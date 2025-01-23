EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Swissnet Group Drives Digital Transformation in Healthcare Sector with Innovative ICT Solutions

23.01.2025 / 13:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swissnet Group Drives Digital Transformation in Healthcare Sector with Innovative ICT Solutions Berg, Switzerland – 23 January 2025 – The Swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) is advancing its growth strategy by initiating an innovative modernization project, valued at approximately EUR 2.1MM, within the German healthcare sector. This initiative includes continued collaboration with the Vitanas Group, one of Germany's largest private nursing home operators, along with a new project at Peine Hospital. Last year, Vitanas generated revenues of EUR 1.3MM, and this year, the hospital project contributed an additional EUR 800k. The hospital project involves the modernization of the communication infrastructure, replacing a 20-year-old telephone system with a state-of-the-art Mitel communication platform and a Hospicall nurse call system to drive the hospital's digital transformation. It also includes the introduction of premium rooms, designed to offer the comfort of a five-star hotel, which aim to attract private patients and increase revenue. This project underscores Swissnet Group's vision of empowering its clients with innovative ICT solutions. The company is leveraging cross-selling opportunities, such as digital signage and IT security solutions, to expand its portfolio and build lasting partnerships. Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of the Swissnet Group, commented:“The healthcare project demonstrates our commitment to innovation and measurable business outcomes. As part of our strategic transformation, we are focusing on synergies and cross-selling opportunities to create added value for our customers and investors.” About Swissnet Group The Swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the Swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the Swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment. For more information, please visit . Contact Company

Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board

...

Phone: +41 78 307 45 06 Contact for business and financial press

edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann

...

Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

23.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: beaconsmind AG Seestrasse 3 8712 Stäfa Switzerland Internet: ISIN: CH0451123589 WKN: A2QN5W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart; Paris EQS News ID: 2073703

End of News EQS News Service