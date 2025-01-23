عربي


FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 EARNINGS


1/23/2025 4:20:12 PM

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN ) today reported earnings of $62.32 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to earnings of $55.31 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $45.98 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $0.39 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $223.51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $198.98 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $24.53 million, or 12.33 percent.

"We are very pleased with both our fourth quarter and annual results for 2024. We finished 2024 with strong growth in earnings, loans and deposits," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged by the momentum we have gained over this past year growing our earning assets and funding sources while seeing improvement in our margin. As we enter 2025, we will continue to remain focused on maintaining this momentum, staying consistent to our proven track record of sound fundamental banking practice and actively manage the impact of the current interest rate, regulatory and economic environments. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates and assure you that we will continue to put You First!", Mr. Dueser added.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $116.12 million compared to $107.11 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $97.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin, on a tax- equivalent basis, was 3.67 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. Average interest-earning assets were $12.86 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $11.93 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.00 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a provision of $6.12 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company did not record a provision in fourth quarter 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $13.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, versus $10.63 million recorded in the prior year.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $98.33 million, at December 31, 2024, compared to $88.73 million, at December 31, 2023, or 1.24 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter) as of both year ends. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.68 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $7.90 million at December 31, 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $1.94 million compared to net charge-offs of $786 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 and $980 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.80 percent on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.83 percent at September 30, 2024 and 0.49 percent at December 31, 2023. Classified loans totaled $233.85 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $229.92 million at September 30, 2024 and $176.21 million at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $30.98 million compared to $32.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $21.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter and the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

  • Trust fee income increased $968 thousand, or 8.28 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $1.98 million or 18.58 percent from the same quarter last year. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management to $10.83 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $9.78 billion at December 31, 2023, as well as increases in oil and gas related fees.
  • Mortgage income increased to $3.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.94 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to increased loan volume from the prior year.
  • Debit card fees increased by $482 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago.
  • Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $433 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $536 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Securities totaling $90.72 million were sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $6.21 million. There were no securities sales in 2024.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $70.10 million compared to $66.01 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $63.47 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter and the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $41.64 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $35.75 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 is primarily related to increases of $4.15 million in profit sharing and officer bonus and incentive accruals related to growth in earnings over the prior year. Additionally, officer and employee salaries increased for additions to the middle market lending team and the audit and risk departments due to growth.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $734 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense, occupancy expense and legal, tax and professional fees offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance premiums of $1.59 million due to the special assessment in the prior year.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 51.97 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income in 2024 as well as losses on sales of bonds in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.98 billion compared to $13.11 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.91 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with loans of $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, loans grew $189.91 million, or 9.78 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2024 balances and grew $764.31 million or 10.69 percent from December 31, 2023 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.16 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $11.81 billion at September 30, 2024 and $11.52 billion at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $347.17 million, or 11.69 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2024 balances and $640.36 million from December 31, 2023, or 5.56 percent.

Shareholders' equity was $1.61 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $1.66 billion at September 30, 2024, and $1.50 billion at December 31, 2023, resulting from growth in retained earnings offset by changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to the increase in unrealized losses in the bond portfolio related to the recent increase in longer term interest rates. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $424.29 million at December 31, 2024, compared to an unrealized loss of $329.82 million at September 30, 2024 and $403.30 million at December 31, 2023.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at .

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


















As of



2024



2023


ASSETS


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Cash and due from banks

$

259,996

$

296,188

$

263,262

$

222,464

$

281,354

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

503,417

287,476

103,315

365,397

255,237

Federal funds sold

-

-

2,800

12,300

-

Investment securities

4,617,759

4,612,299

4,573,024

4,658,526

4,732,762

Loans, held-for-investment

7,913,098

7,723,191

7,519,733

7,229,410

7,148,791

Allowance for credit losses

(98,325)

(99,936)

(95,170)

(89,562)

(88,734)

