Presbyopia Market On Track For Major Expansion By 2034, According To Delveinsight

Presbyopia Forecast

DelveInsight's Presbyopia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Presbyopia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Presbyopia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Presbyopia market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Presbyopia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Presbyopia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Presbyopia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Presbyopia market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Presbyopia Market Report:

.The Presbyopia market size was valued at USD 17 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In September 2024, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in small-molecule therapies for retinal and refractive eye disorders, announced the initiation of the VEGA-3 Phase 3 clinical trial. The study, evaluating Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% for the treatment of presbyopia, has commenced dosing its first participants.

.In 2023, the United States represented the largest market share for Presbyopia, accounting for approximately 48% of the total market size across the 7MM, compared to other major markets like the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

.In 2023, Germany had the largest Presbyopia market size among European countries, with approximately USD 1,666 million, whereas Spain recorded the smallest market size at around USD 938 million.

.In 2023, the Presbyopia market size in Japan was estimated to be approximately USD 2,642 million, representing 16% of the total market across the 7MM.

.According to DelveInsight's assessment, the estimated total number of prevalent presbyopia cases across the 7MM in 2023 was approximately 325 million.

.In 2023, the US recorded the highest total diagnosed prevalent cases of presbyopia, with approximately 109 million cases, and this number is expected to increase in the future.

.In 2023, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of presbyopia among European countries, with approximately 32 million cases, followed by Italy with around 24 million cases. Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population, with roughly 18 million cases.

.In 2023, Japan reported approximately 50 million diagnosed prevalent cases of presbyopia, representing around 18% of the total cases across the 7MM.

.Key Presbyopia Companies: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., Novartis, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, AbbVie, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, LENZ Therapeutics, Eyenovia, Orasis Pharmaceutical, Ocuphire Pharma, Novartis, Visus Therapeutics, and others

.Key Presbyopia Therapies: Pilocarpine, UNR844-Cl, CSF-1, AGN-199201, AGN-190584, PresbiDrops (CSF-1), Aceclidine, MicroLine, CSF-1, Nyxol, UNR844, VT-101, Brimochol, and others

.The Presbyopia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the prevalence of Presbyopia is higher in females than males

Presbyopia Overview

According to American Academy of Opthalmology, Presbyopia is a normal part of aging wherein your eyes gradually lose the ability to see things clearly up close. The term“presbyopia” comes from a Greek word which means“old eye.” Most people begin to notice the effect of presbyopia sometime after the age of 40 as the lenses of the eyes naturally lose their elasticity due to the aging process.

Presbyopia Market

The dynamics of the Presbyopia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“The pipeline for Presbyopia is dynamic, consisting of Orasis Pharmaceuticals (PresbiDrops), Novartis (UNR844), Eyenovia (MicroLine), AbbVie (AGN-241622), Ocuphire Pharma (Nyxol), Visus therapeutics (Brimochol), and others, most of which are expected to launch during the forecast period [2022-2032].”

Presbyopia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Presbyopia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Presbyopia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Presbyopia

.Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Presbyopia

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Presbyopia

Presbyopia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Presbyopia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Presbyopia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Presbyopia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Presbyopia Therapies and Key Companies

.Pilocarpine: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.

.UNR844-Cl: Novartis

.CSF-1: Orasis Pharmaceuticals

.AGN-199201: Allergan

.AGN-190584: AbbVie

.PresbiDrops (CSF-1): Orasis Pharmaceuticals

.Aceclidine: LENZ Therapeutics

.MicroLine: Eyenovia

.CSF-1: Orasis Pharmaceutical

.Nyxol: Ocuphire Pharma

.UNR844: Novartis

.VT-101/Brimochol: Visus Therapeutics

Presbyopia Market Drivers

.Rising prevalence of Presbyopia

.An upsurge in launch of products

.Increasing lifestyle changes

.Increasing research in pharmaceutical treatment

.Increase in geriatric population

Presbyopia Market Barriers

.Rising healthcare costs

.Shortage of trained ophthalmologists

.Lack of accessibility of eye care services

.Limitations of Monovision

Scope of the Presbyopia Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Presbyopia Therapeutic Assessment: Presbyopia current marketed and Presbyopia emerging therapies

.Presbyopia Market Dynamics: Presbyopia market drivers and Presbyopia market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Presbyopia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Presbyopia Market Access and Reimbursement

