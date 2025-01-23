Select GCR Voted Most Trusted Government Contract Consulting Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Navigating the intricate world of contracting can be particularly challenging for smaller enterprises, especially when dealing with registrations, certifications, and regulatory requirements. Since its inception in 2010, Select GCR, under the leadership of President and CEO Jason Bortz, has been pivotal in guiding over 5,000 businesses through these hurdles.

With over $700 million in government contracts secured for clients, Select GCR's innovative solutions have proven instrumental in driving business success.

Post thi

"Government contracting can overwhelm businesses without the right guidance," said Jason Bortz, President and CEO of Select GCR. "Being named the Most Trusted Firm by The Enterprise World is a testament to our commitment to simplifying this process and delivering exceptional results."

Over time, Select GCR's strategic methods have yielded impressive results. With a 98% success rate on first-time registration and certification submissions and an ever-growing repeat business rate, the company's commitment to client success is evident. By providing dedicated teams for personalized support, SGCR ensures clients receive the guidance necessary for growth and long-term success.

Client Highlight: Patriot Disaster Specialists

One of Select GCR's standout clients is Patriot Disaster Specialists (PDS), a veteran-owned and operated property damage restoration contractor led by Rich Eten. Through their partnership with Select GCR, Patriot Disaster Specialists were able to bid on and secure over $10 million from multiple contract awards provided by the Department of Defense (DOD).

"Working with Select GCR has been a game-changer for our company," said Rich Eten, owner of Patriot Disaster Specialists. "Their expertise in navigating the complexities of government contracting allowed us to secure substantial contracts, building our overall growth and success."

Given the best practices displayed by Select GCR, the title of 'Most Trusted Government Contracting Consulting Firm' is more than suitable for such a dynamic and consistently evolving company.

About Select GCR

Select GCR, founded by Jason Bortz in 2010, is a leading business development firm based in the Tampa Bay Area. The firm specializes in government contracting, offering services that include registrations, certifications, market research, and comprehensive educational solutions.

For more information about Select GCR and their services, visit

Media Contact:

Jay Jeffrey, [email protected]

SOURCE Select GCR