Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:
Net loss available to common shareholders of $54.8 million , or $2.52 per diluted share Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $21.5 million , compared to $27.5 million in prior quarter Sold $87.1 million LendingPoint consumer loan portfolio, recognizing net charge-offs and provision for credit losses of $17.3 million Committed to a plan to sell $371.7 million Greensky portfolio, recognizing net charge-offs and provision for credit losses of $33.4 million Net charge-offs on loans of $102.7 million and provision for credit losses on loans of $93.5 million to address credit issues in the loan portfolio including credit losses for LendingPoint and Greensky portfolios Net interest margin of 3.19% , compared to 3.10% in prior quarter Wealth management revenue of $7.7 million, compared to $7.1 million in prior quarter Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 8.37% , compared to 9.00% at September 30, 2024 and 8.40% at December 31, 2023 Total risk-based capital ratio of 13.38% , compared to 13.98% at September 30, 2024 and 13.20% at December 31, 2023
EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the“Company”) today reported net loss available to common shareholders of $54.8 million, or $2.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $16.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $18.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company took several actions to address its credit quality issues and exit its non-core consumer loan portfolios. Our deteriorating credit quality issues were primarily within three sectors of our business: non-core consumer loans, Specialty Finance Group, and Midland Equipment Financing.
In the quarter, the Company decided to accelerate the reduction of our non-core consumer loan portfolio through sales. These loans were originated by our Fintech partners, LendingPoint and Greensky. As a result of LendingPoint's system conversion in the third quarter of 2023, our portfolio experienced significant credit deterioration and servicing-related deficiencies. In December 2024, we sold our $87.1 million LendingPoint portfolio, recognizing net charge-offs and provision for credit losses of $17.3 million on the sale. We also committed to a plan to sell $371.7 million of our Greensky consumer loan portfolio and recognized net charge-offs and provision for credit losses of $33.4 million when these loans were transferred to held for sale. We expect to provide partial financing on the sale with senior secured loans to a special purpose entity with credit subordination and a 20% risk weighting.
The Specialty Finance Group provides bridge loan financing for commercial real estate projects, primarily multi-family and healthcare. These projects can include construction and seek short term financing in anticipation of obtaining permanent secondary market financing. The loans are typically outside of the Company's primary market areas. We completed a strategic review of this portfolio including obtaining updated appraisals on loans that had shown elevated credit risk in the third and fourth quarters. As a result of this review, five loans with balances of $57.8 million were moved from substandard to non-performing with recognized charge-offs of $6.6 million. In addition, updated appraisals were obtained for five non-performing loans with balances of $55.8 million which resulted in charge-offs of $18.8 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition, we recognized impairment expense on an OREO property related to a former assisted living loan of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The strategic review also included all criticized loans, construction loans and loans that failed our stress test in all portfolios, including our community bank. This resulted in charge-offs of almost all specific reserves. In addition, the Company tightened credit standards going forward and will not originate new construction loans in the Specialty Finance Group. Our strategic actions around credit administration will better position the Company going forward.
The equipment finance portfolio includes loans and leases originated to customers throughout the United States. During 2024, we experienced elevated charge-offs primarily within the trucking industry. Charge-offs in this portfolio were $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as we evaluated equipment values for nonaccrual assets. Nonaccrual loans and leases in the finance portfolio decreased to $11.3 million from $21.4 million at September 30, 2024. Additionally, based on further deterioration in the industry, we evaluated salvage values of the leases and loans related to this industry, along with the carrying values of repossessed and off-lease equipment, and recognized impairment expense of $7.6 million.
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said,“Improving credit quality is our number one priority and in the fourth quarter we took significant steps to reduce credit risk and address our underlying credit issues. During the quarter we made the difficult decision to exit our non-core consumer portfolio and charge-off deteriorating credits in an effort to better position the Company to grow our core community banking business. Our team also reviewed our credit risk appetite profile and tightened standards going forward. On a positive note, substandard accruing loans decreased significantly in the quarter with minimal downgrades to substandard accruing. Delinquencies decreased during the quarter as well.
“We are seeing positive trends in new client additions in both our community bank and wealth management, net interest margin expanded in the quarter and with the actions we took in the quarter to reduce credit risk, we believe we are well positioned to deliver solid financial performance in 2025. We will continue to make investments in talent, technology, and marketing to further enhance our ability to generate profitable growth in the coming years,” said Mr. Ludwig.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets were $7.53 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $7.75 billion at September 30, 2024, and $7.87 billion at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, portfolio loans were $5.17 billion, compared to $5.75 billion at September 30, 2024, and $6.13 billion at December 31, 2023.
Loans
During the fourth quarter of 2024, outstanding loans declined by $581.2 million, or 10.1%, from September 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the Company's decision to sell the Greensky and LendingPoint consumer loan portfolios, and the continuation of the Company's plan to decrease its equipment financing portfolio to focus on commercial loan opportunities in our community banking regions.
Consumer loans decreased $506.0 million to $157.2 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the loan portfolio sale, transfer to held for sale, and loan paydowns. Equipment finance loan and lease balances decreased $51.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 as the Company continued to reduce its concentration of this product within the overall loan portfolio. Equipment financing and consumer loans comprised 15.6% and 3.0%, respectively, of the loan portfolio at December 31, 2024, compared to 15.0% and 11.5%, respectively, at September 30, 2024.
|
|
| As of
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
| (in thousands)
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
| Loan Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial loans
|
| $
| 921,930
|
| $
| 863,922
|
| $
| 939,458
|
| $
| 913,564
|
| $
| 951,387
| Equipment finance loans
|
|
| 416,969
|
|
| 442,552
|
|
| 461,409
|
|
| 494,068
|
|
| 531,143
| Equipment finance leases
|
|
| 391,390
|
|
| 417,531
|
|
| 428,659
|
|
| 455,879
|
|
| 473,350
| Commercial FHA warehouse lines
|
|
| 8,004
|
|
| 50,198
|
|
| -
|
|
| 8,035
|
|
| -
| Total commercial loans and leases
|
|
| 1,738,293
|
|
| 1,774,203
|
|
| 1,829,526
|
|
| 1,871,546
|
|
| 1,955,880
| Commercial real estate
|
|
| 2,591,664
|
|
| 2,510,472
|
|
| 2,421,505
|
|
| 2,397,113
|
|
| 2,406,845
| Construction and land development
|
|
| 299,842
|
|
| 422,253
|
|
| 476,528
|
|
| 474,128
|
|
| 452,593
| Residential real estate
|
|
| 380,557
|
|
| 378,657
|
|
| 378,393
|
|
| 378,583
|
|
| 380,583
| Consumer
|
|
| 157,218
|
|
| 663,234
|
|
| 746,042
|
|
| 837,092
|
|
| 935,178
| Total loans
|
| $
| 5,167,574
|
| $
| 5,748,819
|
| $
| 5,851,994
|
| $
| 5,958,462
|
| $
| 6,131,079
Loan Quality
Substandard accruing loans decreased $88.7 million to $78.8 million at December 31, 2024, as compared to September 30, 2024. This decrease was the result of a payoff of a $15.4 million relationship and the transfer of $75.1 million of problem loans to nonaccrual status. No significant new substandard loans were identified during the quarter.
Nonperforming loans increased $25.6 million to $140.1 million at December 31, 2024, as compared to September 30, 2024. Charged off nonperforming loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $48.9 million, partially offsetting the amount of loans transferred to nonaccrual status in the quarter.
|
|
| As of and for the Three Months Ended
| (in thousands)
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans 30-89 days past due
|
| $
| 36,522
|
|
| $
| 55,329
|
|
| $
| 54,045
|
|
| $
| 58,854
|
|
| $
| 82,778
|
| Nonperforming loans
|
|
| 140,138
|
|
|
| 114,556
|
|
|
| 112,124
|
|
|
| 104,979
|
|
|
| 56,351
|
| Nonperforming assets
|
|
| 148,290
|
|
|
| 126,771
|
|
|
| 123,774
|
|
|
| 116,721
|
|
|
| 67,701
|
| Substandard accruing loans
|
|
| 78,800
|
|
|
| 167,549
|
|
|
| 135,555
|
|
|
| 149,049
|
|
|
| 184,224
|
| Net charge-offs
|
|
| 102,660
|
|
|
| 11,379
|
|
|
| 2,874
|
|
|
| 4,445
|
|
|
| 5,117
|
| Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|
|
| 0.71
| %
|
|
| 0.96
| %
|
|
| 0.92
| %
|
|
| 0.99
| %
|
|
| 1.35
| %
| Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
| 2.71
| %
|
|
| 1.99
| %
|
|
| 1.92
| %
|
|
| 1.76
| %
|
|
| 0.92
| %
| Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
| 1.97
| %
|
|
| 1.64
| %
|
|
| 1.60
| %
|
|
| 1.49
| %
|
|
| 0.86
| %
| Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
|
| 1.46
| %
|
|
| 1.49
| %
|
|
| 1.58
| %
|
|
| 1.31
| %
|
|
| 1.12
| %
| Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
|
| 53.81
| %
|
|
| 74.90
| %
|
|
| 82.22
| %
|
|
| 74.35
| %
|
|
| 121.56
| %
| Net charge-offs to average loans
|
|
| 7.23
| %
|
|
| 0.78
| %
|
|
| 0.20
| %
|
|
| 0.30
| %
|
|
| 0.33
| %
The Company recognized provision expense for credit losses on loans of $93.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and recorded net loan charge-offs of $102.7 million. Provision expense for credit losses on loans was $5.0 million and $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized provision expense for credit losses of $129.3 million and recorded net charge-offs of $121.4 million.
The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $75.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $85.8 million at September 30, 2024, and $68.5 million at December 31, 2023. The allowance as a percentage of total loans was 1.46% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.49% at September 30, 2024, and 1.12% at December 31, 2023.
Deposits
Total deposits were $6.20 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $6.26 billion at September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $4.9 million while interest-bearing deposits decreased $64.5 million. Brokered time deposits represented 4.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.
|
|
| As of
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
| (in thousands)
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
| Deposit Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Noninterest-bearing demand
|
| $
| 1,055,564
|
| $
| 1,050,617
|
| $
| 1,108,521
|
| $
| 1,212,382
|
| $
| 1,145,395
| Interest-bearing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Checking
|
|
| 2,378,256
|
|
| 2,389,970
|
|
| 2,343,533
|
|
| 2,394,163
|
|
| 2,511,840
| Money market
|
|
| 1,173,630
|
|
| 1,187,139
|
|
| 1,143,668
|
|
| 1,128,463
|
|
| 1,135,629
| Savings
|
|
| 507,305
|
|
| 510,260
|
|
| 538,462
|
|
| 555,552
|
|
| 559,267
| Time
|
|
| 822,981
|
|
| 849,413
|
|
| 852,415
|
|
| 845,190
|
|
| 862,865
| Brokered time
|
|
| 259,507
|
|
| 269,437
|
|
| 131,424
|
|
| 188,234
|
|
| 94,533
| Total deposits
|
| $
| 6,197,243
|
| $
| 6,256,836
|
| $
| 6,118,023
|
| $
| 6,323,984
|
| $
| 6,309,529
Results of Operations Highlights
Net Interest Income and Margin
During the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income and net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased to $56.3 million and 3.19%, respectively, compared to $55.2 million and 3.10%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024. The actions taken by the Federal Reserve Bank to lower short term interest rates resulted in lower funding costs for the Company. Net interest income and net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, were $58.3 million and 3.21%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $7.01 billion, compared to $7.07 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 11 basis points to 5.80% compared to the third quarter of 2024, due in part to interest reversals of $1.5 million on substandard loans transferred to nonaccrual status in the fourth quarter and the impact of interest rate cuts enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank. Interest-earning assets averaged $7.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Average loans were $5.65 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $5.78 billion for the third quarter of 2024 and $6.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on loans was 6.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 6.15% for the third quarter of 2024 and 6.00% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Investment securities averaged $1.21 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, and yielded 4.73%, compared to an average balance and yield of $1.16 billion and 4.71%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024. Investment securities averaged $883.2 million and yielded 4.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company purchased additional higher-yielding investments during 2024, resulting in the increased average balance and yield.
Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $5.69 billion, compared to $5.76 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The cost of funds decreased 24 basis points to 3.21% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Interest-bearing liabilities averaged $5.88 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.24 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $5.13 billion for the third quarter of 2024, and $5.30 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.04% in the fourth quarter of 2024, which represented a 21 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2024, due to the recent rate cuts enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank.
|
|
| For the Three Months Ended
| (dollars in thousands)
|
| December 31, 2024
|
| September 30, 2024
|
| December 31, 2023
| Interest-earning assets
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Interest &
Fees
|
| Yield/
Rate
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Interest &
Fees
|
| Yield/
Rate
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Interest &
Fees
|
| Yield/
Rate
| Cash and cash equivalents
|
| $
| 96,676
|
| $
| 1,101
|
| 4.53
| %
|
| $
| 75,255
|
| $
| 1,031
|
| 5.45
| %
|
| $
| 77,363
|
| $
| 1,054
|
| 5.41
| %
| Investment securities(1)
|
|
| 1,213,248
|
|
| 14,417
|
| 4.73
|
|
|
| 1,162,751
|
|
| 13,752
|
| 4.71
|
|
|
| 883,153
|
|
| 9,257
|
| 4.16
|
| Loans(1)(2)
|
|
| 5,652,586
|
|
| 85,877
|
| 6.04
|
|
|
| 5,783,408
|
|
| 89,344
|
| 6.15
|
|
|
| 6,196,362
|
|
| 93,757
|
| 6.00
|
| Loans held for sale
|
|
| 12,854
|
|
| 129
|
| 4.00
|
|
|
| 7,505
|
|
| 124
|
| 6.57
|
|
|
| 4,429
|
|
| 81
|
| 7.26
|
| Nonmarketable equity securities
|
|
| 35,171
|
|
| 632
|
| 7.15
|
|
|
| 41,137
|
|
| 788
|
| 7.62
|
|
|
| 41,192
|
|
| 715
|
| 6.89
|
| Total interest-earning assets
|
|
| 7,010,535
|
|
| 102,156
|
| 5.80
|
|
|
| 7,070,056
|
|
| 105,039
|
| 5.91
|
|
|
| 7,202,499
|
|
| 104,864
|
| 5.78
|
| Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
| 669,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 653,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 695,293
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
|
| $
| 7,679,835
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 7,723,335
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 7,897,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest-bearing deposits
|
| $
| 5,241,702
|
| $
| 40,016
|
| 3.04
| %
|
| $
| 5,132,640
|
| $
| 41,970
|
| 3.25
| %
|
| $
| 5,295,296
|
| $
| 39,156
|
| 2.93
| %
| Short-term borrowings
|
|
| 31,853
|
|
| 214
|
| 2.68
|
|
|
| 53,577
|
|
| 602
|
| 4.47
|
|
|
| 13,139
|
|
| 15
|
| 0.47
|
| FHLB advances & other borrowings
|
|
| 284,033
|
|
| 2,880
|
| 4.03
|
|
|
| 428,739
|
|
| 4,743
|
| 4.40
|
|
|
| 430,207
|
|
| 4,750
|
| 4.38
|
| Subordinated debt
|
|
| 80,410
|
|
| 1,498
|
| 7.41
|
|
|
| 89,120
|
|
| 1,228
|
| 5.48
|
|
|
| 93,512
|
|
| 1,281
|
| 5.43
|
| Trust preferred debentures
|
|
| 51,132
|
|
| 1,292
|
| 10.05
|
|
|
| 50,990
|
|
| 1,341
|
| 10.46
|
|
|
| 50,541
|
|
| 1,402
|
| 11.00
|
| Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
| 5,689,130
|
|
| 45,900
|
| 3.21
|
|
|
| 5,755,066
|
|
| 49,884
|
| 3.45
|
|
|
| 5,882,695
|
|
| 46,604
|
| 3.14
|
| Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
| 1,066,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,075,712
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,142,062
|
|
|
|
| Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
| 117,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 97,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 108,245
|
|
|
|
| Shareholders' equity
|
|
| 806,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 795,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 764,790
|
|
|
|
| Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
| $
| 7,679,835
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 7,723,335
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 7,897,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
| $
| 56,256
|
| 3.19
| %
|
|
|
| $
| 55,155
|
| 3.10
| %
|
|
|
| $
| 58,260
|
| 3.21
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cost of Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
| 2.52
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| 2.69
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| 2.41
| %
(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased to $222.8 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.15%, compared to net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, of $236.8 million, and a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.26% for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The yield on earning assets increased 26 basis points to 5.83% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year. However, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased at a faster rate during this period, increasing 44 basis points to 3.31% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
|
|
| For the Years Ended
| (dollars in thousands)
|
| December 31, 2024
|
| December 31, 2023
| Interest-earning assets
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Interest &
Fees
|
| Yield/Rate
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Interest &
Fees
|
| Yield/Rate
| Cash and cash equivalents
|
| $
| 76,675
|
| $
| 3,958
|
| 5.16
| %
|
| $
| 77,046
|
| $
| 3,922
|
| 5.09
| %
| Investment securities(1)
|
|
| 1,116,186
|
|
| 51,682
|
| 4.63
|
|
|
| 854,576
|
|
| 30,361
|
| 3.55
|
| Loans(1)(2)
|
|
| 5,840,216
|
|
| 353,447
|
| 6.05
|
|
|
| 6,292,260
|
|
| 367,762
|
| 5.84
|
| Loans held for sale
|
|
| 7,185
|
|
| 392
|
| 5.45
|
|
|
| 4,034
|
|
| 260
|
| 6.45
|
| Nonmarketable equity securities
|
|
| 39,108
|
|
| 3,070
|
| 7.85
|
|
|
| 43,318
|
|
| 2,819
|
| 6.51
|
| Total interest-earning assets
|
|
| 7,079,370
|
|
| 412,549
|
| 5.83
|
|
|
| 7,271,234
|
|
| 405,124
|
| 5.57
|
| Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
| 665,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 635,490
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
|
| $
| 7,744,678
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 7,906,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest-bearing deposits
|
| $
| 5,167,787
|
| $
| 160,676
|
| 3.11
| %
|
| $
| 5,241,723
|
| $
| 136,947
|
| 2.61
| %
| Short-term borrowings
|
|
| 45,251
|
|
| 1,960
|
| 4.33
|
|
|
| 23,406
|
|
| 68
|
| 0.29
|
| FHLB advances & other borrowings
|
|
| 381,525
|
|
| 16,495
|
| 4.32
|
|
|
| 460,781
|
|
| 20,709
|
| 4.49
|
| Subordinated debt
|
|
| 89,028
|
|
| 5,271
|
| 5.92
|
|
|
| 95,986
|
|
| 5,266
|
| 5.49
|
| Trust preferred debentures
|
|
| 50,938
|
|
| 5,380
|
| 10.56
|
|
|
| 50,298
|
|
| 5,289
|
| 10.52
|
| Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
| 5,734,529
|
|
| 189,782
|
| 3.31
|
|
|
| 5,872,194
|
|
| 168,279
|
| 2.87
|
| Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
| 1,106,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,173,873
|
|
|
|
| Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
| 109,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 90,562
|
|
|
|
| Shareholders' equity
|
|
| 793,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 770,095
|
|
|
|
| Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
| $
| 7,744,678
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 7,906,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
| $
| 222,767
|
| 3.15
| %
|
|
|
| $
| 236,845
|
| 3.26
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cost of Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
| 2.56
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| 2.13
| %
(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.8 million for each of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $19.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $19.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $20.5 million, and included incremental servicing revenues of $2.2 million and $1.6 million related to our commercial FHA servicing portfolio and the Greensky portfolio, respectively. Also included was a $1.1 million one-time gain from the sale of Visa B stock, offset by $2.9 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024, the third quarter of 2024, and the fourth quarter of 2023 was $19.6 million, $19.3 million, and $18.5 million, respectively.
