December 31, 2023. Total deposits at December 31, 2024, were $1.45 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2023. The 1.3% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market accounts, partially offset by declines in time deposits, noninterest-bearing demand, and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 26.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 28.1% at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company had brokered deposits of $35.1 million, compared to $90.3 million at December 31, 2023. Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated,“The rate environment was volatile during the fourth quarter, which temporarily increased our accumulated other comprehensive loss. Against this backdrop, we also strategically let brokered deposits mature during the fourth quarter to see how the market would respond to the December 2024 Fed rate cut. Despite these impacts, our capital levels continue to expand, and at December 31, 2024, our equity to assets ratio improved year-over-year and from September 30, 2024 levels. Overall liquidity remains robust with access to the Federal Reserve Board's discount window, cash and investments of $221.6 million, and additional borrowing capacity of $381.7 million on Federal Home Loan Bank advances at December 31, 2024.” Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2024:

Balance Percent of Percent of Weighted Average (in thousands) CRE Portfolio Loan Portfolio Loan-to-Value Multi-Family $ 89,849 13.1 % 5.9 % 58.3 % Owner Occupied Real Estate and Rental and Leasing 62,647 9.2 % 4.1 % 56.0 % Other Services (except Public Administration) 30,320 4.4 % 2.0 % 53.9 % Manufacturing 16,617 2.4 % 1.1 % 49.0 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting 12,881 1.9 % 0.8 % 36.9 % Accommodation and Food Services 11,272 1.6 % 0.7 % 56.5 % Other 47,710 6.9 % 3.1 % 53.8 % Total Owner Occupied $ 181,447 26.4 % 11.8 % Non-Owner Occupied Real Estate and Rental and Leasing 338,981 49.6 % 22.3 % 69.6 % Accommodation and Food Services 40,398 5.9 % 2.7 % 54.9 % Health Care and Social Assistance 20,144 2.9 % 1.3 % 56.7 % Manufacturing 7,108 1.0 % 0.5 % 51.1 % Other 5,660 1.1 % 0.4 % 73.7 % Total Non-Owner Occupied $ 412,291 60.5 % 27.2 % Total CRE $ 683,587 100.0 % 44.9 %

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

At December 31, 2024, stockholders' equity was $210.6 million, compared to $205.7 million at December 31, 2023. The 2.4% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and stock acquired under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024, was $26.08, compared to $25.41 at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $168.6 million, compared to $162.7 million at December 31, 2023. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $20.88 at December 31, 2024, compared to $20.10 at December 31, 2023. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.80 per share, totaling $6.5 million.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share. The repurchases occurred during the first quarter of 2024.

At December 31, 2024, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.36%, compared to 11.28% at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.0 million, versus a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million for the same period last year. For the 2024 fourth quarter, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $177,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $554,000 for the same period of 2023.

Net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or 0.10% of average loans, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net recoveries of $31,000, or 0.00% of average loans, for the same period last year. Net charge-offs were $151,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized, for the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to net recoveries of $117,000, or (0.03%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2023. The higher net charge-offs were due to the partial charge-off of one loan during the 2024 third quarter.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024, which consisted of nonperforming loans, were $30.0 million, compared to $10.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $13.5 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter, subsequent to the partial charge-off noted in the previous paragraph. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024, stood at $22.4 million, or 1.48% of total loans, compared to $21.7 million, or 1.47% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from an overall increase in total loans as well as changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data.

Mr. Ranttila continued,“With nearly 70% of our loan portfolio subject to repricing at December 31, 2024, we are cautiously optimistic we can maintain a stable net interest margin throughout 2025. In addition, credit quality remained firm during the fourth quarter, and we are well reserved with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.48% at December 31, 2024. We expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western and Northeast Ohio markets will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.”

