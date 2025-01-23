EQS-News: ESPG AG / Key word(s): Bond

ESPG's restructuring plan has become legally binding - focus on the operating business

23.01.2025 / 20:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News



ESPG's restructuring plan has become legally binding - focus on the operating business

Restructuring plan legally binding following decision by Cologne Regional Court New liquid funds enable targeted investments in the further development of the science park portfolio in order to reduce vacancy rates and increase rental income Cologne, 23 January 2025 – ESPG AG, a real estate company specialising in science parks, announces that the Cologne Regional Court has dismissed the immediate appeal against the restructuring court's decision confirming the plan as inadmissible and has not allowed an appeal on points of law. This means that the restructuring plan has become legally binding as part of the StaRUG proceedings. ESPG AG will now concentrate fully on implementing the measures contained in the restructuring plan and systematically pressing ahead with the development of the property portfolio.



Ralf Nöcker, Executive Board Member of ESPG AG :“With the legal effect of our restructuring plan, the StaRUG proceedings have come to a successful conclusion. This is a decisive step towards a stable and economically successful future. We are now focussing on the operational tasks and challenges. As announced, we will invest in our portfolio in order to be able to offer our tenants attractive science space.”



ESPG AG plans to implement a comprehensive investment programme over the next two years, significantly reducing the vacancy rate and sustainably increasing rental income and cash flow. With its focus on science parks, the investments planned and the financial stability resulting from the successful conclusion of the StaRUG proceedings, ESPG AG is well positioned for a successful future.





About ESPG

The European Science Park Group (ESPG) is a real estate company specialising in science parks. The company focuses on the development of science parks, predominantly characterised by tenants from future-oriented sectors such as life sciences, green technologies or digital transformation, which benefit from their proximity to each other and their direct proximity to universities, hospitals or research locations. ESPG's portfolio already comprises 16 science parks across Europe with a total area of 126,000 square metres. The sites are generally located outside metropolises, in areas that are considered science clusters or have a high concentration of innovative companies.



Press contact:

Jan Hutterer

T +49 40 60 91 86 83

M +49 172 3462831

...

23.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ESPG AG Kleingedankstraße 11a 50677 Köln Germany Phone: +49 (0)22180149800 Internet: ISIN: DE000A2NBY22 WKN: A2NBY2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt EQS News ID: 2073857

End of News EQS News Service