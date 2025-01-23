Fostering Democracy: IGAPA And Partners Lead International Experience Exchange Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Relations Professionals (IGAPA) , in collaboration with SIC Group USA , the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA" , and Lobby Club , recently co-organized a groundbreaking program aimed at fostering democracy development and promoting international experience exchange.

The program brought together participants from six countries to engage in a series of high-profile events, including the Inaugural Prayer Breakfast at Waldorf Astoria, the Military Inauguration Ball, a Rally Celebrating Donald Trump's Victory, and experience exchange meetings at the Republican Capitol Hill Club.

The Inaugural Prayer Breakfast serves as a platform for world leaders, policymakers, and professionals to unite in a spirit of faith and dialogue, transcending political and cultural boundaries. The Military Inauguration Ball honors the dedication and service of military personnel while providing attendees with an opportunity to reflect on the values of democracy, leadership, and patriotism. These events are recognized as key opportunities to connect with influential figures and gain inspiration for fostering democratic ideals.

Additionally, attendees participated in an exclusive dinner, facilitating direct dialogue with renowned specialists in defense consulting, international relations, and legislative practices. Discussions with Peter Huessy, President of GeoStrategic Analysis and former Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute, and Robert Ilatov, a distinguished Israeli politician and former Knesset member, offered invaluable insights into global security strategies, international cooperation, and governance.

Notable participants included Kateryna Odarchenko , Dina Shaikhislam , Oleksandr Ignatiuk , Olena Korobkova , Maryna Ovtsynova , Rodrigo Daniel , Roman Bochkala , and Stanislav Stoikov.

Olena Korobkova, a respected financial expert, emphasized the program's significance: "Programs like this are instrumental in creating dialogue between professionals across fields and nations. By fostering conversations about governance, finance, democracy, and collaboration strategies, we create a foundation for building stronger institutions and improving global cooperation."

Oleksandr Ignatiuk, head of projects at Fozzy Group, added: "This initiative is a unique opportunity to bridge cultural and professional divides. Learning firsthand from leaders in politics, as well as engaging in discussions about global systems, helps participants gain deeper insights into practices that can be implemented in their own countries."

The program reflects IGAPA's ongoing commitment to promoting democracy development and international collaboration. Through events like these, IGAPA and its partners strengthen the foundations of democracy worldwide, encouraging cross-cultural understanding, fostering innovative ideas, and equipping participants with the tools to drive change within their own communities.

