NORMA Group wins major contract from home improvement retailer in the US

Maintal, Germany / Auburn Hills (MI), USA, January 23, 2025 – NORMA Group has won a major contract in the industrial applications business. The company is supplying one of the largest home improvement and hardware retail chains in the US. This home improvement retailer will purchase more than five million BREEZE worm drive hose clamps per year for distribution in its home improvement stores. NORMA Group is thus continuously expanding its market share in the DIY segment in the US. The aim is to strengthen the industrial business and generate further growth.



CEO Guido Grandi:“As distributors, home improvement retailers are an important sales channel for us in the US. With this order, we are expanding the footprint of our BREEZE brand and strengthening our market position in the DIY segment. We are thus consistently pursuing our growth strategy in the Industry Applications business unit.”



For more than 90 years, the BREEZE brand has been offering a wide range of worm drive clamps for aviation, automotive, heavy commercial vehicles and industrial applications, among others. Manufactured in America, the BREEZE portfolio includes worm drive clamps, T-bolt clamps, V-band clamps and constant torque solutions.



About NORMA Group

NORMA Group is an international market leader in engineered and standardized joining and fluid-handling technology. With around 7,700 employees, NORMA Group supplies customers in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 product solutions. NORMA Group supports its customers and business partners in responding to global challenges such as climate change and the increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group's products help reduce emissions harmful to the climate and use water more efficiently. Its innovative joining solutions are used in water supply, irrigation and drainage systems, vehicles with conventional and alternative drive systems, ships and aircraft, as well as buildings. NORMA Group generated sales of around EUR 1.2 billion in 2023. The company has a global network of 25 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, North, Central and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its headquarters are located in Maintal near Frankfurt/Main. NORMA Group SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market (Prime Standard) and is a member of the SDAX.





