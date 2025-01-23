Southstate Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "SouthState finished strong in 2024. We produced steady growth in loans and deposits and had a nice uptick in net interest margin and fees. The result was net income of $144 million and a 9% increase in PPNR over the third quarter, driven by 6% revenue growth", commented John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "We were also pleased to receive prompt regulatory approval of the IBTX acquisition, which allowed us to close ahead of schedule on January 1. With Independent Financial, our momentum carries forward into 2025. We will continue working to build a high-quality bank with scale in the fastest growing markets in the country." Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2024 include: Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.87; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.93

Net Income of $144.2 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $148.8 million

Return on Average Common Equity of 9.7%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.1% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.6%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.23% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.27%* Book Value per Share of $77.18; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $51.11 Performance

Net Interest Income of $370 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of $367 million

Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.48%

Net charge-offs of $5.3 million, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized; $6.4 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.51% of loans

Noninterest Income of $81 million; Noninterest Income represented 0.69% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2024* Efficiency Ratio of 56% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 54%

∗ Annualized percentages

Balance Sheet



Loans increased $355 million, or 4% annualized, led by increases in commercial and industrial, and commercial owner occupied real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 89%

Deposits increased $423 million, or 4% annualized

Total loan yield of 5.76%, down 0.10% from prior quarter

Total deposit cost of 1.75%, down 0.15% from prior quarter Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.8%, 15.0%, 10.0%, and 12.6%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Mergers & Acquisitions

Completed previously announced merger of Independent Bank Group, Inc. ("Independent") on January 1, 2025

Other Subsequent Events



SouthState Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") entered into an agreement on January 8, 2025 with entities affiliated with Blue Owl Real Estate Capital, LLC to sell branch properties and enter into triple net lease agreements with such purchasers on those same properties effective upon the closing of the sale The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.54 per share, payable on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2025

Financial Performance





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest Income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 489,709

$ 494,082

$ 478,360

$ 463,688

$ 459,880

$ 1,925,838

$ 1,716,405

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell



59,096



50,096



52,764



53,567



55,555



215,524



228,001

Total interest income



548,805



544,178



531,124



517,255



515,435



2,141,362



1,944,406

Interest Expense











































Deposits



168,263



177,919



165,481



160,162



149,584



671,825



440,257

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



10,763



14,779



15,384



13,157



11,620



54,083



51,541

Total interest expense



179,026



192,698



180,865



173,319



161,204



725,908



491,798

Net Interest Income



369,779



351,480



350,259



343,936



354,231



1,415,454



1,452,608

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



6,371



(6,971)



3,889



12,686



9,893



15,975



114,082

Net Interest Income after Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses



363,408



358,451



346,370



331,250



344,338



1,399,479



1,338,526

Noninterest Income



80,545



74,934



75,225



71,558



65,489



302,262



286,906

Noninterest Expense











































Operating expense



250,699



243,543



242,343



240,923



245,774



977,508



955,727

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



6,531



3,304



5,785



4,513



1,778



20,133



13,162

FDIC special assessment



(621)



-



619



3,854



25,691



3,852



25,691

Total noninterest expense



256,609



246,847



248,747



249,290



273,243



1,001,493



994,580

Income before Income Tax Provision



187,344



186,538



172,848



153,518



136,584



700,248



630,852

Income tax provision



43,166



43,359



40,478



38,462



29,793



165,465



136,544

Net Income

$ 144,178

$ 143,179

$ 132,370

$ 115,056

$ 106,791

$ 534,783

$ 494,308















































Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net Income (GAAP)

$ 144,178

$ 143,179

$ 132,370

$ 115,056

$ 106,791

$ 534,783

$ 494,308

Securities losses (gains), net of tax



38



-



-



-



2



38



(33)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



5,026



2,536



4,430



3,382



1,391



15,374



10,291

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



(478)



