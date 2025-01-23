Maple Bear Lewisville To Celebrate Grand Opening On January 30, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The grand opening celebration will take place at 950 N Garden Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX 75077. The community is warmly invited to participate in this festive occasion, which will include engaging activities suitable for the whole family, guided tours of the cutting-edge facility, and opportunities to meet the dedicated and experienced staff. Attendees will also enjoy light refreshments and have the chance to learn more about the innovative programs that Maple Bear offers.

Maple Bear Lewisville is designed to be far more than just an educational institution; it aims to create a nurturing atmosphere where children can flourish academically, socially, and emotionally. With a focus on individualized instruction and small class sizes, the center ensures that every child receives personalized attention tailored to their unique developmental needs. This supportive environment fosters self-confidence and a love for learning that lasts a lifetime.

The school employs a distinctive Bilingual Immersive Education approach that incorporates immersive learning experiences in both English and Spanish. This dual-language strategy not only prepares students for a dynamic future but also nurtures an appreciation for diverse cultures and languages. The curriculum is compliant with local educational regulations and exceeds state requirements for teacher-to-student ratios. This allows Maple Bear Lewisville to maintain intimacy in the classroom, ensuring that each child's learning experience is rich and engaging.

During the grand opening, attendees will have the chance to explore the innovative learning spaces crafted for children of all ages. The facility features interactive play areas designed to stimulate creativity and motivation, along with specialized classrooms for language instruction. Families will have the opportunity to see firsthand the resources and programs specifically designed to inspire a lifelong love of learning and cultivate curiosity. Martine Lewis, Chief Academic Officer, along with Harry Bell, Academic Director, and Mayor Pro Tem of Lewisville, Patrick Kelly, will also be in attendance.

In addition to its acclaimed curriculum, Maple Bear Lewisville will offer a range of extracurricular activities that promote creativity, critical thinking, and community involvement. These initiatives will help students connect with global cultures, reflecting Maple Bear's presence in over 40 countries and enhancing their educational experience with a broader worldview.

Join Maple Bear Lewisville on January 30, 2025, for a celebration that marks a significant addition to the Lewisville community. For further information about the grand opening event or to enroll your child, please visit .

Maple Bear brings the best of Canadian bilingual education to the world, providing high-quality educational experiences that prepare students for success that extends beyond the classroom. With a presence in over 40 countries, Maple Bear's award-winning international curriculum emphasizes safety, small class sizes, and individualized instruction.

