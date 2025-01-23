Mcewen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Caps 2024 With Transformative Investments, Exploration Wins

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



McEwen Copper secured a $35 million from Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture, to advance the Los Azules project in Argentina.

Operational efficiencies resulted in a 12% reduction in production costs, showcasing the company's resilience and focus on value creation. Promising exploration results at the Grey Fox project opened new opportunities for growth.

McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) concluded 2024 with several pivotal developments that reinforced its position in the mining industry. From securing significant investments to achieving regulatory milestones, the final quarter marked a period of transformative progress for the company.

One of the most notable highlights was McEwen Copper's additional $35 million investment from Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture, announced in December. This funding bolsters the development of the Los Azules copper project in Argentina, a cornerstone asset for McEwen Mining through its 46.4% stake in