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.85 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Balance Sheets (period end) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 46,037 $ 61,851 $ 50,496 $ 44,816 $ 56,397 Federal funds sold 9,755 12,022 1,762 1,438 4,439 Cash and cash equivalents 55,792 73,873 52,258 46,254 60,836 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 165,802 169,895 166,424 167,890 170,779 Other investments 855 895 881 907 955 Loans held for sale - 249 - - - Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 181,447 187,313 182,809 178,543 183,545 Non-owner occupied 412,291 407,159 385,648 398,845 401,580 Multifamily 89,849 94,798 86,951 81,691 82,506 Residential real estate 353,442 345,748 337,121 331,480 328,854 Commercial and industrial 229,034 213,172 234,702 227,433 221,508 Home equity lines of credit 143,379 137,761 131,047 129,287 127,818 Construction and other 103,608 111,550 132,530 135,716 125,105 Consumer installment 6,564 7,030 6,896 7,131 7,214 Total loans 1,519,614 1,504,531 1,497,704 1,490,126 1,478,130 Less allowance for credit losses 22,447 22,526 21,795 21,069 21,693 Net loans 1,497,167 1,482,005 1,475,909 1,469,057 1,456,437 Premises and equipment, net 20,565 20,528 20,744 21,035 21,339 Goodwill 36,356 36,356 36,356 36,356 36,356 Core deposit intangibles 5,611 5,869 6,126 6,384 6,642 Bank-owned life insurance 35,259 35,049 34,802 34,575 34,349 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 35,952 32,916 34,686 34,210 35,190 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,853,359 $ 1,857,635 $ 1,828,186 $ 1,816,668 $ 1,822,883





December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 377,875 $ 390,933 $ 387,024 $ 390,185 $ 401,384 Interest-bearing demand 208,291 218,002 206,542 209,015 205,582 Money market 414,074 376,619 355,630 318,823 274,682 Savings 197,749 199,984 192,472 196,721 210,639 Time 247,704 327,231 327,876 332,165 334,315 Total deposits 1,445,693 1,512,769 1,469,544 1,446,909 1,426,602 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 172,400 106,000 125,000 137,000 163,000 Other borrowings 11,660 11,711 11,762 11,812 11,862 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,044 16,450 15,092 15,372 15,738 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,642,797 1,646,930 1,621,398 1,611,093 1,617,202 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,953,018 shares issued, 8,073,708 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 161,999 161,916 161,823 161,823 161,388 Additional paid-in capital 246 108 - - - Retained earnings 109,299 106,067 105,342 102,791 100,237 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,073 ) (16,477 ) (19,468 ) (18,130 ) (16,090 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of December 31, 2024 (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (39,854 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 210,562 210,705 206,788 205,575 205,681 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,853,359 $ 1,857,635 $ 1,828,186 $ 1,816,668 $ 1,822,883

