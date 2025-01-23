(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, AdExchange has the most prominent web SSP share in Ukraine (41%), Israel (34%), Germany (14%), and the UK (13%); Verve No. 1 for Google Play Store apps in Spain (29%), while Equativ leads for Apple App Store apps in the UK (22%) London, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q4 2024 EMEA Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for the United Kingdom , France , Spain , Israel , Ukraine , Netherlands , and Germany . The reports reveal SSP market share across CTV, mobile apps, and the web. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling). In addition to the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Israel, Ukraine, Netherlands, and Germany reports, Pixalate also released SSP market share rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, Singapore, and India. Web SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA

Rank UK Germany Spain France Israel Ukraine Netherlands 1 Google AdExchange (13%) Google AdExchange (14%) Seedtag (25%) Actirise (21%) Google AdExchange (34%) Google AdExchange (41%) Mediavine (22%) 2 AdaptMX (11%) AdaptMX (11%) Google AdExchange (18%) Smile Wanted Group (12%) Valuad Advertising Technologies Ltd (29%) Magnite (27%) Seedtag (16%) 3 The Ozone Project (7%) Seedtag (9%) Outbrain Inc. (7%) Seedtag (10%) Magnite (9%) Publift (13%) Google AdExchange (15%)



Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA

Apple App Store

Rank UK Germany Spain France Israel Ukraine Netherlands 1 Equativ (22%) Google AdExchange (57%) Google AdExchange (30%) Equativ (35%) Digital Turbine (46%) Verve (42%) Mintegral (40%) 2 TripleLift Inc. (17%) TripleLift Inc. (30%) Index Exchange (27%) Google AdExchange (21%) TopOn (31%) Mintegral (18%) Google AdExchange (23%) 3 Mintegral (12%) PubMatic (19%) Mintegral (18%) Mintegral (14%) Verve (19%) InMobi (17%) OpenX (14%)



Google Play Store

Rank UK Germany Spain France Israel Ukraine Netherlands 1 Verve (58%) Google AdExchange (41%) Verve (29%) Verve (60%) Digital Turbine (62%) Verve (41%) Applovin (34%) 2 InMobi (9%) Index Exchange (39%) Index Exchange (23%) InMobi (13%) Verve (11%) Rakuten (27%) InMobi (23%) 3 Bidmachine (8%) Verve (29%) Google AdExchange (19%) Equativ (9%) Liftoff (11%) Admixer (19%) Verve (11%)



CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA

Roku

Rank UK 1 Sovrn (30%) 2 LoopMe (23%) 3 Nexxen (13%)



Amazon Fire TV

Rank UK Germany 1 Sovrn (55%) Google AdExchange (38%) 2 Xandr Monetize (21%) LG Ads (22%) 3 LoopMe (20%) Magnite (22%)



Samsung Smart TV

Rank Germany 1 Improve Digital (52%) 2 PubMatic (24%) 3 Xandr Monetize (9%)



To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 1.2 billion CTV impressions across 5,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 4.8 billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and over 21.9 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in December 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.



Download the SSP Market Share Reports



United States

Canada

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Germany

Netherlands

Ukraine

Isreal

China

Japan

Singapore

India

Mexico Brazil



About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...