|
|
| For the Three Months Ended
|
| For the Years Ended
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
| (in thousands)
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Wealth management revenue
|
| $
| 7,660
|
|
| $
| 7,104
|
|
| $
| 6,604
|
|
| $
| 28,697
|
|
| $
| 25,572
|
| Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
| 3,506
|
|
|
| 3,411
|
|
|
| 3,246
|
|
|
| 13,154
|
|
|
| 11,990
|
| Interchange revenue
|
|
| 3,528
|
|
|
| 3,506
|
|
|
| 3,585
|
|
|
| 13,955
|
|
|
| 14,302
|
| Residential mortgage banking revenue
|
|
| 637
|
|
|
| 697
|
|
|
| 451
|
|
|
| 2,418
|
|
|
| 1,903
|
| Income on company-owned life insurance
|
|
| 1,975
|
|
|
| 1,982
|
|
|
| 1,753
|
|
|
| 7,683
|
|
|
| 4,439
|
| Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|
|
| (34
| )
|
|
| (44
| )
|
|
| (2,894
| )
|
|
| (230
| )
|
|
| (9,372
| )
| Other income
|
|
| 2,289
|
|
|
| 2,683
|
|
|
| 7,768
|
|
|
| 12,066
|
|
|
| 17,756
|
| Total noninterest income
|
| $
| 19,561
|
|
| $
| 19,339
|
|
| $
| 20,513
|
|
| $
| 77,743
|
|
| $
| 66,590
|
Wealth management revenue totaled $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.6 million, or 7.8%, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, due to increases in trust and estate fees. Assets under administration were $4.15 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $4.27 billion and $3.73 billion at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Income on company-owned life insurance income totaled $2.0 million, $2.0 million and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, the third quarter of 2024, and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.
On a full year basis, noninterest income increased $11.2 million, or 16.7%. Wealth management revenue increased $3.1 million due to increases in assets under administration and estate fees. Income on company-owned life insurance increased $3.2 million. The Company surrendered certain low-yielding life insurance policies and purchased additional policies in the third quarter of 2023, resulting in the increase in revenue. In 2024, we recognized net losses on the sales of investment securities of $0.2 million compared to $9.4 million in 2023, as we took advantage of certain market conditions last year to reposition out of lower yielding securities into other structures, which resulted in improved overall margin, liquidity and capital allocations. Several one-time transactions were recognized in other noninterest income in 2023, including incremental servicing revenues of $2.2 million and $1.6 million related to our commercial FHA servicing portfolio and the Greensky portfolio, respectively. In addition, the Company recognized a $1.1 million one-time gain from the sale of Visa B stock, a gain of $0.7 million on the redemption of subordinated debt and a gain of $0.8 million on the sale of OREO.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $54.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $46.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $44.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 included $7.6 million of impairment on equipment financing operating lease collateral and surrendered equipment, and $2.1 million of impairment on an OREO property. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024, the third quarter of 2024, and the fourth quarter of 2023 was $44.5 million, $46.7 million, and $44.5 million, respectively.
On a full year basis, in addition to the fourth quarter expenses previously described, costs related to upgrades to our ATM fleet, loan collection expenses, and settlement of various lawsuits drove the increase in noninterest expense as compared to the prior year.
The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 71.42% compared to 62.76% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 55.22% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
|
|
| For the Three Months Ended
|
| For the Years Ended
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
| (in thousands)
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
| Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Salaries and employee benefits
|
| $
| 22,283
|
| $
| 24,382
|
| $
| 24,031
|
| $
| 93,639
|
| $
| 93,438
| Occupancy and equipment
|
|
| 4,286
|
|
| 4,393
|
|
| 3,934
|
|
| 16,785
|
|
| 15,986
| Data processing
|
|
| 7,278
|
|
| 6,955
|
|
| 6,963
|
|
| 28,160
|
|
| 26,286
| Professional services
|
|
| 1,580
|
|
| 1,744
|
|
| 2,072
|
|
| 7,822
|
|
| 7,049
| Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
| 952
|
|
| 951
|
|
| 1,130
|
|
| 4,008
|
|
| 4,758
| Impairment on leased assets and surrendered assets
|
|
| 7,601
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| 7,601
|
|
| -
| FDIC insurance
|
|
| 1,383
|
|
| 1,402
|
|
| 1,147
|
|
| 5,278
|
|
| 4,779
| Other expense
|
|
| 8,820
|
|
| 6,906
|
|
| 5,211
|
|
| 29,969
|
|
| 21,606
| Total noninterest expense
|
| $
| 54,183
|
| $
| 46,733
|
| $
| 44,488
|
| $
| 193,262
|
| $
| 173,902
Income Tax Expense
Income tax benefit was $19.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to expenses of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The resulting effective tax rates were 27.2%, 18.1% and 23.7%, respectively.
Capital
At December 31, 2024, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ''well-capitalized'' financial institution, as summarized in the following table:
|
| As of December 31, 2024
|
| Midland States Bank
|
| Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
| Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
| Total capital to risk-weighted assets
| 12.75%
|
| 13.38%
|
| 10.50%
| Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
| 11.54%
|
| 11.11%
|
| 8.50%
| Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
| 11.54%
|
| 8.37%
|
| 7.00%
| Tier 1 leverage ratio
| 9.71%
|
| 9.36%
|
| 4.00%
| Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
| N/A
|
| 6.14%
|
| N/A
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 17 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, as applicable.
