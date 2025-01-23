Superlab Suisse Opens Ready-To-Move-In Labs In Bio-Technopark Schlieren-Zürich

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Superlab Suisse Zurich

Life science innovators can now leverage superior lab and business facilities across Switzerland's premier biotech clusters.

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zürich, Switzerland – 23 January 2025 – Superlab Suisse , a pioneering provider of serviced laboratory facilities for the life sciences, announces the opening of its new state-of-the-art laboratories in Bio-Technopark Schlieren-Zürich. Designed to eliminate the hurdles of lab and operation, this facility offers ready-to-move-in BSL1 and BSL2 labs, enabling scientists to focus on breakthroughs while benefiting from operational advantages and access to Switzerland's biotech community.

A Leading Hub for Life Sciences

The Zürich life sciences cluster is one of Switzerland's most dynamic biotech ecosystems, hosting 26% of the nation's medtech jobs and over 1,000 companies. The Bio-Technopark Schlieren-Zürich, has attracted CHF 1.5 billion in investments, solidifying its position as a hub of innovation and growth. Superlab Suisse's presence further enhances this ecosystem, providing a critical bridge between research and market-ready solutions.

Ready-to-move-in facilities and services

Superlab Suisse's serviced laboratories set a new standard for lab solutions, combining advanced facilities with comprehensive operational support:

- Lab Operations: Streamlined management of shared equipment and daily activities.

- Waste Handling: Compliance with the highest safety and environmental standards.

- Facility Management: Hassle-free maintenance of private and shared spaces.

- Community and Events: Opportunities to connect and grow within the life sciences network.

In addition to certified laboratory spaces and shared equipment, the Zurich facility offers business amenities such as coworking areas, meeting rooms, and catering services. This one-stop solution supports both scientific research and business processes, making it ideal for startups seeking flexibility or established companies aiming to scale.

Easy access to all major Switzerland's biotech hubs

The Zürich facility is part of a growing network of Superlab Suisse laboratories, offering seamless access to Switzerland's premier biotech hubs. Clients benefit from shared resources, coworking spaces, and meeting rooms across Basel, Lausanne, and now Zurich, making it easy to manage research and business activities wherever needed. This integrated network enhances connectivity and supports mobility for life science professionals.

Expansion plans in Switzerland and abroad

In 2025, Superlab Suisse will expand to Geneva, further solidifying its position as a leader in laboratory-as-a-service solutions. With plans to launch new facilities in Europe, the US, and Asia, Superlab Suisse continue to advance its borderless lab concept, ensuring that life science innovation benefits humanity worldwide.

Explore growth opportunities with Superlab Suisse

Don't miss the chance to elevate your research and business operations. Book a personalized tour today and discover how Superlab Suisse can transform your work. Visit for bookings and more information.

About Superlab Suisse

Superlab Suisse is on a mission to become the world's leading brand for laboratory solutions. By offering state-of-the-art, ready-to-move-in lab spaces and unparalleled operational support, we empower scientists and innovators to focus on creating real-world impact. With facilities across Switzerland, and ambitions to expand in Europe, US and Asia, Superlab Suisse connects key biotech clusters, fostering innovation and driving advancements in life sciences.

