Breakthrough Study Highlights INDIBA Proionic 448Khz's Role In Stem Cell Proliferation Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2025 - A groundbreaking study has revealed that INDIBA Proionic 448kHz + 20kHz significantly promotes the proliferation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), unlocking new possibilities in beauty, wellness, and regenerative medicine. This research underscores the transformative potential of non-invasive radiofrequency treatments for improving everyday and well-being, inspiring healthcare professionals and individuals interested in beauty and wellness technologies about its future applications.



Breakthrough Study Highlights INDIBA Proionic 448kHz's Role in Stem Cell Proliferation.

Revolutionizing Tissue Regeneration



The study, conducted by esteemed researchers, demonstrated that applying INDIBA's Proionic System at subthermal levels accelerates tissue regeneration through MSC proliferation. Mesenchymal Stem Cells, essential for repairing and rejuvenating damaged tissues, showed a significant 38% increase in proliferation rates under controlled INDIBA treatment conditions. This substantial increase in cell proliferation suggests a promising future for INDIBA technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Unlike other stem cell treatments, which often rely on invasive procedures or chemical interventions, INDIBA's approach offers a more natural solution by combining cutting-edge science with safety. Its ability to stimulate cells at a molecular level ensures that stem cells proliferate effectively while preserving their natural multipotentiality and capacity to differentiate into various tissue types, such as cartilage, bone, and fat. This emphasis on safety and efficacy should reassure healthcare professionals and individuals interested in beauty and wellness technologies.



Transforming Everyday Beauty and Wellness



This study offers exciting possibilities for individuals seeking to enhance their beauty and wellness. MSCs' ability to rejuvenate skin, restore elasticity, and repair damaged tissues makes INDIBA an invaluable ally in the fight against signs of aging and skin imperfections.



Moreover, in a world where recovery and performance are paramount, this advancement is equally impactful in sports rehabilitation, where faster tissue repair and reduced recovery times are crucial.



Key Findings



The study conducted by Dr. Hernández-Bule, Dr. Alexjandro Úbeda and colleagues demonstrated that intermittent exposure to a 448kHz electric stimulus applied through Capacitive-Resistive Electric Transfer (CRET) significantly promotes the proliferation of human mesenchymal stem cells. This finding is particularly relevant for treating various tissue injuries and degenerative conditions.



Highlights of the Study:



● Cell Proliferation: The research observed a marked increase in the number of MSCs subjected to the 448kHz stimulation, showing a 25% increase in cell count compared to control groups.



● Mechanism of Action: The study suggests that CRET's effects are not solely due to thermal responses but also involve direct cellular reactions to the electric stimulus.



● Safety and Efficacy: Notably, the treatment did not compromise the multipotentiality of the MSCs, ensuring that their ability to differentiate into various cell types remains intact.



The Science Behind INDIBA: Three Core Functions



At the heart of INDIBA's technology are three key physiological actions:





– Encourages cellular activity and regeneration without damaging cell integrity. This supports the natural repair process, enhancing tissue rejuvenation.– Improves blood circulation, delivering essential nutrients and oxygen to tissues while removing toxins.– Boosts metabolic processes at the cellular level, further accelerating tissue repair and recovery. These functions work synergistically to create an environment where stem cells can thrive and contribute to tissue regeneration and wellness.This study represents a pivotal step forward in understanding how radiofrequency energy can unlock the natural potential of stem cells. With applications spanning beauty, wellness, and clinical rehabilitation, INDIBA continues to set the standard for innovation in non-invasive therapeutic technologies.As we continue to explore the applications of this discovery, the future holds immense promise for enhancing lives through science.For more information about INDIBA and the study, please refer to the original article published in Cell Physiology and Biochemistry, a reputable scientific journal known for its rigorous peer-review process and high-quality research. You can also view the article here [ ].