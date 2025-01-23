Umicore: Transparency Notification By Silchester International Investors LLP
Date
1/23/2025 12:31:00 PM
Transparency notification by
Silchester International Investors LLP
In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Umicore was recently notified by Silchester International Investors LLP that it has crossed the legal threshold of 3% for the direct voting rights upwards on January 17th 2025.
The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of Silchester International Investors LLP now stands at 3.05%.
Summary of the move:
| Date on which the threshold was crossed
| Date of notification
| Direct voting rights after the transaction
| Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
| Total
| 17 January 2025
| 20 January 2025
| 3.05 %
| 0.00 %
| 3.05 %
Notifications from Silchester International Investors LLP:
The notification contains the following information:
Date of notification: 20 January 2025 Date on which the threshold is crossed: 17 January 2025 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 3% Notification by: Silchester International Investors LLP Denominator: 246,400,000 Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .
For more information
Investor Relations
| Caroline Kerremans
| +32 2 227 72 21
| ...
| Eva Behaeghe
| +32 2 227 70 68
| ...
About Umicore
Umicore is a circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy make a real difference. Its activities are organized in four business groups: Battery Materials, Catalysis, Recycling and Specialty Materials. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.
Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore's overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: Materials for a better life.
Umicore's industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base with around 12,000 employees. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 1.8 billion (turnover of € 7.4 billion) in the first half year of 2024.
