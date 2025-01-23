Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. To Webcast Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Thursday, February 6, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST

VONORE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the“Company”) will host a live webcast of its fiscal second quarter 2025 call on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Oxley, Chief Officer, will discuss the Company's financial results. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on February 6, 2025.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company's website, Investors.MasterCraft.com , on the day of the conference call by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: , , , and .

