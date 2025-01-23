Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Marblehead Bancorp And Marblehead Bank

(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Marblehead Bancorp, Marblehead, Ohio and Marblehead Bank, Marblehead, Ohio

Written Agreement dated December 14, 2023 (PDF)

Terminated January 17, 2025

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here .

For inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.