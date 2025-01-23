Taneira's First Brand Film Shines With Usha Uthup And Mrunal Thakur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22nd January, 2025: Taneira, a TATA product has unveiled its first-ever brand campaign, a strategic initiative designed to reinforce its core promises of Trust, Authenticity, Purity, Craftsmanship, Diverse Indian Weaves Under One Roof. The campaign features the legendary Usha Uthup, well-known for her deep love for sarees, alongside the graceful Mrunal Thakur. Together, they bring alive the brand's dedication to preserving and promoting the textile heritage of the country while empowering consumers to make informed choices. The campaign highlights the timeless elegance of handwoven sarees and the stories they carry, reaffirming Taneira as the ultimate destination for those seeking sarees unequivocally rich in both tradition and trend.



The film unfolds within a vibrant Taneira store, where Mrunal Thakur is seen draping a stunning pure silk saree and seeking the 'expert' opinion of Usha Uthup. What follows is an interaction laced with playful exchanges that are a slice of everyday life and resonates with every ardent saree shopper. Their conversation adds a touch of charm while addressing common concerns that many consumers have, from choosing the right fabric to gauging the authenticity of a saree. Through a series of delightful moments, the film underscores the unique qualities of Taneira Sarees, such as pure silk credentials, proudly certified with the Silk Mark tag, to their intricately handwoven designs crafted by master artisans from across the country. It brings to life the enduring allure of these pieces while reassuring consumers that Taneira offers transparency, authenticity, and craftsmanship they can trust.



Sharing her thoughts on this campaign, singer Usha Uthup expressed,“For me, sarees are not just a part of my attire, they are a part of my personal identity. Taneira's commitment to preserving the art of saree weaving while embracing contemporary design interpretations mirrors my own values of celebrating cultural legacy and individual expression. It is truly special to be involved with a brand that celebrates the timeless beauty of sarees, while making them accessible to women who value both style and meaning in their wardrobe.”



At the heart of the narrative lies the breathtaking 'Mor design' Banarasi saree, adorned with over a hundred intricately woven peacocks. This masterpiece spotlights Taneira's ability to bring unique yet timeless designs to life through unmatched craftsmanship of India's weaving traditions.



Uthup added,“This partnership feels like a natural extension of my long-standing love for sarees and my passion to support artisans whose craft deserves to be cherished and shared with the world”.



Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira, said“At Taneira, our goal is to offer authenticity with transparency, all at a price that reflects value, while telling the stories of the hands that painstakingly bring each piece to life. We are dedicated to celebrating the seamless blend of heritage and modernity, and this campaign embodies that vision by bringing to life the rich legacy of Indian textiles at the heart of what Taneira represents. It has been an honor to collaborate with a legend like Usha Uthup and the very gracious Mrunal Thakur to tell this story and inspire a deeper connection with the artistry behind every Taneira saree”.



Speaking about the association, actress Mrunal Thakur said,“It has been my pleasure to be a part of this campaign with Taneira and a living legend, Usha Uthup Ma'am. Over the past year, my collaborations with Taneira have been truly enriching. Not only have I been privileged to experience their differentiated designs, but also the diverse crafts they embody. Every collaboration has deepened my appreciation for the sarees and stories they tell. This campaign perfectly captures that journey and feels incredibly meaningful as it aligns with my own fashion philosophy”.



Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South - "Taneira set out to showcase its value propositions to both new saree enthusiasts and seasoned connoisseurs. We asked ourselves some tough questions: Can a brand withstand the scrutiny of the most knowledgeable customers-those who might know as much, if not more, about sarees than we do? While Mrunal has long been the elegant face of Taneira, the real triumph was bringing on the iconic Usha Uthup, the undisputed goddess of sarees in India. This dynamic duo infused our story with charm, entertainment, and emotion, offering a compelling spin on the essence of our value propositions."



About Taneira:



Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from Titan, the TATA group company, offers differentiated design sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure and natural fabrics from over 100+ weaving clusters of India and brings the best of India under one roof. Instilled with TATA trust, Taneira aims to provide rooted yet progressive Indian women with diverse craftsmanship and exclusive crafts and designs. The products cater to everyday fashion and all occasions a woman would want to adorn herself for – festivals, weddings, and special occasions.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Akanksha Arya

Email :...

Other articles by USHA