The impact of rising interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio and cash flow hedges resulted in an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $82.0 million at December 31, 2024, which reduced tangible book value by $3.81 per share.
Stock Repurchase Program
As previously disclosed, on December 5, 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchased any shares of its common stock. The program terminated effective December 31, 2024.
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.53 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.15 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit or
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.
These non-GAAP financial measures include“Adjusted Earnings,”“Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,”“Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,”“Adjusted Return on Average Assets,”“Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity,”“Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,”“Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,”“Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,”“Efficiency Ratio,”“Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,”“Tangible Book Value Per Share,”“Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income,” and“Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
| MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
| As of and
for the Years Ended
| (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
| December 31,
2024
|
| September 30,
2024
|
| December 31,
2023
|
| December 31,
2024
|
| December 31,
2023
| Earnings Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net interest income
|
| $
| 56,035
|
|
| $
| 54,950
|
|
| $
| 58,077
|
|
| $
| 221,957
|
|
| $
| 236,017
|
| Provision for credit losses
|
|
| 93,540
|
|
|
| 5,000
|
|
|
| 6,950
|
|
|
| 129,340
|
|
|
| 21,132
|
| Noninterest income
|
|
| 19,561
|
|
|
| 19,339
|
|
|
| 20,513
|
|
|
| 77,743
|
|
|
| 66,590
|
| Noninterest expense
|
|
| 54,183
|
|
|
| 46,733
|
|
|
| 44,488
|
|
|
| 193,262
|
|
|
| 173,902
|
| (Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
| (72,127
| )
|
|
| 22,556
|
|
|
| 27,152
|
|
|
| (22,902
| )
|
|
| 107,573
|
| Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
| (19,586
| )
|
|
| 4,080
|
|
|
| 6,441
|
|
|
| (9,472
| )
|
|
| 32,113
|
| Net (loss) income
|
|
| (52,541
| )
|
|
| 18,476
|
|
|
| 20,711
|
|
|
| (13,430
| )
|
|
| 75,460
|
| Preferred dividends
|
|
| 2,228
|
|
|
| 2,229
|
|
|
| 2,228
|
|
|
| 8,913
|
|
|
| 8,913
|
| Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
|
| $
| (54,769
| )
|
| $
| 16,247
|
|
| $
| 18,483
|
|
| $
| (22,343
| )
|
| $
| 66,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Diluted (loss) earnings per common share
|
| $
| (2.52
| )
|
| $
| 0.74
|
|
| $
| 0.84
|
|
| $
| (1.05
| )
|
| $
| 2.97
|
| Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
| 21,753,711
|
|
|
| 21,678,242
|
|
|
| 21,822,328
|
|
|
| 21,737,958
|
|
|
| 22,124,402
|
| (Loss) return on average assets
|
| (2.72
| )%
|
|
| 0.95
| %
|
|
| 1.04
| %
|
| (0.17
| )%
|
|
| 0.95
| %
| (Loss) return on average shareholders' equity
|
| (25.91
| )%
|
|
| 9.24
| %
|
|
| 10.74
| %
|
| (1.69
| )%
|
|
| 9.80
| %
| (Loss) return on average tangible common equity(1)
|
| (41.76
| )%
|
|
| 12.69
| %
|
|
| 15.41
| %
|
| (4.40
| )%
|
|
| 13.89
| %
| Net interest margin
|
|
| 3.19
| %
|
|
| 3.10
| %
|
|
| 3.21
| %
|
|
| 3.15
| %
|
|
| 3.26
| %
| Efficiency ratio(1)
|
|
| 71.42
| %
|
|
| 62.76
| %
|
|
| 55.22
| %
|
|
| 64.31
| %
|
|
| 55.91
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Adjusted (loss) earnings available to common shareholders
|
| $
| (54,735
| )
|
| $
| 16,223
|
|
| $
| 19,793
|
|
| $
| (22,344
| )
|
| $
| 76,576
|
| Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per common share
|
| $
| (2.52
| )
|
| $
| 0.74
|
|
| $
| 0.89
|
|
| $
| (1.05
| )
|
| $
| 3.42
|
| Adjusted (loss) return on average assets
|
| (2.72
| )%
|
|
| 0.95
| %
|
|
| 1.11
| %
|
| (0.17
| )%
|
|
| 1.08
| %
| Adjusted (loss) return on average shareholders' equity
|
| (25.89
| )%
|
|
| 9.23
| %
|
|
| 11.42
| %
|
| (1.69
| )%
|
|
| 11.10
| %
| Adjusted (loss) return on average tangible common equity
|
| (41.74
| )%
|
|
| 12.67
| %
|
|
| 16.51
| %
|
| (4.40
| )%
|
|
| 15.98
| %
| Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|
| $
| 21,460
|
|
| $
| 27,523
|
|
| $
| 35,898
|
|
| $
| 106,437
|
|
| $
| 136,303
|
| Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
|
|
| 1.11
| %
|
|
| 1.42
| %
|
|
| 1.80
| %
|
|
| 1.37
| %
|
|
| 1.72
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Market Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Book value per share at period end
|
| $
| 29.10
|
|
| $
| 33.08
|
|
| $
| 31.61
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible book value per share at period end(1)
|
| $
| 21.01
|
|
| $
| 24.90
|
|
| $
| 23.35
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end(1)
|
| $
| 24.82
|
|
| $
| 27.74
|
|
| $
| 26.91
|
|
|
|
|
| Market price at period end
|
| $
| 24.40
|
|
| $
| 22.38
|
|
| $
| 27.56
|
|
|
|
|
| Common shares outstanding at period end
|
|
| 21,494,485
|
|
|
| 21,393,905
|
|
|
| 21,551,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
| 13.38
| %
|
|
| 13.98
| %
|
|
| 13.20
| %
|
|
|
|
| Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
| 11.11
| %
|
|
| 11.65
| %
|
|
| 10.91
| %
|
|
|
|
| Common equity tier 1capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
| 8.37
| %
|
|
| 9.00
| %
|
|
| 8.40
| %
|
|
|
|
| Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
| 9.36
| %
|
|
| 10.10
| %
|
|
| 9.71
| %
|
|
|
|
| Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|
|
| 6.14
| %
|
|
| 7.03
| %
|
|
| 6.55
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Wealth Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Trust assets under administration
|
| $
| 4,153,080
|
|
| $
| 4,268,539
|
|
| $
| 3,733,355
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 15 - 17 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
| MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| As of
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
| (in thousands)
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
|
| $
| 114,766
|
|
| $
| 121,873
|
|
| $
| 124,646
|
|
| $
| 167,316
|
|
| $
| 135,061
|
| Investment securities
|
|
| 1,212,366
|
|
|
| 1,216,795
|
|
|
| 1,099,654
|
|
|
| 1,044,900
|
|
|
| 920,396
|
| Loans
|
|
| 5,167,574
|
|
|
| 5,748,819
|
|
|
| 5,851,994
|
|
|
| 5,958,462
|
|
|
| 6,131,079
|
| Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
| (75,414
| )
|
|
| (85,804
| )
|
|
| (92,183
| )
|
|
| (78,057
| )
|
|
| (68,502
| )
| Total loans, net
|
|
| 5,092,160
|
|
|
| 5,663,015
|
|
|
| 5,759,811
|
|
|
| 5,880,405
|
|
|
| 6,062,577
|
| Loans held for sale
|
|
| 346,565
|
|
|
| 8,001
|
|
|
| 5,555
|
|
|
| 5,043
|
|
|
| 3,811
|
| Premises and equipment, net
|
|
| 85,710
|
|
|
| 84,672
|
|
|
| 83,040
|
|
|
| 81,831
|
|
|
| 82,814
|
| Other real estate owned
|
|
| 6,413
|
|
|
| 8,646
|
|
|
| 8,304
|
|
|
| 8,920
|
|
|
| 9,112
|
| Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value
|
|
| 17,842
|
|
|
| 18,400
|
|
|
| 18,902
|
|
|
| 19,577
|
|
|
| 20,253
|
| Goodwill
|
|
| 161,904
|
|
|
| 161,904
|
|
|
| 161,904
|
|
|
| 161,904
|
|
|
| 161,904
|
| Other intangible assets, net
|
|
| 12,100
|
|
|
| 13,052
|
|
|
| 14,003
|
|
|
| 15,019
|
|
|
| 16,108
|
| Company-owned life insurance
|
|
| 211,168
|
|
|
| 209,193
|
|
|
| 207,211
|
|
|
| 205,286
|
|
|
| 203,485
|
| Other assets
|
|
| 268,061
|
|
|
| 245,932
|
|
|
| 274,244
|
|
|
| 241,608
|
|
|
| 251,347
|
| Total assets
|
| $
| 7,529,055
|
|
| $
| 7,751,483
|
|
| $
| 7,757,274
|
|
| $
| 7,831,809
|
|
| $
| 7,866,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
| $
| 1,055,564
|
|
| $
| 1,050,617
|
|
| $
| 1,108,521
|
|
| $
| 1,212,382
|
|
| $
| 1,145,395
|
| Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
| 5,141,679
|
|
|
| 5,206,219
|
|
|
| 5,009,502
|
|
|
| 5,111,602
|
|
|
| 5,164,134
|
| Total deposits
|
|
| 6,197,243
|
|
|
| 6,256,836
|
|
|
| 6,118,023
|
|
|
| 6,323,984
|
|
|
| 6,309,529
|
| Short-term borrowings
|
|
| 87,499
|
|
|
| 13,849
|
|
|
| 7,208
|
|
|
| 214,446
|
|
|
| 34,865
|
| FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
|
| 258,000
|
|
|
| 425,000
|
|
|
| 600,000
|
|
|
| 255,000
|
|
|
| 476,000
|
| Subordinated debt
|
|
| 77,749
|
|
|
| 82,744
|
|
|
| 91,656
|
|
|
| 93,617
|
|
|
| 93,546
|
| Trust preferred debentures
|
|
| 51,205
|
|
|
| 51,058
|
|
|
| 50,921
|
|
|
| 50,790
|
|
|
| 50,616
|
| Other liabilities
|
|
| 121,246
|
|
|
| 103,737
|
|
|
| 103,694
|
|
|
| 102,966
|
|
|
| 110,459
|
| Total liabilities
|
|
| 6,792,942
|
|
|
| 6,933,224
|
|
|
| 6,971,502
|
|
|
| 7,040,803
|
|
|
| 7,075,015
|
| Total shareholders' equity
|
|
| 736,113
|
|
|
| 818,259
|
|
|
| 785,772
|
|
|
| 791,006
|
|
|
| 791,853
|
| Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
| $
| 7,529,055
|
|
| $
| 7,751,483
|
|
| $
| 7,757,274
|
|
| $
| 7,831,809
|
|
| $
| 7,866,868
|
| MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| For the Three Months Ended
|
| For the Years Ended
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
| (in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Net interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest income
|
| $
| 101,935
|
|
| $
| 104,834
|
|
| $
| 104,681
|
|
| $
| 411,739
|
|
| $
| 404,296
|
| Interest expense
|
|
| 45,900
|
|
|
| 49,884
|
|
|
| 46,604
|
|
|
| 189,782
|
|
|
| 168,279
|
| Net interest income
|
|
| 56,035
|
|
|
| 54,950
|
|
|
| 58,077
|
|
|
| 221,957
|
|
|
| 236,017
|
| Provision for credit losses on loans
|
|
| 92,270
|
|
|
| 5,000
|
|
|
| 6,950
|
|
|
| 128,270
|
|
|
| 21,132
|
| Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|
|
| 1,270
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 1,070
|
|
|
| -
|
| Total provision for credit losses
|
|
| 93,540
|
|
|
| 5,000
|
|
|
| 6,950
|
|
|
| 129,340
|
|
|
| 21,132
|
| Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
| (37,505
| )
|
|
| 49,950
|
|
|
| 51,127
|
|
|
| 92,617
|
|
|
| 214,885
|
| Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Wealth management revenue
|
|
| 7,660
|
|
|
| 7,104
|
|
|
| 6,604
|
|
|
| 28,697
|
|
|
| 25,572
|
| Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
| 3,506
|
|
|
| 3,411
|
|
|
| 3,246
|
|
|
| 13,154
|
|
|
| 11,990
|
| Interchange revenue
|
|
| 3,528
|
|
|
| 3,506
|
|
|
| 3,585
|
|
|
| 13,955
|
|
|
| 14,302
|
| Residential mortgage banking revenue
|