-



474



2,888



20,087



2,884



20,087

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$ 148,764

$ 145,715

$ 137,274

$ 121,326

$ 128,271

$ 553,079

$ 524,653















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.89

$ 1.88

$ 1.74

$ 1.51

$ 1.40

$ 7.01

$ 6.50

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.87

$ 1.86

$ 1.73

$ 1.50

$ 1.39

$ 6.97

$ 6.46

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.95

$ 1.91

$ 1.80

$ 1.59

$ 1.69

$ 7.25

$ 6.90

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.93

$ 1.90

$ 1.79

$ 1.58

$ 1.67

$ 7.21

$ 6.86

Dividends per common share

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.52

$ 0.52

$ 0.52

$ 2.12

$ 2.04

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,360,935



76,299,069



76,251,401



76,301,411



76,100,187



76,303,351



76,050,730

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,957,882



76,805,436



76,607,281



76,660,081



76,634,100



76,762,354



76,479,557

Effective tax rate



23.04 %



23.24 %



23.42 %



25.05 %



21.81 %



23.63 %



21.64 %



Performance and Capital Ratios





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,







2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.23 %

1.25 %

1.17 %

1.03 %

0.94 % 1.17 % 1.11 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.27 %

1.27 %

1.22 %

1.08 %

1.13 % 1.21 % 1.17 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



9.72 %

9.91 %

9.58 %

8.36 %

7.99 % 9.41 % 9.37 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



10.03 %

10.08 %

9.94 %

8.81 %

9.60 % 9.73 % 9.94 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



15.09 %

15.63 %

15.49 %

13.63 %

13.53 % 14.98 % 15.87 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



15.56 %

15.89 %

16.05 %

14.35 %

16.12 % 15.47 % 16.80 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



55.73 %

56.58 %

57.03 %

58.48 %

63.43 % 56.93 % 55.50 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



54.42 %

55.80 %

55.52 %

56.47 %

56.89 % 55.53 % 53.27 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



28.58 %

28.76 %

29.93 %

34.42 %

37.01 % 30.22 % 31.34 %

Book value per common share

$ 77.18

$ 77.42

$ 74.16

$ 72.82

$ 72.78











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 51.11

$ 51.26

$ 47.90

$ 46.48

$ 46.32























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets



12.7 %

12.8 %

12.4 %

12.3 %

12.3 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



8.8 %

8.9 %

8.4 %

8.2 %

8.2 %









Tier 1 leverage (6)



10.0 %

10.0 %

9.7 %

9.6 %

9.4 %









Tier 1 common equity (6)



12.6 %

12.4 %

12.1 %

11.9 %

11.8 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)



12.6 %

12.4 %

12.1 %

11.9 %

11.8 %









Total risk-based capital (6)



15.0 %

14.7 %

14.4 %

14.4 %

14.1 %











Balance Sheet





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 525,506

$ 563,887

$ 507,425

$ 478,271

$ 510,922

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



866,561



648,792



609,741



731,186



487,955

Cash and cash equivalents



1,392,067



1,212,679



1,117,166



1,209,457



998,877



































Trading securities, at fair value



102,932



87,103



92,161



66,188



31,321

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,254,670



2,301,307



2,348,528



2,446,589



2,487,440

Securities available for sale, at fair value



4,320,593



4,564,363



4,498,264



4,598,400



4,784,388

Other investments



223,613



211,458



201,516



187,285



192,043

Total investment securities



6,798,876



7,077,128



7,048,308



7,232,274



7,463,871

Loans held for sale



279,426



287,043



100,007



56,553



50,888

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



862,155



913,342



957,255



1,031,283



1,108,813

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



3,635,782



3,959,028



4,253,323



4,534,583



4,796,913

Non-acquired



29,404,990



28,675,822



28,023,986



27,101,444



26,482,763

Less allowance for credit losses



(465,280)



(467,981)



(472,298)



(469,654)



(456,573)

