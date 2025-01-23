Introducing Gun Leash: Smart Technology To Reduce Gun Crime In America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gun Leash is a state-of-the-art device that integrates seamlessly with firearms, providing real-time monitoring and control to prevent unauthorized use. This cutting-edge aims to address the growing concerns of gun violence and accidental shootings by ensuring that firearms are only operated by their rightful owners.

According to a 2023 ATF report of 300 major American cities, 70% of guns confiscated from criminals were previously owned by law-abiding citizens, law enforcement officers and private security officers, but then lost or stolen. Each year police run over a million guns confiscated from criminals through the ATF eTrace system to identify where these guns came from. On average 300,000 of these handguns were reported stolen. The balance of some 700,000 were lost or left behind in public places. The 3 most common places for guns to be lost or left behind are public restrooms, booths of restaurants and department store dressing rooms. A simple Google search will retrieve occurrences where guns were found just laying in a restroom stall. The problem is the majority aren't reported but then sold to nefarious individuals.

Key Features of Gun Leash:

.Simple Patented iBeacon Proximity Technology: Alerts the gun owner upon leaving their gun unattended via the Gun Leash smartphone app.

.Maintains Gun Owner Privacy: No GPS tracking or location monitoring of the firearm. Simple proximity alerts at the moment the gun is at risk of being lost or left behind so it can be retrieved.

.Does Not Disable Gun: Allows the owner to use gun for self-defense unencumbered.

.Small Size: Postage-stamp sized iBeacon can be added to any gun DIY no gunsmith needed.

Founder and CEO Carl Lanore stated, "Gun Leash represents a significant step forward in our efforts to make communities safer. By leveraging advanced technology, we can reduce the risk of gun-related incidents and provide peace of mind to firearm owners."

Gun Leash is available nationwide at GunLeash. For more information, contact Carl Lanore at ... or (502)509-5350

About GUNNY, Inc. is a leading innovator in smart technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing gun safety and security through cutting-edge advancements. Our mission is to create a safer world by integrating targeted technology into everyday gun use.

