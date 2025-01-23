Flamengo Joins Global Football Elite: Only Brazilian In Top 30 Revenue List

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Deloitte's Money League report has placed Flamengo among the world's top 30 revenue-generating clubs. The Rio-based team stands as Brazil's lone representative in this prestigious list.



Flamengo's estimated revenue reached 198.2 million euros, equivalent to R$ 1.2 billion. This marks Flamengo's debut in the Top 30 since the report's inception in 1996. The club's success stems from various sources.



These include matchday earnings, broadcasting rights, and commercial ventures. Flamengo 's achievement highlights its growing financial clout in global football. Real Madrid leads the pack with an unprecedented 1.045 billion euros in revenue.



This figure translates to approximately R$ 6.4 billion. The Spanish giants have set a new benchmark in football finance. They've become the first club to surpass the one-billion-euro mark in annual revenue.



Manchester City follows closely in second place. The English club generated 837.8 million euros. Paris Saint-Germain rounds out the top three with 805.9 million euros. The Premier League's financial dominance is evident. Six English clubs feature in the top 10 of Deloitte's list.







Flamengo's inclusion in this elite group is significant. It demonstrates the club's financial growth and global recognition. The Brazilian club's success story goes beyond on-field performances. It showcases their effective business strategies and market appeal.



The Football Money League report offers valuable insights into football's financial landscape. It considers various revenue streams but excludes player transfer income.



This approach provides a clear picture of clubs' commercial and operational success. Flamengo's presence in this list is a testament to Brazilian football 's potential.



It challenges the notion that only European clubs can achieve such financial heights. The club's success may inspire other South American teams to enhance their global market presence.



This report underscores the evolving nature of football economics. It highlights how clubs from emerging markets can compete financially with established European powerhouses. Flamengo's achievement may signal a shift in global football's economic balance.



The club's financial success could lead to increased investment in Brazilian football. It may attract more sponsors and boost the overall value of the domestic league. Flamengo's model could serve as a blueprint for other Brazilian clubs aiming for financial growth.



This development also raises questions about competitive balance in global football. As revenue gaps widen, it becomes crucial to maintain fair competition across different leagues. Flamengo's success story offers hope and challenges for football's financial future.

Check out the list of the 30 richest clubs in the world:

1. Real Madrid - 1.045 billion euros

2. Manchester City - 837.8 million euros

3. Paris Saint-Germain - 805.9 million euros

4. Manchester United - 770.6 million euros

5. Bayern Munich - 765.4 million euros

6. Barcelona - 760.3 million euros

7. Arsenal - 716.5 million euros

8. Liverpool - 714.7 million euros

9. Tottenham - 615 million euros

10. Chelsea - 545.5 million euros

11. Borussia Dortmund - 513.7 million euros

12. Atlético Madrid - 409.5 million euros

13. AC Milan - 397.6 million euros

14. Inter Milan - 391 million euros

15. Newcastle - 371.8 million euros

16. Juventus - 355.7 million euros

17. West Ham - 322.2 million euros

18. Aston Villa - 310.2 million euros

19. Olympique Marseille - 287 million euros

20. Lyon - 264.1 million euros

21. Brighton - 256.8 million euros

22. Napoli - 253.6 million euros

23. Roma - 249 million euros

24. Eintracht Frankfurt - 245.2 million euros

25. Benfica - 224 million euros

26. Crystal Palace - 218.9 million euros

27. Everton - 217.6 million euros

28. Fulham - 212.2 million euros

29. Wolverhampton - 206.9 million euros

30. Flamengo - 198.2 million euros

