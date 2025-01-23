TEDCO Announces Geyssel Gonzalez's Promotion To Deputy Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Geyssel has been an asset to the TEDCO team," TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall said. "Through her due diligence and comprehensive efforts, TEDCO has seen the implementation of advanced forecasting software, an optimization of real-time reporting and more. I am confident that in her new role, she will continue to shine, all while advancing TEDCO's efforts to uplift the Maryland ecosystem."

Gonzalez is an accomplished finance executive with extensive experience in strategic management, operational optimization and process automation. Prior to joining TEDCO, she held leadership roles at the Nuclear Energy Institute and the International Association for Dental Research where she spearheaded enterprise resource planning system implementations, led cross-functional teams and played a pivotal role in financial planning and compliance.

"Through her work as controller, we were privy to witness the dedication and commitment Geyssel has to TEDCO, and in extension, to the Maryland ecosystem," said Terry Rauh , chief finance and operations officer at TEDCO. "Through this promotion, TEDCO is sure to see further advancement of financial processes and a continued effort to remain transparent and efficient."

Gonzalez holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Franklin University and is pursuing her MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. As a certified public accountant (CPA), she brings a results-driven approach to her role, with a focus on precision, strategic decision-making and fostering financial sustainability.

"I am honored to step into the role of deputy chief financial officer to further enhance TEDCO's financial processes," Gonzalez said. "This promotion reflects the commitment I have to TEDCO's mission of leading innovation to market."

About TEDCO

TEDCO , the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at .

