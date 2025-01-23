Synopsys To Hold Annual User Group Conference And Inaugural Executive Forum March 19-20 In Silicon Valley

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi to Deliver Keynote; Technical Experts and Business Leaders

To Convene, Discuss the Evolution of Silicon to Systems Design Engineering in the Era of Pervasive Intelligence

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS ) will host its annual flagship user group conference, SNUG Silicon Valley, March 19-20, 2025, at the Santa Clara Center. This year, the first day of SNUG will also feature an inaugural, invite-only Synopsys Executive Forum. Synopsys president and CEO Sassine Ghazi will kick off the event with a keynote presentation exploring opportunities to address current and future engineering challenges being faced in the era of pervasive intelligence.

SNUG Silicon Valley, March 19-20: Now in its 35th year, SNUG Silicon Valley gathers Synopsys users and technical experts to meet, network, and share ideas about chip and system design. More than 100 sessions will be hosted by Synopsys customers and event sponsors including AWS, GlobalFoundries, Microsoft, Samsung, and TSMC, to discuss innovative approaches in the areas of AI, 3D design and packaging, software-defined systems and more.



WHEN: Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20; 9:00am – 6:00pm PT.

WHERE: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif. HOW: Registration opens on February 4. For more information: .

Synopsys Executive Forum, March 19: Co-located with SNUG Silicon Valley, Synopsys Executive Forum will offer invaluable insights and foster collaboration among industry pioneers. The one-day, invite-only event will gather technology business leaders to share diverse viewpoints on topics spanning the reinvention of automotive engineering, the rise of custom AI silicon, the productivity promise of AI agents, and the potential for quantum computing. The event will also feature a conversation on sustainable computing with Arm CEO, Rene Haas.



WHEN: Synopsys Executive Forum is an invite-only event on March 19 from 9:00am – 6:00pm PT, reception to follow.

WHERE: Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

HOW: Please note that space is limited. To request an invitation:



Customers and partners: contact your Synopsys representative Media and industry analysts: [email protected]

About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS ) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at .