Net loans, held-for-investment


7,814,773

7,623,255

7,424,563

7,139,848

7,060,057

Loans, held-for-sale

8,235

20,114

19,668

16,109

14,253

Premises and equipment, net

151,904

151,204

153,075

151,953

151,788

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

523

671

828

984

1,141

Other assets

309,330

278,244

310,059

310,096

295,521

Total assets

$

13,979,418

$

13,582,932

$

13,164,075

$

13,191,158

$

13,105,594
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,348,041

$

3,303,143

$

3,289,032

$

3,348,147

$

3,435,586

Interest-bearing deposits

8,751,133

8,452,718

8,120,125

7,941,661

7,702,714

Total deposits

12,099,174

11,755,861

11,409,157

11,289,808

11,138,300

Repurchase agreements

61,416

57,557

138,950

307,297

381,928

Borrowings

135,603

25,978

23,703

26,803

22,153

Trade date payable

-

5,416

-

-

-

Other liabilities

76,665

75,929

73,239

75,883

64,313

Shareholders' equity

1,606,560

1,662,191

1,519,026

1,491,367

1,498,900

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,979,418

$

13,582,932

$

13,164,075

$

13,191,158

$

13,105,594

















Quarter Ended



2024



2023


INCOME STATEMENTS


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Interest income

$

165,792

$

159,958

$

153,673

$

149,495

$

142,207

Interest expense

49,675

52,849

50,400

49,253

44,699

Net interest income

116,117

107,109

103,273

100,242

97,508

Provision for credit losses

1,003

6,123

5,888

808

-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

115,114

100,986

97,385

99,434

97,508

Noninterest income

30,977

32,362

31,268

29,383

21,979

Noninterest expense

70,099

66,012

65,012

63,940

63,474

Net income before income taxes

75,992

67,336

63,641

64,877

56,013

Income tax expense

13,671

12,028

11,156

11,480

10,031

Net income

$

62,321

$

55,308

$

52,485

$

53,397

$

45,982
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.44

$

0.39

$

0.37

$

0.37

$

0.32

Net income - diluted

0.43

0.39

0.37

0.37

0.32

Cash dividends declared

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

Book value

11.24

11.63

10.63

10.44

10.50

Tangible book value

9.04

9.43

8.43

8.24

8.30

Market value

36.05

37.01

29.53

32.81

30.30

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,944,704

142,906,070

142,848,909

142,817,159

142,716,939

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,898,110

142,853,215

142,814,363

142,724,674

142,680,263

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,352,067

143,188,857

143,088,930

143,029,449

143,069,900
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets

1.81

%

1.66

%

1.61

%

1.62

%

1.42

%

Return on average equity

15.17

14.00

14.43

14.43

14.26

Return on average tangible equity

18.78

17.49

18.38

18.29

18.92

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.67

3.50

3.48

3.34

3.33

Efficiency ratio

46.81

46.45

47.41

48.37

51.97

















Year Ended











Dec. 31,










INCOME STATEMENTS


2024



2023











Interest income

$

628,918

$

528,070









Interest expense

202,177

144,261









Net interest income

426,741

383,809









Provision for credit losses

13,821

10,631









Net interest income after provision for credit losses

412,920

373,178









Noninterest income

123,989

108,003









Noninterest expense

265,063

237,882









Net income before income taxes

271,846

243,299









Income tax expense

48,335

44,322









Net income

$

223,511

$

198,977

























PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

1.56

$

1.39









Net income - diluted

1.56

1.39









Cash dividends declared

0.72

0.71









Book value

11.24

10.50









Tangible book value

9.04

8.30









Market value

$

36.05

$

30.30









Shares outstanding - end of period

142,944,704

142,716,939









Average outstanding shares - basic

142,822,880

142,688,585









Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,232,520

142,938,977

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets

1.68

%

1.55

%








Return on average equity

14.51

14.99









Return on average tangible equity

18.24

19.65









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.50

3.29









Efficiency ratio

47.23

47.26









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)


















Quarter Ended



2024



2023


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Balance at beginning of period

$

99,936

$

95,170

$

89,562

$

88,734

$

89,714

Loans charged-off

(2,184)

(1,279)

(702)

(850)

(1,213)

Loan recoveries

243

493

400

422

233

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(1,941)

(786)

(302)

(428)

(980)

Provision for loan losses

330

5,552

5,910

1,256

-

Balance at end of period

$

98,325

$

99,936

$

95,170

$

89,562

$

88,734
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
















Balance at beginning of period

$

8,004

$

7,433

$

7,455

$

7,903

$

7,903

Provision for unfunded commitments

673

571

(22)

(448)

-

Balance at end of period

$

8,677

$

8,004

$

7,433

$

7,455

$

7,903
















Allowance for loan losses /














period-end loans held-for-investment

1.24

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.24

%

1.24

%

Allowance for loan losses /














nonperforming loans

158.02

156.44

157.20

247.48

256.36

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans














(annualized)

0.10

0.04

0.02

0.02

0.06

















As of



2024



2023


COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Commercial:














C&I

$

1,176,993

$

1,175,774

$

1,141,990

$

1,191,516

$

1,164,811

Municipal

369,246

333,732

359,124

211,013

214,850

Total Commercial

1,546,239

1,509,506

1,501,114

1,402,529

1,379,661

Agricultural

95,543

83,269

86,186

87,882

84,890

Real Estate:














