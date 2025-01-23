Digital Turbine To Host Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call On February 5, 2025, At 4:30Pm ET
Date
1/23/2025 12:46:04 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS ), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results and operating progress on Wednesday, February 5th, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine's Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed via webcast link: . The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 8775045. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website . The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.
For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through February 12th, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 3909564.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine is the driving force behind superior mobile experiences for consumers and results for the world's leading mobile operators, advertisers and publishers. Our platform uniquely simplifies our partners' ability to drive end-to-end recognition, acquisition and monetization - connecting them to more consumers, in more ways, on more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit .
Follow Digital Turbine:
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
Digital Turbine
Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine
[email protected]
SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23012025003732001241ID1109123036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.