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Statements of Income 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 23,308 $ 23,441 $ 23,422 $ 22,395 $ 22,027 $ 92,566 $ 81,963 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 320 348 386 437 370 1,491 1,289 Federal funds sold 151 143 122 152 94 568 771 Investment securities: Taxable interest 528 528 505 467 479 2,028 1,893 Tax-exempt interest 961 962 966 972 976 3,861 3,914 Dividends on stock 170 191 198 189 144 748 471 Total interest and dividend income 25,438 25,613 25,599 24,612 24,090 101,262 90,301 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,582 8,792 8,423 7,466 6,522 33,263 18,995 Short-term borrowings 1,128 1,575 1,920 1,993 2,013 6,616 5,386 Other borrowings 173 173 173 184 179 703 717 Total interest expense 9,883 10,540 10,516 9,643 8,714 40,582 25,098 NET INTEREST INCOME 15,555 15,073 15,083 14,969 15,376 60,680 65,203 Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses (177 ) 2,234 87 (136 ) 554 2,008 3,002 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY OF) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 15,732 12,839 14,996 15,105 14,822 58,672 62,201 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,068 959 971 909 997 3,907 3,878 Gain (Loss) on equity securities 56 14 (27 ) (52 ) (4 ) (9 ) (161 ) Loss on other real estate owned - - - - (172 ) - (170 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 230 246 227 227 196 930 823 Gain on sale of loans 64 56 69 10 23 199 97 Revenue from investment services 237 206 269 204 193 916 743 Gross rental income 1 - - 67 132 68 421 Other income 258 262 251 431 237 1,202 1,060 Total noninterest income 1,914 1,743 1,760 1,796 1,602 7,213 6,691 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 5,996 6,201 6,111 6,333 6,646 24,641 24,511 Occupancy expense 596 627 601 552 512 2,376 2,566 Equipment expense 221 203 261 240 273 925 1,241 Data processing costs 1,174 1,214 1,135 1,217 1,348 4,740 4,764 Ohio state franchise tax 390 399 397 397 397 1,583 1,578 Federal deposit insurance expense 293 255 256 251 285 1,055 861 Professional fees 611 539 557 558 660 2,265 2,293 Advertising expense 371 283 508 419 162 1,581 1,477 Software amortization expense 83 74 21 22 22 200 95 Core deposit intangible amortization 258 257 258 258 264 1,031 1,059 Gross other real estate owned expenses - - - 99 120 99 510 Merger-related costs - - - - - - 473 Other expense 1,810 1,819 1,797 1,619 1,483 7,045 6,709 Total noninterest expense 11,803 11,871 11,902 11,965 12,172 47,541 48,137 Income before income taxes 5,843 2,711 4,854 4,936 4,252 18,344 20,755 Income taxes 995 371 690 769 709 2,825 3,387 NET INCOME $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 4,164 $ 4,167 $ 3,543 $ 15,519 $ 17,368 PTPP (1) $ 5,666 $ 4,945 $ 4,941 $ 4,800 $ 4,806 $ 20,352 $ 23,757

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 1.93 $ 2.14 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 1.92 $ 2.14 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.25 $ 0.80 $ 0.85 Book value per share (period end) $ 26.08 $ 26.11 $ 25.63 $ 25.48 $ 25.41 $ 26.08 $ 25.41 Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $ 20.88 $ 20.87 $ 20.37 $ 20.18 $ 20.10 $ 20.88 $ 20.10 Dividends declared $ 1,616 $ 1,615 $ 1,613 $ 1,613 $ 2,023 $ 6,457 $ 6,864 Dividend yield 2.84 % 2.76 % 3.34 % 3.37 % 3.06 % 2.85 % 2.63 % Dividend payout ratio 33.33 % 69.02 % 38.74 % 38.71 % 57.10 % 41.61 % 39.52 % Average shares outstanding - basic 8,071,905 8,071,032 8,067,144 8,091,203 8,093,478 8,075,300 8,103,230 Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,092,357 8,086,872 8,072,499 8,096,317 8,116,261 8,086,098 8,126,013 Period ending shares outstanding 8,073,708 8,071,032 8,067,144 8,067,144 8,095,252 8,073,708 8,095,252 Selected ratios Return on average assets (Annualized) 1.04 % 0.50 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.84 % 0.99 % Return on average equity (Annualized) 9.19 % 4.45 % 8.15 % 8.16 % 7.13 % 7.48 % 8.83 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3) 11.50 % 5.58 % 10.29 % 10.30 % 9.11 % 9.41 % 11.20 % Efficiency (4) 65.05 % 67.93 % 67.97 % 68.68 % 68.99 % 67.38 % 64.49 % Equity to assets at period end 11.36 % 11.34 % 11.31 % 11.32 % 11.28 % 11.36 % 11.28 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.68 % 2.58 % 2.74 %





(1) See section“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.