Construction & Development

1,054,603

1,013,810

986,394

921,773

963,158

Farm

339,665

315,720

318,597

311,002

344,954

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

805,566

825,928

815,713

853,721

827,969

Owner Occupied CRE

1,083,100

1,086,750

1,049,715

1,032,845

1,037,281

Residential

2,196,767

2,112,196

1,990,604

1,918,573

1,834,593

Total Real Estate

5,479,701

5,354,404

5,161,023

5,037,914

5,007,955

Consumer:














Auto

638,560

618,103

615,192

549,837

521,859

Non-Auto

153,055

157,909

156,218

151,248

154,426

Total Consumer

791,615

776,012

771,410

701,085

676,285
















Total loans held-for-investment

$

7,913,098

$

7,723,191

$

7,519,733

$

7,229,410

$

7,148,791
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
















Special Mention

$

42,563

$

41,362

$

57,864

$

62,623

$

40,834

Substandard

191,288

188,561

161,399

138,964

135,379

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

233,851

$

229,923

$

219,263

$

201,587

$

176,213
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS
















Nonaccrual loans

$

61,938

$

63,378

$

60,311

$

36,157

$

33,609

Accruing loans 90 days past due

287

504

231

33

1,004

Total nonperforming loans

62,225

63,882

60,542

36,190

34,613

Foreclosed assets

871

535

647

1,014

483

Total nonperforming assets

$

63,096

$

64,417

$

61,189

$

37,204

$

35,096
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.80

%

0.83

%

0.81

%

0.51

%

0.49

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.45

0.47

0.46

0.28

0.27

















Quarter Ended






2024









2023


CAPITAL RATIOS


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.83

%

18.83

%

18.42

%

18.60

%

18.50

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

18.83

18.83

18.42

18.60

18.50

Total capital ratio

20.00

20.03

19.55

19.70

19.62

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.49

12.53

12.40

12.12

12.06

Tangible common equity ratio

9.46

10.16

9.38

9.14

9.26

Equity/Assets ratio

11.49

12.24

11.54

11.31

11.44

















Quarter Ended






2024









2023


NONINTEREST INCOME


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Trust fees

$

12,662

$

11,694

$

11,714

$

11,379

$

10,678

Service charges on deposits

6,306

6,428

6,009

6,246

6,523

Debit card fees

5,506

5,528

5,145

4,891

5,024

Credit card fees

617

617

672

631

631

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,009

3,359

3,687

3,128

1,940

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

-

-

-

(6,205)

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

36

(30)

(58)

-

23

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

214

267

2

-

(101)

Interest on loan recoveries

433

1,359

664

555

536

Other noninterest income

2,194

3,140

3,433

2,553

2,930

Total noninterest income

$

30,977

$

32,362

$

31,268

$

29,383

$

21,979
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

37,996

$

35,262

$

35,569

$

35,003

$

34,560

Profit sharing expense

3,648

2,235

1,903

1,680

1,193

Net occupancy expense

3,753

3,738

3,618

3,470

3,348

Equipment expense

2,305

2,291

2,233

2,237

2,020

FDIC insurance premiums

1,511

1,514

1,508

1,965

3,105

Debit card expense

3,220

3,248

3,242

3,058

3,229

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,751

3,865

3,809

2,734

3,125

Audit fees

423

582

453

333

587

Printing, stationery and supplies

293

199

425

447

492

Amortization of intangible assets

147

157

157

157

228

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,642

1,466

1,466

1,455

1,146

Operational and other losses

863

955

769

1,154

1,096

Software amortization and expense

3,648

3,712

3,158

3,005

3,017

Other noninterest expense

6,899

6,788

6,702

7,242

6,328

Total noninterest expense

$

70,099

$

66,012

$

65,012

$

63,940

$

63,474
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT


2,673

2,628

$

2,572

$

2,573

$

2,649

















Year Ended











Dec. 31,










NONINTEREST INCOME


2024



2023











Trust fees

$

47,449

$

40,456









Service charges on deposits

24,988

25,378









Debit card fees

21,070

21,721









Credit card fees

2,537

2,645









Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

13,183

11,890









Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

(7,119)









Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(51)

