The NAGA Group to Announce Preliminary FY24 Results on 5 February 2025 – Invitation to Update Call: Performance 2024 and Outlook 2025/2026

Hamburg, 23 January 2025 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ), provider of the all-in-one financial SuperApp NAGA, cordially invites analysts, investors, and media to an update call following the publication of its preliminary results for the past financial year 2024 on 5 February 2025, 14.00 CET.

CEO Octavian Patrascu and CFO Ricardo Cravo will comment on the preliminary results for the past financial year 2024 and provide an outlook for the financial years 2025/2026 by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Michael Milonas

Co-Founder and Deputy CEO

