Digital Turbine To Host Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call On February 5, 2025, At 4:30Pm ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, (Nasdaq: APPS ), a global mobile company, announced it will host a call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter results and operating progress on Wednesday, February 5th, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine's Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed via webcast link: . The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 8775045. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website . The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through February 12th, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 3909564.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine is the driving force behind superior mobile experiences for consumers and results for the world's leading mobile operators, advertisers and publishers. Our platform uniquely simplifies our partners' ability to drive end-to-end recognition, acquisition and monetization - connecting them to more consumers, in more ways, on more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit .

Follow Digital Turbine:



Twitter

Facebook LinkedIn

Digital Turbine

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED