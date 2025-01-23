Patchmaster Continues Illinois Expansion With New Franchise Serving Chicago's Western Suburbs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PatchMaster, a leading home services franchise, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to Chicago's Western Suburbs.

- Keith Reinertson, Owner, PatchMaster Chicago's Western SuburbsSOUTH ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PatchMaster , a leading provider of professional drywall repair services, announced today the opening of its newest franchise location serving Chicago's Western Suburbs, including Barrington, Cary, Hinsdale, Wheaton, Bartlett, Elgin, South Elgin, St. Charles, Geneva, and Batavia. This franchise is led by Keith Reinertson, a seasoned professional with 30 years of experience in supply chain management and building strong business relationships.Reinertson's decision to join PatchMaster was driven by his desire to own a business that provides both financial security and the pride of ownership, supported by a proven franchise network. After extensive research, Reinertson recognized PatchMaster as an ideal opportunity to leverage his skills in negotiating agreements and managing business partnerships.“Keith Reinertson's extensive experience in supply chain management and relationship building make him an ideal fit for the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO, of PatchMaster.“We are excited to support him as he grows his business in Chicago's Suburbs, and we're confident his commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction will make PatchMaster the trusted name in drywall repair in his community.”Reinertson's local community involvement, including participation in organizations such as Schaumburg Camber & St. Charles Camber, Trades Connect, Always Be Connecting Network, and the Greater O'Hare Association reflects his dedication to building a strong network. His support system, including his family, has been integral in his decision to become a franchise owner.“I have spent my career building strong relationships and managing complex operations. Now, I'm excited to apply those skills in a new venture that allows me to own a business with a solid support system,” said Reinertson.“My goal is to grow this business to a point where I can achieve a sustainable income while also creating a better work-life balance.”PatchMaster is known for its expert drywall repair services, ranging from small hole repairs to larger damage caused by plumbing, electrical, or general wear and tear. The company's reputation for quality craftsmanship and customer-focused service is reflected in Reinertson's commitment to making PatchMaster a trusted name in the Tri-Cities area.For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact PatchMaster Chicago's Western Suburbs at patchmaster/western-suburbs/ or call (224) 407-2690.ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