46









Net gain on sale of assets

484

1,525









Interest on loan recoveries

3,010

2,055









Other noninterest income

11,319

9,406









Total noninterest income

$

123,989

$

108,003

























NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

143,830

$

130,542









Profit sharing expense

9,466

1,373









Net occupancy expense

14,579

13,766









Equipment expense

9,065

8,545









FDIC insurance premiums

6,498

7,749









Debit card expense

12,768

12,933









Legal, tax and professional fees

14,157

11,666









Audit fees

1,793

2,241









Printing, stationery and supplies

1,364

2,454









Amortization of intangible assets

618

912









Advertising, meals and public relations

6,028

6,032









Operational and other losses

3,741

3,842









Software amortization and expense

13,523

10,288









Other noninterest expense

27,633

25,539









Total noninterest expense

$

265,063

$

237,882

























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

10,446

$

11,552









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2024




Sept. 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

1,895

$

23

4.90

%


$

2,901

$

43

5.84

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

308,118

3,578

4.62




200,756

2,716

5.38

Taxable securities

3,320,754

21,896

2.64




3,211,490

19,866

2.47

Tax-exempt securities

1,425,934

9,858

2.77




1,418,214

9,742

2.75

Loans

7,806,860

133,110

6.78




7,643,238

130,220

6.78

Total interest-earning assets

12,863,561

$

168,465

5.21

%



12,476,599

$

162,587

5.18

%

Noninterest-earning assets

824,757










817,757






Total assets

$

13,688,318









$

13,294,356






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,523,405

$

49,139

2.29

%


$

8,240,938

$

51,994

2.51

%

Repurchase Agreements

63,350

271

1.70




100,892

740

2.92

Borrowings

39,709

265

2.65




24,670

116

1.87

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,626,464

$

49,675

2.29

%



8,366,500

$

52,850

2.51

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,348,062










3,279,486






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

79,271










76,274






Shareholders' equity

1,634,521










1,572,096






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,688,318









$

13,294,356




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

118,790

3.67

%





$

109,737

3.50

%























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024




Mar. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

5,160

$

74

5.81

%


$

3,923

$

57

5.85

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

159,707

2,292

5.77




344,969

4,657

5.43

Taxable securities

3,250,684

19,912

2.45




3,376,324

19,952

2.36

Tax-exempt securities

1,404,706

9,730

2.77




1,434,505

9,794

2.73

Loans

7,405,297

124,237

6.75




7,205,424

117,608

6.56

Total interest-earning assets

12,225,554

$

156,245

5.14

%



12,365,145

$

152,068

4.95

%

Noninterest-earning assets

855,719










864,885






Total assets

$

13,081,273









$

13,230,030






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,020,247

$

48,414

2.43

%


$

7,878,094

$

45,250

2.31

%

Repurchase Agreements

212,590

1,895

3.59




317,439

2,562

3.25

Borrowings

22,932

91

1.60




132,963

1,441

4.36

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,255,769

$

50,400

2.46

%



8,328,496

$

49,253

2.38

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,289,906










3,346,757






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

72,464










66,134






Shareholders' equity

1,463,134










1,488,643






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,081,273









$

13,230,030




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

105,845

3.48

%





$

102,815

3.34

%























Three Months Ended














Dec. 31, 2023















Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /
















Balance



Interest



Rate














Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

1,768

$

25

5.72

%











Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

145,839

1,961

5.33












Taxable securities

3,317,114

19,686

2.37












Tax-exempt securities

1,410,148

10,188

2.89












Loans

7,052,463

112,996

6.36












Total interest-earning assets

11,927,332

$

144,856

4.82

%











Noninterest-earning assets

886,811


















Total assets

$

12,814,143


















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,371,260

$

39,225

2.11

%











Repurchase Agreements

558,592

4,627

3.29












Borrowings

78,066

847

4.30












Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,007,918

$

44,699

2.21

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,461,544


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

65,524


















Shareholders' equity

1,279,157


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,814,143








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

100,157

3.33

%


































Year Ended




Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2024




Dec. 31, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

3,464

$

197

5.70

%


$

2,223

$

122

5.50

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

253,393

13,242

5.23




115,785

5,890

5.09

Taxable securities

3,289,683

81,626

2.48




3,500,839

79,925

2.28

Tax-exempt securities

1,420,846

39,124

2.75




1,597,204

45,815

2.87

Loans

7,516,352

505,176

6.72




6,784,352

407,870

6.01

Total interest-earning assets

12,483,738

$

639,365

5.12

%



12,000,403

$

539,622

4.50

%

Noninterest-earning assets

840,674










860,859






Total assets

$

13,324,412









$

12,861,262






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,166,855

$

194,801

2.39

%


$

7,188,171

$

124,830

1.74

%

Repurchase Agreements

173,068

5,468

3.16




568,205

16,139

2.84

Borrowings

54,943

1,909

3.47




81,262

3,292

4.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,394,866

$

202,178

2.41

%



7,837,638

$

144,261

1.84

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,316,040










3,632,559






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

73,559










63,238






Shareholders' equity

1,539,947










1,327,827






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,324,412









$

12,861,262




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

437,187

3.50

%





$

395,361

3.29

%

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

