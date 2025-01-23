PARIS, France – January 23, 2025 – 10:05 PM CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies to address chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that seven scientific abstracts on its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, [an investigational, orally administered, once-daily small molecule] in clinical development for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), will be presented at The European Crohn's and Colitis Organization's (ECCO's) 20th Annual Congress as part of scientific exchange, taking place February 19-22, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

“With 7 abstracts accepted for presentation at ECCO 2025, we look forward to our continued exchange with the inflammatory bowel disease community around the emerging clinical profile of obefazimod,” said Fabio Cataldi, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Abivax .

For more information, see congress details on the ECCO website, and visit the Abivax booth at the ECCO exhibitor hall (booth #30).



Obefazimod data to be presented: