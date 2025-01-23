Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Water Bowl For Pets (LGT-317)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a modified bowl to provide pets with cool, clean water for drinking," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the THERMA DRINK. My design would also prevent spills associated with a moving or shifting water bowl."

The invention provides an improved pet water bowl. In doing so, it helps keep the water cool for a longer period of time. It also helps keep the bowl free from debris, and it prevents the water bowl from moving around and spilling. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LGT-317, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