Loans, net



33,437,647



33,080,211



32,762,266



32,197,656



31,931,916

Premises and equipment, net



502,559



507,452



517,382



512,635



519,197

Bank owned life insurance



1,013,209



1,007,275



1,001,998



997,562



991,454

Mortgage servicing rights



89,795



83,512



88,904



87,970



85,164

Core deposit and other intangibles



66,458



71,835



77,389



83,193



88,776

Goodwill



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106

Other assets



775,129



745,303



765,283



778,244



817,454

Total assets

$ 46,381,204

$ 46,082,647

$ 45,493,970

$ 45,144,838

$ 44,902,024



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 10,192,117

$ 10,376,531

$ 10,374,464

$ 10,546,410

$ 10,649,274

Interest-bearing



27,868,749



27,261,664



26,723,938



26,632,024



26,399,635

Total deposits



38,060,866



37,638,195



37,098,402



37,178,434



37,048,909

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



514,912



538,322



542,403



554,691



489,185

Other borrowings



391,534



691,626



691,719



391,812



491,904

Reserve for unfunded commitments



45,327



41,515



50,248



53,229



56,303

Other liabilities



1,478,150



1,268,409



1,460,795



1,419,663



1,282,625

Total liabilities



40,490,789



40,178,067



39,843,567



39,597,829



39,368,926



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



190,805



190,674



190,489



190,443



190,055

Surplus



4,259,722



4,249,672



4,238,192



4,230,345



4,240,413

Retained earnings



2,046,809



1,943,874



1,841,933



1,749,215



1,685,166

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(606,921)



(479,640)



(620,211)



(622,994)



(582,536)

Total shareholders' equity



5,890,415



5,904,580



5,650,403



5,547,009



5,533,098

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 46,381,204

$ 46,082,647

$ 45,493,970

$ 45,144,838

$ 44,902,024



































Common shares issued and outstanding



76,322,206



76,269,577



76,195,723



76,177,163



76,022,039



Net Interest Income and Margin





Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2024

Sep. 30, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 1,308,313

$ 14,162

4.31 %

$ 559,942

$ 6,462

4.59 %

$ 814,244

$ 10,029

4.89 %

Investment securities



7,144,438



44,934

2.50 %



7,163,934



43,634

2.42 %



7,382,800



45,526

2.45 %

Loans held for sale



179,803



2,304

5.10 %



112,429



2,694

9.53 %



28,878



552

7.58 %

Total loans held for investment



33,662,822



487,405

5.76 %



33,387,675



491,388

5.86 %



32,239,455



459,328

5.65 %

Total interest-earning assets



42,295,376



548,805

5.16 %



41,223,980



544,178

5.25 %



40,465,377



515,435

5.05 %

Noninterest-earning assets



4,214,390













4,373,250













4,572,255











Total Assets

$ 46,509,766











$ 45,597,230











$ 45,037,632































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 20,823,079

$ 121,239

2.32 %

$ 19,936,966

$ 129,613

2.59 %

$ 18,957,647

$ 107,994

2.26 %

Savings deposits



2,427,760



1,741

0.29 %



2,453,886



1,893

0.31 %



2,680,065



1,888

0.28 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,517,047



45,283

3.99 %



4,489,441



46,413

4.11 %



4,294,555



39,702

3.67 %

Federal funds purchased



292,626



3,479

4.73 %



304,582



4,178

5.46 %



256,672



3,453

5.34 %

Repurchase agreements



261,373



1,382

2.10 %



258,166



1,519

2.34 %



265,839



1,458

2.18 %

Other borrowings



394,853



5,902

5.95 %



611,247



9,082

5.91 %



438,701



6,709

6.07 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



28,716,738



179,026

2.48 %



28,054,288



192,698

2.73 %



26,893,479



161,204

2.38 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



10,561,382













10,412,512













11,059,306











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



1,330,020













1,382,260













1,784,956











Shareholders' equity



5,901,626













5,748,170













5,299,891











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



17,793,028













17,542,942













18,144,153











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 46,509,766











$ 45,597,230











$ 45,037,632











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 369,779

3.48 %







$ 351,480

3.39 %







$ 354,231

3.47 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)













3.48 %













3.40 %













3.48 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













1.75 %













1.90 %













1.60 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













1.81 %













1.99 %













1.69 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 2,887











$ 2,858











$ 3,870





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 547











$ 486











$ 659









The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $36.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income and Expense





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 35,121

$ 33,986

$ 33,842

$ 33,145

$ 33,225

$ 136,094

$ 129,015

Mortgage banking income



4,777



3,189



5,912



6,169



2,191



20,047



13,355

Trust and investment services income



12,414



11,578



11,091



10,391



10,131



45,474



39,447

Securities (losses) gains, net



(50)



-



-



-



(2)



(50)



43

Correspondent banking and capital markets income



20,905



17,381



16,267



14,591



16,081



69,144



90,579

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin



(7,350)



(7,488)



(11,407)



(10,280)



(12,677)



(36,525)



(41,478)

Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



13,555



9,893



4,860



4,311



3,404



32,619



49,101

Bank owned life insurance income



7,944



8,276



7,372



6,892



6,567



30,484



26,690

Other



6,784



8,012



12,148



10,650



9,973



37,594



29,255

Total Noninterest Income

$ 80,545

$ 74,934

$ 75,225

$ 71,558

$ 65,489

$ 302,262

$ 286,906















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 154,116

$ 150,865

$ 151,435

$ 150,453

$ 145,850

$ 606,869

$ 583,398

Occupancy expense



22,831



22,242



22,453



22,577



22,715



90,103



88,695

Information services expense



23,416



23,280



23,144



22,353



22,000



92,193



84,472

OREO and loan related expense



1,416



1,358



1,307



606



948



4,687



1,716

Business development and staff related



7,450



5,797



6,220



5,799



7,492



25,266



26,116

Amortization of intangibles



5,326



5,327



5,744



5,998



6,615



22,395



27,558

Professional fees



5,366



4,017



3,906



3,115



7,025



16,404



18,547

Supplies and printing expense



2,729



2,762



2,526



2,540



2,761



10,558



10,578

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



7,365



7,482



7,771



8,534



8,325



31,152



33,070

Advertising and marketing



2,269



2,296



2,594



1,984



2,826



9,143



9,474

Other operating expenses



18,415



18,117



15,243



16,964



19,217



68,738



72,103

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



6,531



3,304



5,785



4,513



1,778



20,133



13,162

FDIC special assessment



(621)



-



619



3,854



25,691



3,852



25,691

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 256,609

$ 246,847

$ 248,747

$ 249,290

$ 273,243

$ 1,001,493

$ 994,580



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,184,327

$ 2,458,151

$ 2,592,307

$ 2,437,343

$ 2,923,514

Investor commercial real estate*



9,991,482



9,856,709



9,731,773



9,752,529



9,227,968

Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,716,376



5,544,716



5,522,978



5,511,855



5,497,671

Commercial and industrial



6,222,876



5,931,187



5,769,838



5,544,131



5,504,539

Consumer real estate *



8,714,969



8,649,714



8,440,724



8,223,066



7,993,450

Consumer/other



1,072,897



1,107,715



1,176,944



1,198,386



1,241,347

Total Loans

$ 33,902,927

$ 33,548,192

$ 33,234,564

$ 32,667,310

$ 32,388,489





* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans. † Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $386.2 million, $429.8 million, $544.2 million, $623.9 million, and $715.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

DEPOSITS

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 10,192,116

$ 10,376,531

$ 10,374,464

$ 10,546,410

$ 10,649,274

Interest-bearing checking



8,232,322



7,550,392



7,547,406



7,898,835



7,978,799

Savings



2,414,172



2,442,584



2,475,130



2,557,203



2,632,212

Money market



13,056,534



12,614,046



12,122,336



11,895,385



11,538,671

Time deposits



4,165,722



4,654,642



4,579,066



4,280,601



4,249,953

Total Deposits

$ 38,060,866

$ 37,638,195

$ 37,098,402

$ 37,178,434

$ 37,048,909



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 33,895,144

$ 32,983,553

$ 32,519,336

$ 32,897,833

$ 32,798,956



Asset Quality





Ending Balance





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 141,982

$ 111,240

$ 110,774

$ 106,189

$ 110,467

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



3,293



6,890



5,843



2,497



11,305

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



1,182



1,217



2,876



1,589



711

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



146,457



119,347



119,493



110,275



122,483

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



65,314



70,731



78,287



63,451



59,755

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



-



389



916



135



1,174

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



1,583



493



598



655



712

Total acquired nonperforming assets



66,897



71,613



79,801



64,241



61,641

Total nonperforming assets

$ 213,354

$ 190,960

$ 199,294

$ 174,516

$ 184,124









































Three Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,





2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.37 %



1.39 %



1.42 %



1.44 %



1.41 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans



1.51 %



1.52 %



1.57 %



1.60 %



1.58 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



220.94 %



247.28 %



241.19 %



272.62 %



249.90 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.06 %



0.07 %



0.05 %



0.03 %



0.09 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.46 %



0.41 %



0.44 %



0.39 %



0.41 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.62 %



0.56 %



0.59 %



0.53 %



0.56 %



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2024:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 9/30/2024

$ 444,622

$ 23,359

$ 467,981

$ 41,515

Charge offs



(8,407)



-



(8,407)



-

Acquired charge offs



(173)



(1,357)



(1,530)



-

Recoveries



2,140



-



2,140



-

Acquired recoveries



1,759



778



2,537



-

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



5,018



(2,459)



2,559



3,812

Ending balance 12/31/2024

$ 444,959

$ 20,321

$ 465,280

$ 45,327





























Period end loans

$ 33,040,772

$ 862,155

$ 33,902,927



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.35 %



2.36 %



1.37 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 7,780,323

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.58 %





* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 24, 2025. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at . The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank . An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 24, 2025 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank .

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. The Bank, the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Texas and Colorado. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank .

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Net income (GAAP)

$ 144,178



$ 143,179



$ 132,370



$ 115,056



$ 106,791

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



6,371





(6,971)





3,889





12,686





9,893

Tax provision



43,166





43,359





40,478





38,462





29,793

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



6,531





3,304





5,785





4,513





1,778

FDIC special assessment



(621)





-





619





3,854





25,691

Securities losses



50





-





-





-





2

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 199,675



$ 182,871



$ 183,141



$ 174,571



$ 173,948











































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 369,779



$ 351,480



$ 350,259



$ 343,936



$ 354,231

Less:







































Total accretion on acquired loans



2,887





2,858





4,386





4,287





3,870

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 366,892



$ 348,622



$ 345,873



$ 339,649



$ 350,361











































NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)







































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 369,779



$ 351,480



$ 350,259



$ 343,936



$ 354,231

Total average interest-earning assets



42,295,376





41,223,980





41,011,662





40,657,176





40,465,377

NIM, non-tax equivalent



3.48 %



3.39 %



3.43 %



3.40 %



3.47 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)



547





486





631





528





659

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 370,326



$ 351,966



$ 350,890



$ 344,464



$ 354,890

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.48 %



3.40 %



3.44 %



3.41 %



3.48 %





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2024



2024



2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)























































Net income (GAAP)

$ 144,178



$ 143,179



$ 132,370



$ 115,056



$ 106,791



$ 534,783



$ 494,308

Securities losses (gains), net of tax



38





-





-





-





2





38





(33)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



5,026





2,536





4,430





3,382





1,391





15,374





10,291

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



(478)





-





474





2,888





20,087





2,884





20,087

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 148,764



$ 145,715



$ 137,274



$ 121,326



$ 128,271



$ 553,079



$ 524,653



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)























































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 1.89



$ 1.88



$ 1.74



$ 1.51



$ 1.40



$ 7.01



$ 6.50

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax



0.00





-





-





-





0.00





0.00





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.07





0.03





0.05





0.04





0.03





0.20





0.14

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



(0.01)





-





0.01





0.04





0.26





0.04





0.26

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 1.95



$ 1.91



$ 1.80



$ 1.59



$ 1.69



$ 7.25



$ 6.90



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)























































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.87



$ 1.86



$ 1.73



$ 1.50



$ 1.39



$ 6.97



$ 6.46

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax



0.00





-





-





-





0.00





0.00





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.07





0.04





0.05





0.04





0.02





0.21





0.13

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



(0.01)





-





0.01





0.04





0.26





0.04





0.26

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 1.93



$ 1.90



$ 1.79



$ 1.58



$ 1.67



$ 7.21



$ 6.86



























































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)























































Return on average assets (GAAP)