For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Yields 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) 6.12 % 6.19 % 6.27 % 6.11 % 6.01 % 6.17 % 5.82 % Investment securities (1) (2) 3.63 % 3.62 % 3.59 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.61 % 3.53 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 4.23 % 4.27 % 4.59 % 4.88 % 3.71 % 4.49 % 3.82 % Total interest-earning assets 5.78 % 5.84 % 5.92 % 5.77 % 5.64 % 5.83 % 5.47 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 2.07 % 2.16 % 1.93 % 1.86 % 1.67 % 2.01 % 1.32 % Money market deposits 3.81 % 3.93 % 3.95 % 3.81 % 3.58 % 3.88 % 2.65 % Savings deposits 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.64 % 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.67 % 0.76 % Certificates of deposit 4.21 % 4.49 % 4.57 % 4.06 % 3.68 % 4.33 % 2.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3.05 % 3.17 % 3.15 % 2.88 % 2.56 % 3.06 % 1.92 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 4.93 % 5.54 % 5.60 % 5.61 % 5.57 % 5.45 % 5.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.21 % 3.41 % 3.45 % 3.23 % 2.96 % 3.33 % 2.28 % Cost of deposits 2.24 % 2.33 % 2.30 % 2.08 % 1.81 % 2.24 % 1.32 % Cost of funds 2.41 % 2.58 % 2.61 % 2.42 % 2.18 % 2.51 % 1.62 % Net interest margin (3) 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.63 % 3.52 % 3.97 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Asset quality data 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming assets (1) $ 29,983 $ 30,078 $ 15,961 $ 10,831 $ 10,877 Allowance for credit losses 22,447 $ 22,526 $ 21,795 $ 21,069 $ 21,693 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.46 % 1.41 % 1.47 % Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ 151 $ 1,382 $ (29 ) $ (68 ) $ (117 ) Year-to-date 1,436 1,285 (97 ) (68 ) (31 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 0.04 % 0.36 % (0.01 %) (0.02 %) (0.03 %) Year-to-date 0.10 % 0.11 % (0.01 %) (0.02 %) 0.00 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 1.97 % 2.00 % 1.07 % 0.73 % 0.74 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 74.86 % 74.89 % 136.55 % 194.52 % 199.44 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.62 % 1.62 % 0.87 % 0.60 % 0.60 %





(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Stockholders' equity $ 210,562 $ 210,705 $ 206,788 $ 205,575 $ 205,681 Less goodwill and other intangibles 41,967 42,225 42,482 42,740 42,998 Tangible common equity $ 168,595 $ 168,480 $ 164,306 $ 162,835 $ 162,683 Shares outstanding 8,071,905 8,071,032 8,067,144 8,067,144 8,095,252 Tangible book value per share $ 20.88 $ 20.87 $ 20.37 $ 20.18 $ 20.10





Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Average stockholders' equity $ 209,864 $ 209,096 $ 205,379 $ 205,342 $ 197,208 $ 207,367 $ 196,602 Less average goodwill and other intangibles 42,092 42,350 42,607 42,654 42,972 42,479 41,507 Average tangible common equity $ 167,772 $ 166,746 $ 162,772 $ 162,688 $ 154,236 $ 164,888 $ 155,095 Net income $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 4,164 $ 4,167 $ 3,543 $ 15,519 $ 17,368 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 11.50 % 5.58 % 10.29 % 10.30 % 9.11 % 9.41 % 11.20 %





Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 4,164 $ 4,167 $ 3,543 $ 15,519 $ 17,368 Add income taxes 995 371 690 769 709 2,825 3,387 Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses (177 ) 2,234 87 (136 ) 554 2,008 3,002 PTPP $ 5,666 $ 4,945 $ 4,941 $ 4,800 $ 4,806 $ 20,352 $ 23,757

