(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, Magnite (25%) ranks No. 1 for CTV SSP share the U.S. on Roku; on the web, AdExchange leads in Canada (15%); on mobile apps, Verve (44%) leads in the U.S. for Apple App Stores, while Google AdExchange (26%) is No. 1 in Google Play Store Apps in Canada London, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q4 2024 North America Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for the United States and Canada . The reports reveal SSP market share across CTV, mobile apps, and the web. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling). In addition to the U.S. and Canada reports, Pixalate also released SSP market share rankings for the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Israel, Ukraine, Netherlands, Germany, China, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Web SSP Market Share Leaders in North America

Rank United States Canada 1 Index Exchange (9%) Google AdExchange (15%) 2 Google AdExchange (9%) Cafemedia (12%) 3 Magnite (8%) OMS (5%)

Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in North America

Google Play Store

Rank United States Canada 1 Magnite (9%) Google AdExchange (26%) 2 Algorix (8%) InMobi (13%) 3 Verve (8%) Verve (7%)

Apple App Store

Rank United States Canada 1 Verve (44%) Google AdExchange (22%) 2 IronSource (8%) InMobi (14%) 3 Liftoff (4%) Verve (8%)

CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in North America

Roku

Rank United States Canada 1 Magnite (25%) Sonobi (33%) 2 FreeWheel (10%) PubMatic (33%) 3 Adtelligent (9%) OpenX (11%)

Amazon Fire TV

Rank United States Canada 1 Magnite (18%) Magnite (28%) 2 PubMatic (11%) FreeWheel (15%) 3 Xandr Monetize (11%) LG Ads (13%)

Apple TV

Rank United States Canada 1 Adtelligent (35%) Google AdExchange (29%) 2 PubMatic (13%) PubMatic (13%) 3 Adprime (10%) Magnite (12%)

Samsung Smart TV

Rank United States Canada 1 Verve (14%) Sonobi (37%) 2 PubMatic (13%) Google AdExchange (16%) 3 Indicue (11%) PubMatic (15%)

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 1.2 billion CTV impressions across 5,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 4.8 billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and over 21.9 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in December 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release and the Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

