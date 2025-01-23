Patrick Norman Of USX Cyber To Speak At ACC Foundation’S Cybersecurity Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIENNA, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick Norman, Chief Risk Officer at USX Cyber, was named to the Board of Advisors of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Foundation's 2025 Cybersecurity Summit. In addition, he will be moderating and speaking at panels at the summit.

The ACC Foundation supports the Association of Corporate Counsel and serves in-house counsel needs and their organizations by driving diversity, equity, and inclusion and pro bono initiatives by providing research, resources, leadership, and professional development opportunities. The ACC Foundation partners with corporations, law firms, legal service providers and bar associations to assist in the furtherance of these goals. The ACC Foundation's Cybersecurity Summit offers two days of in-person educational sessions and networking, designed to equip professionals with the tools and insights needed to address today's most critical cybersecurity challenges.

Norman will be joining industry leaders discussing“Third-Party Risk: Outsourcing and Artificial Intelligence,” which discusses assessing third-party AI risk as part of traditional vendor security assessments, risk scoring systems, and new AI specific risk frameworks such as NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO 23053, and capAI (aligned to the European Union AI Act).

He will also be moderating,“Technology Service Contracts: Key Provisions to Manage and Mitigate Cyber Risk” with panelists exploring how Technology Service Contracts and Service Level Agreements work together to cover Data Protection and Confidentiality, Cybersecurity Standards, Access Management, Incident Reporting, Right to Audit, Data Handling and Storage, Training and Awareness, and Background Checks among key topics.

ACC Foundation's 2025 Cybersecurity Summit March 24, 2025 – March 25, 2025

UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center

425 Westwood Plaza

Los Angeles, CA 90095

About USX Cyber

USX Cyber is a leader in cybersecurity, offering advanced solutions to protect businesses against sophisticated threats. Through its GUARDIENT XDR platform, USX Cyber delivers real-time threat detection, incident response, and automation powering MSPs/MSSPs to secure their business customers' complex IT environments under a single-pane-of-glass. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Patrick Norman

Chief Risk Officer and

General Counsel

USX Cyber

Email: ...

Phone: (202) 725-6590