|
| 637
|
|
|
| 697
|
|
|
| 451
|
|
|
| 2,418
|
|
|
| 1,903
|
| Income on company-owned life insurance
|
|
| 1,975
|
|
|
| 1,982
|
|
|
| 1,753
|
|
|
| 7,683
|
|
|
| 4,439
|
| Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|
|
| (34
| )
|
|
| (44
| )
|
|
| (2,894
| )
|
|
| (230
| )
|
|
| (9,372
| )
| Other income
|
|
| 2,289
|
|
|
| 2,683
|
|
|
| 7,768
|
|
|
| 12,066
|
|
|
| 17,756
|
| Total noninterest income
|
|
| 19,561
|
|
|
| 19,339
|
|
|
| 20,513
|
|
|
| 77,743
|
|
|
| 66,590
|
| Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
| 22,283
|
|
|
| 24,382
|
|
|
| 24,031
|
|
|
| 93,639
|
|
|
| 93,438
|
| Occupancy and equipment
|
|
| 4,286
|
|
|
| 4,393
|
|
|
| 3,934
|
|
|
| 16,785
|
|
|
| 15,986
|
| Data processing
|
|
| 7,278
|
|
|
| 6,955
|
|
|
| 6,963
|
|
|
| 28,160
|
|
|
| 26,286
|
| Professional services
|
|
| 1,580
|
|
|
| 1,744
|
|
|
| 2,072
|
|
|
| 7,822
|
|
|
| 7,049
|
| Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
| 952
|
|
|
| 951
|
|
|
| 1,130
|
|
|
| 4,008
|
|
|
| 4,758
|
| Impairment on leased assets and surrendered assets
|
|
| 7,601
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 7,601
|
|
|
| -
|
| FDIC insurance
|
|
| 1,383
|
|
|
| 1,402
|
|
|
| 1,147
|
|
|
| 5,278
|
|
|
| 4,779
|
| Other expense
|
|
| 8,820
|
|
|
| 6,906
|
|
|
| 5,211
|
|
|
| 29,969
|
|
|
| 21,606
|
| Total noninterest expense
|
|
| 54,183
|
|
|
| 46,733
|
|
|
| 44,488
|
|
|
| 193,262
|
|
|
| 173,902
|
| (Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
| (72,127
| )
|
|
| 22,556
|
|
|
| 27,152
|
|
|
| (22,902
| )
|
|
| 107,573
|
| Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
| (19,586
| )
|
|
| 4,080
|
|
|
| 6,441
|
|
|
| (9,472
| )
|
|
| 32,113
|
| Net (loss) income
|
|
| (52,541
| )
|
|
| 18,476
|
|
|
| 20,711
|
|
|
| (13,430
| )
|
|
| 75,460
|
| Preferred stock dividends
|
|
| 2,228
|
|
|
| 2,229
|
|
|
| 2,228
|
|
|
| 8,913
|
|
|
| 8,913
|
| Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
|
| $
| (54,769
| )
|
| $
| 16,247
|
|
| $
| 18,483
|
|
| $
| (22,343
| )
|
| $
| 66,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic (loss) earnings per common share
|
| $
| (2.52
| )
|
| $
| 0.74
|
|
| $
| 0.84
|
|
| $
| (1.05
| )
|
| $
| 2.97
|
| Diluted (loss) earnings per common share
|
| $
| (2.52
| )
|
| $
| 0.74
|
|
| $
| 0.84
|
|
| $
| (1.05
| )
|
| $
| 2.97
|
| MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
| RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| For the Three Months Ended
|
| For the Years Ended
| (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
| December 31,
2024
|
| September 30,
2024
|
| December 31,
2023
|
| December 31,
2024
|
| December 31,
2023
| (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense - GAAP
|
| $
| (72,127
| )
|
| $
| 22,556
|
|
| $
| 27,152
|
|
| $
| (22,902
| )
|
| $
| 107,573
|
| Adjustments to noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|
|
| 34
|
|
|
| 44
|
|
|
| 2,894
|
|
|
| 230
|
|
|
| 9,372
|
| (Gain) on sale of Visa B shares
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (1,098
| )
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (1,098
| )
| Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt
|
|
| 13
|
|
|
| (77
| )
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (231
| )
|
|
| (676
| )
| Total adjustments to noninterest income
|
|
| 47
|
|
|
| (33
| )
|
|
| 1,796
|
|
|
| (1
| )
|
|
| 7,598
|
| Adjusted (loss) earnings pre tax - non-GAAP
|
|
| (72,080
| )
|
|
| 22,523
|
|
|
| 28,948
|
|
|
| (22,903
| )
|
|
| 115,171
|
| Adjusted (loss) earnings tax (benefit) expense
|
|
| (19,573
| )
|
|
| 4,071
|
|
|
| 6,927
|
|
|
| (9,472
| )
|
|
| 29,682
|
| Adjusted (loss) earnings - non-GAAP
|
|
| (52,507
| )
|
|
| 18,452
|
|
|
| 22,021
|
|
|
| (13,431
| )
|
|
| 85,489
|
| Preferred stock dividends
|
|
| 2,228
|
|
|
| 2,229
|
|
|
| 2,228
|
|
|
| 8,913
|
|
|
| 8,913
|
| Adjusted (loss) earnings available to common shareholders
|
| $
| (54,735
| )
|
| $
| 16,223
|
|
| $
| 19,793
|
|
| $
| (22,344
| )
|
| $
| 76,576
|
| Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per common share
|
| $
| (2.52
| )
|
| $
| 0.74
|
|
| $
| 0.89
|
|
| $
| (1.05
| )
|
| $
| 3.42
|
| Adjusted (loss) return on average assets
|
| (2.72
| )%
|
|
| 0.95
| %
|
|
| 1.11
| %
|
| (0.17
| )%
|
|
| 1.08
| %
| Adjusted (loss) return on average shareholders' equity
|
| (25.89
| )%
|
|
| 9.23
| %
|
|
| 11.42
| %
|
| (1.69
| )%
|
|
| 11.10
| %
| Adjusted (loss) return on average tangible common equity
|
| (41.74
| )%
|
|
| 12.67
| %
|
|
| 16.51
| %
|
| (4.40
| )%
|
|
| 15.98
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| For the Three Months Ended
|
| For the Years Ended
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
| (dollars in thousands)
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Adjusted (loss) earnings pre tax - non-GAAP
|
| $
| (72,080
| )
|
| $
| 22,523
|
|
| $
| 28,948
|
|
| $
| (22,903
| )
|
| $
| 115,171
|
| Provision for credit losses
|
|
| 93,540
|
|
|
| 5,000
|
|
|
| 6,950
|
|
|
| 129,340
|
|
|
| 21,132
|
| Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP
|
| $
| 21,460
|
|
| $
| 27,523
|
|
| $
| 35,898
|
|
| $
| 106,437
|
|
| $
| 136,303
|
| Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
|
|
| 1.11
| %
|
|
| 1.42
| %
|
|
| 1.80
