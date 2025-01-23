Ati Motors Raises $20 Million To Expand Its Robotics Workforce

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Indian robotics company Ati Motors raises $20 million to expand its market

January 23, 2025 by David Edwards

Ati Motors , a developer of AI and autonomous robotics, has closed $20 million Series B led by Walden Catalyst Ventures (WCV) and NGP Capital (NGP) with participation from current investors including True Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners, Athera Venture Partners and Blume Ventures.

The funding comes on the heels of Ati Motors exceptional performance, marked by a tripled order in Q4 2024 and the addition of nine leading clients.

Ati Motors expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing, is revolutionizing how the industrial sector approaches automation.

It has deployed hundreds of its Sherpa robots across 40 leading manufacturers (30 percent Fortune 500), including Forvia and Hyundai with multiple scaled deployments in North America.

The capital will enable the company to accelerate the development and deployment of its robotic workforce, which leverages one of the largest and most diverse factory datasets for autonomous movement.

Ati Motors autonomous robots have been deployed globally in dynamic and complex manufacturing environments, delivering industry-leading uptime and helping customers achieve exceptional productivity gains.

Manufacturers around the world are keen to adopt robots as part of their workforce given that people no longer want to put up with dull, dirty and dangerous tasks.

However, the adoption has been constrained by availability of robots that perform as well as people in real world scenarios. Solving this gap has been Ati Motors' success.

Saurabh Chandra, founder and CEO of Ati Motors, says:“Since our founding, Ati Motors mission has been to create advanced, reliable products that enhance both productivity and efficiency in industrial settings.

“This funding will accelerate our ability to leverage our extensive real-world dataset to develop next-generation AI models and further advance our industrial autonomy platform.

“The rapid growth we're experiencing validates our approach of focusing on manufacturing as a vertical and conceptualising these robots as purpose-built self-driving vehicles.”

Shankar Chandran, partner at Walden Catalyst Ventures, says:“Ati Motors represents the future of industrial automation.

“Their unique combination of advanced AI capabilities and robotics, along with a deep understanding of manufacturing environments, positions them perfectly to lead the next wave of industrial automation.

“The impressive growth they've achieved validates their approach and demonstrates the strong market demand for their solutions.”

Upal Basu at NGP Capital, says:“We're excited to co-lead this investment in Ati Motors. The company's ability to successfully deploy fully autonomous mobile robots across diverse industrial environments, combined with their rapidly growing customer base, makes them a standout in the industrial automation space.

“We believe their unique approach to combining Edge AI, LiDAR, and robotics will help address a critical need in the manufacturing sector.”

The funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand Ati Motors market presence both in North America and APAC, and strengthen its position as a leading provider of industrial automation solutions at the intersection of AI and robotics.

The company recently established operations in Mexico and has strengthened its presence across US, India and Southeast Asia. The company is currently expanding its North America headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.