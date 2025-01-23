Huntington Bancshares To Host Investor Day On February 6, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Presentations will be given by chairman, president and chief executive officer, Stephen Steinour and members of Huntington's management team. Attendance in person is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. Presentations are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and to conclude at approximately 1 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of the conference, as well as the presentation slides, will be available to the public on the day of the event on Huntington's Investor Relations website ( ). A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) is a $204 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 978 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.

