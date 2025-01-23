New Essential Reading For Winter Recreation: Fatal Avalanches In The US, 2023-2024

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Fatal Avalanches in the US: 2023-2024 reviews in detail all of the fatal snow avalanches of the season. They are summarized collectively, each is described, and noteworthy factors are discussed. Finally, the common factors and problems behind these tragic events are discussed. This information is invaluable for helping skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers, climbers, and others avoid such incidents in the future.



This 3nd edition reviews the 16 fatalities between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024 in clear terms with simple and clear snowpack diagrams and no technical obfuscation. The focus is on understanding what went wrong and how risk management could have been improved.



“While it remains our right to venture forth into avalanche terrain it also remains our responsibility to manage our own risk, to our own acceptable level. Hopefully these experiences of others will contribute in some way to that.“ – James Frankenfield, Author



ABOUT THE AUTHOR – James Frankenfield is a snow and avalanche professional with decades of experience as a skier/climber, snow scientist/engineer, and mountain safety educator. He earned his M.Sc. in Physics in 1990 by studying seasonal snow and avalanches and has done scientific work in the field. In 1993 he started Avalanche-Center on USENET and a university gopher server and manages this project on the web to this day. He has climbed, soloed, and guided alpine climbs throughout the western US, soloed a lengthy section of the Northville-Placid trail in winter in 1984, and soloed multi-day glacier ski tours in the Alps. His personal website is snowman-jim