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,517,051 $ 23,308 6.12 % $ 1,454,688 $ 22,027 6.01 % Investment securities (1) (2) 191,390 1,489 3.63 % 193,289 1,455 3.52 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 60,241 641 4.23 % 64,989 608 3.71 % Total interest-earning assets 1,768,682 25,438 5.78 % 1,712,966 24,090 5.64 % Noninterest-earning assets 88,205 82,364 Total assets $ 1,856,887 $ 1,795,330 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 216,492 $ 1,126 2.07 % $ 222,517 $ 935 1.67 % Money market deposits 393,298 3,768 3.81 % 276,354 2,493 3.58 % Savings deposits 197,257 373 0.75 % 211,997 317 0.59 % Certificates of deposit 313,582 3,315 4.21 % 299,427 2,777 3.68 % Short-term borrowings 93,200 1,128 4.81 % 144,344 2,013 5.53 % Other borrowings 11,690 173 5.89 % 11,890 179 5.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,225,519 9,883 3.21 % 1,166,529 8,714 2.96 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 404,428 422,151 Other liabilities 17,076 9,442 Stockholders' equity 209,864 197,208 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,856,887 $ 1,795,330 Net interest income $ 15,555 $ 15,376 Interest rate spread (4) 2.57 % 2.68 % Net interest margin 5) 3.56 % 3.63 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 144.32 % 146.84 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $280 and $282 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,517,051 $ 23,308 6.12 % $ 1,507,518 $ 23,441 6.19 % Investment securities (1) (2) 191,390 1,489 3.63 % 191,748 1,490 3.62 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 60,241 641 4.23 % 63,580 682 4.27 % Total interest-earning assets 1,768,682 25,438 5.78 % 1,762,846 25,613 5.84 % Noninterest-earning assets 88,205 88,644 Total assets $ 1,856,887 $ 1,851,490 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 216,492 $ 1,126 2.07 % $ 217,124 $ 1,181 2.16 % Money market deposits 393,298 3,768 3.81 % 362,545 3,583 3.93 % Savings deposits 197,257 373 0.75 % 198,775 357 0.71 % Certificates of deposit 313,582 3,315 4.21 % 325,240 3,671 4.49 % Short-term borrowings 93,200 1,128 4.81 % 113,812 1,575 5.51 % Other borrowings 11,690 173 5.89 % 11,739 173 5.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,225,519 9,883 3.21 % 1,229,235 10,540 3.41 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 404,428 396,456 Other liabilities 17,076 16,703 Stockholders' equity 209,864 209,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,856,887 $ 1,851,490 Net interest income $ 15,555 $ 15,073 Interest rate spread (4) 2.57 % 2.43 % Net interest margin (5) 3.56 % 3.46 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 144.32 % 143.41 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $280 and $281 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,501,138 $ 92,566 6.17 % $ 1,410,251 $ 81,963 5.82 % Investment securities (1) (2) 191,685 5,889 3.61 % 193,816 5,807 3.53 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 62,463 2,807 4.49 % 66,295 2,531 3.82 % Total interest-earning assets 1,755,286 101,262 5.83 % 1,670,362 90,301 5.47 % Noninterest-earning assets 88,358 88,553 Total assets $ 1,843,644 $ 1,758,915 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 213,647 $ 4,293 2.01 % $ 217,662 $ 2,870 1.32 % Money market deposits 348,065 13,498 3.88 % 244,765 6,498 2.65 % Savings deposits 197,422 1,325 0.67 % 253,962 1,925 0.76 % Certificates of deposit 326,559 14,147 4.33 % 272,443 7,702 2.83 % Short-term borrowings 122,506 6,616 5.40 % 101,088 5,386 5.33 % Other borrowings 11,765 703 5.98 % 11,965 717 5.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,219,964 40,582 3.33 % 1,101,885 25,098 2.28 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 399,430 449,102 Other liabilities 16,883 11,326 Stockholders' equity 207,367 196,602 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,843,644 $ 1,758,915 Net interest income $ 60,680 $ 65,203 Interest rate spread (4) 2.50 % 3.19 % Net interest margin (5) 3.52 % 3.97 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.88 % 151.59 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $1,131 and $1,106 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.