| %
|
|
| 1.37
| %
|
|
| 1.72
| %
| MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
| RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| For the Three Months Ended
|
| For the Years Ended
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
| (dollars in thousands)
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Noninterest expense - GAAP
|
| $
| 54,183
|
|
| $
| 46,733
|
|
| $
| 44,488
|
|
| $
| 193,262
|
|
| $
| 173,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net interest income - GAAP
|
| $
| 56,035
|
|
| $
| 54,950
|
|
| $
| 58,077
|
|
| $
| 221,957
|
|
| $
| 236,017
|
| Effect of tax-exempt income
|
|
| 221
|
|
|
| 205
|
|
|
| 183
|
|
|
| 810
|
|
|
| 828
|
| Adjusted net interest income
|
|
| 56,256
|
|
|
| 55,155
|
|
|
| 58,260
|
|
|
| 222,767
|
|
|
| 236,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Noninterest income - GAAP
|
|
| 19,561
|
|
|
| 19,339
|
|
|
| 20,513
|
|
|
| 77,743
|
|
|
| 66,590
|
| Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|
|
| 34
|
|
|
| 44
|
|
|
| 2,894
|
|
|
| 230
|
|
|
| 9,372
|
| (Gain) on sale of Visa B shares
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (1,098
| )
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (1,098
| )
| Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt
|
|
| 13
|
|
|
| (77
| )
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (231
| )
|
|
| (676
| )
| Adjusted noninterest income
|
|
| 19,608
|
|
|
| 19,306
|
|
|
| 22,309
|
|
|
| 77,742
|
|
|
| 74,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Adjusted total revenue
|
| $
| 75,864
|
|
| $
| 74,461
|
|
| $
| 80,569
|
|
| $
| 300,509
|
|
| $
| 311,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Efficiency ratio
|
|
| 71.42
| %
|
|
| 62.76
| %
|
|
| 55.22
| %
|
|
| 64.31
| %
|
|
| 55.91
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| For the Three Months Ended
|
| For the Years Ended
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
| (dollars in thousands)
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
|
| $
| (54,769
| )
|
| $
| 16,247
|
|
| $
| 18,483
|
|
| $
| (22,343
| )
|
| $
| 66,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Average total shareholders' equity-GAAP
|
| $
| 806,707
|
|
| $
| 795,322
|
|
| $
| 764,790
|
|
| $
| 793,984
|
|
| $
| 770,095
|
| Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Preferred Stock
|
|
| (110,548
| )
|
|
| (110,548
| )
|
|
| (110,548
| )
|
|
| (110,548
| )
|
|
| (110,548
| )
| Goodwill
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
| Other intangible assets, net
|
|
| (12,551
| )
|
|
| (13,506
| )
|
|
| (16,644
| )
|
|
| (14,011
| )
|
|
| (18,376
| )
| Average tangible common equity
|
| $
| 521,704
|
|
| $
| 509,364
|
|
| $
| 475,694
|
|
| $
| 507,521
|
|
| $
| 479,267
|
| (Loss) return on average tangible common equity
|
| (41.76) %
|
|
| 12.69
| %
|
|
| 15.41
| %
|
| (4.40) %
|
|
| 13.89
| %
| MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
| RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| As of
| (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
| December 31,
2024
|
| September 30,
2024
|
| June 30,
2024
|
| March 31,
2024
|
| December 31,
2023
| Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total shareholders' equity-GAAP
|
| $
| 736,113
|
|
| $
| 818,259
|
|
| $
| 785,772
|
|
| $
| 791,006
|
|
| $
| 791,853
|
| Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Preferred Stock
|
|
| (110,548
| )
|
|
| (110,548
| )
|
|
| (110,548
| )
|
|
| (110,548
| )
|
|
| (110,548
| )
| Goodwill
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
| Other intangible assets, net
|
|
| (12,100
| )
|
|
| (13,052
| )
|
|
| (14,003
| )
|
|
| (15,019
| )
|
|
| (16,108
| )
| Tangible common equity
|
|
| 451,561
|
|
|
| 532,755
|
|
|
| 499,317
|
|
|
| 503,535
|
|
|
| 503,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Less: Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)
|
|
| (81,960
| )
|
|
| (60,640
| )
|
|
| (82,581
| )
|
|
| (81,419
| )
|
|
| (76,753
| )
| Tangible common equity excluding AOCI
|
| $
| 533,521
|
|
| $
| 593,395
|
|
| $
| 581,898
|
|
| $
| 584,954
|
|
| $
| 580,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Assets to Tangible Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets-GAAP
|
| $
| 7,529,055
|
|
| $
| 7,751,483
|
|
| $
| 7,757,274
|
|
| $
| 7,831,809
|
|
| $
| 7,866,868
|
| Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Goodwill
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
|
|
| (161,904
| )
| Other intangible assets, net
|
|
| (12,100
| )
|
|
| (13,052
| )
|
|
| (14,003
| )
|
|
| (15,019
| )
|
|
| (16,108
| )
| Tangible assets
|
| $
| 7,355,051
|
|
| $
| 7,576,527
|
|
| $
| 7,581,367
|
|
| $
| 7,654,886
|
|
| $
| 7,688,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
| 21,494,485
|
|
|
| 21,393,905
|
|
|
| 21,377,215
|
|
|
| 21,485,231
|
|
|
| 21,551,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
|
| 6.14
| %
|
|
| 7.03
| %
|
|
| 6.59
| %
|
|
| 6.58
| %
|
|
| 6.55
| %
| Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
| $
| 21.01
|
|
| $
| 24.90
|
|
| $
| 23.36
|
|
| $
| 23.44
|
|
| $
| 23.35
|
| Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
|
| $
| 24.82
|
|
| $
| 27.74
|
|
| $
| 27.22
|
|
| $
| 27.23
|
|
| $
| 26.91
|