1.23 %



1.25 %



1.17 %



1.03 %



0.94 %



1.17 %



1.11 % Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax



0.00 %



- %



- %



- %



0.00 %



0.00 %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.05 %



0.02 %



0.01 %



0.03 %



0.02 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



(0.00) %



- %



0.00 %



0.03 %



0.18 %



0.01 %



0.04 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.27 %



1.27 %



1.22 %



1.08 %



1.13 %



1.21 %



1.17 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.72 %



9.91 %



9.58 %



8.36 %



7.99 %



9.41 %



9.37 % Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax



0.00 %



- %



- %



- %



0.00 %



0.00 %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.34 %



0.17 %



0.33 %



0.24 %



0.11 %



0.27 %



0.19 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



(0.03) %



- %



0.03 %



0.21 %



1.50 %



0.05 %



0.38 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



10.03 %



10.08 %



9.94 %



8.81 %



9.60 %



9.73 %



9.94 %

























































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.72 %



9.91 %



9.58 %



8.36 %



7.99 %



9.41 %



9.37 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



5.37 %



5.72 %



5.91 %



5.27 %



5.54 %



5.57 %



6.50 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



15.09 %



15.63 %



15.49 %



13.63 %



13.53 %



14.98 %



15.87 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.72 %



9.91 %



9.58 %



8.36 %



7.99 %



9.41 %



9.37 % Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax



0.00 %



- %



- %



- %



0.00 %



0.00 %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.34 %



0.18 %



0.32 %



0.25 %



0.10 %



0.27 %



0.20 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



(0.03) %



- %



0.03 %



0.21 %



1.50 %



0.05 %



0.38 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax



5.53 %



5.80 %



6.12 %



5.53 %



6.53 %



5.74 %



6.85 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



15.56 %



15.89 %



16.05 %



14.35 %



16.12 %



15.47 %



16.80 %

























































Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)























































Efficiency ratio



55.73 %



56.58 %



57.03 %



58.48 %



63.43 %



56.93 %



55.50 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



(1.31) %



(0.78) %



(1.36) %



(1.08) %



(0.43) %



(1.14) %



(0.76) % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment



- %



- %



(0.15) %



(0.93) %



(6.11) %



(0.26) %



(1.47) % Adjusted efficiency ratio



54.42 %



55.80 %



55.52 %



56.47 %



56.89 %



55.53 %



53.27 %

























































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)























































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 77.18



$ 77.42



$ 74.16



$ 72.82



$ 72.78

















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(26.07)





(26.16)





(26.26)





(26.34)





(26.46)

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 51.11



$ 51.26



$ 47.90



$ 46.48



$ 46.32











































































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)























































Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



12.70 %



12.81 %



12.42 %



12.29 %



12.32 %















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(3.91) %



(3.94) %



(4.03) %



(4.08) %



(4.11) %















Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.79 %



8.87 %



8.39 %



8.21 %



8.21 %

















Footnotes to tables:

(1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $2.9 million, $2.9 million, $4.4 million, $4.3 million, and $3.9 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $14.4 million and $20.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $6.5 million, $3.3 million, $5.8 million, $4.5 million, and $1.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $20.1 million and $13.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(50,000) and $(2,000) for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and pre-tax net losses of $(50,000) and pre-tax net gains of $43,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; and (c) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $(621,000), $619,000, $3.9 million, and $25.7 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $3.8 million and $25.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP. (4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, FDIC special assessment and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $5.3 million, $5.3 million, $5.7 million, $6.0 million, and $6.6 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $22.4 million and $27.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. (5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. (6) December 31, 2024 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. (7) Loan data excludes loans held for sale. (8) Includes pre-tax cyber incident costs of $329,000, $56,000, $3.5 million and $4.4 million for the quarters ended, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, and $8.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic volatility risk, including inflation, potentially resulting in higher rates, deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses, or on the other hand lower rates, which also may have other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Independent including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Independent's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Independent's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people as we grow and are located in new markets, and being able to offer competitive salaries and benefits, including flexibility of working remotely or in the office; (5) deposit attrition, client loss or revenue loss following completed mergers or acquisitions that may be greater than anticipated; (6) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (7) interest rate risk primarily resulting from our inability to effectively manage the risk, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (8) a decrease in our net interest income due to the interest rate environment; (9) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (10) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (11) potential deterioration in real estate values; (12) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (13) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (14) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (15) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (16) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (17) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; (18) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (19) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards, and contractual obligations regarding data privacy and cybersecurity; (20) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations or other guidance, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (21) risks related to the legal, regulatory, and supervisory environment, including changes in financial services legislation, regulation, policies, or government officials or other personnel; (22) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (23) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (24) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the Company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (25) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of changes in federal and state laws, regulations and guidance relating to climate change; (26) excessive loan losses; (27) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from previously announced or proposed regulatory changes in the Bank's consumer programs and products; (28) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (29) catastrophic events such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including public health crises and infectious disease outbreaks, as well as any government actions in response to such events, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (30) geopolitical risk from terrorist activities and armed conflicts that may result in economic and supply disruptions, and loss of market and consumer confidence; (31) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (32) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (33) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; and (34) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at , any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation