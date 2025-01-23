(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abyssinia Bio sciences and Cordance Medical announced today that they have entered into a collaborative agreement to explore focused ultrasound in diagnostic and therapeutic applications for Alzheimer's disease.

The collaboration will focus on early identification of toxic amyloid abnormalities in Alzheimer's by utilizing Cordance Medical's ultrasound mediated SonoBiopsyTM technology. Furthermore, Cordance's SonoScriptTM will be used to investigate how focused ultrasound can enhance the brain biodistribution of Abyssinia's antibodies.

"Ultrasound guided drug delivery is an emerging method to improve the efficacy and safety of Aβ immunotherapy," said Bhaskar Ramamurthy, CEO and co-founder of Cordance, "In addition to its potential to obtain liquid biopsies from brain tissue in a non-invasive way, focused ultrasound should continue to be explored as potentially one of the safest methods of monoclonal antibody brain delivery and targeted delivery to disease-relevant brain areas."

"Now that Aβ immunotherapy has been established as an effective strategy to slow cognitive decline in mild to moderate stages of Alzheimer's disease, prevention and treating the earliest stages of the disease become the next most important goals. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Cordance Medical to evaluate the performance of higher exposures of our therapeutic antibodies in preclinical Alzheimer disease models, and to explore the utility of BBB opening for biomarker development," said Frederic Godderis, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abyssinia Bio sciences. "This partnership complements our ongoing evaluation of shuttle technologies to optimize BBB penetration as well as our biomarker development efforts."

About Abyssinia Biosciences

Abyssinia Biosciences, Inc. is a preclinical stage biotech company developing drugs and vaccines to treat and prevent Alzheimer's disease by targeting toxic misfolded proteins in the brain. Abyssinia's first target is toxic amyloid beta aggregates, also known as oligomers. The company has compelling preclinical data and its lead antibody's binding profile to toxic oligomers is superior to that of other antibodies (approved and in development). Abyssinia is in the final stages of lead drug selection and on track to start IND enabling studies in 2025. In addition to the development of an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody, the team is working on the development of an oligomer-specific biomarker test that can potentially be used as a blood-based diagnostic to predict and detect Alzheimer's disease better than other diagnostic tests.

About Cordance Medical

Cordance Medical is a preclinical stage medical technology company dedicated to improving patient outcomes in brain diseases through its innovative NeuroAccess platform. The platform's ability to non-invasively open the blood-brain barrier promises to revolutionize drug delivery and enable liquid biopsy, offering new hope to patients with neurological conditions. For more information, visit

