GPARENCY Hires David Schwed To Lead Launch Of Groundbreaking 'Debt Snapshot' Product

HOWELL, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, the only mortgage brokerage guaranteeing clients the best rate and terms without requiring them to leave their existing broker or lender, is proud to announce the hiring of David Schwed. Schwed will spearhead the launch of GPARENCY's innovative new product, Debt Snapshot, designed to empower sales brokers with unprecedented transparency and actionable insights to close deals faster.

In a significant milestone, the first Debt Snapshot has already been produced for Bob Knakal at BKREA, with additional Snapshots underway for various other brokers. This early adoption underscores the immense value Debt Snapshot provides, enabling brokers to present precise and actionable financing options directly within their offering memorandums (OMs).

In today's volatile banking environment, Debt Snapshot equips investment sales brokers with a free, concise one-page report to include in their OMs. This report provides a curated list of banks most suitable for the deal, complete with high-level summaries of potential terms or interest. For firms with in-house finance teams, the report also features the name and contact information of the in-house broker, ensuring every OM offers tailored and actionable financing solutions. The result? Enhanced confidence and clarity for brokers and buyers navigating a complex market.

"At GPARENCY, we live by the philosophy that 'an educated consumer is the best customer,' as Sy Syms famously said," said Ira Zlotowitz, President and Founder of GPARENCY. "We believe the more intel a buyer has, the more they'll value our $4,500 debt diligence product that guarantees the best rate and terms. With Debt Snapshot, we're taking transparency and value creation to the next level, empowering brokers and buyers alike with critical financing insights."

With experience in banking and real estate, David Schwed will lead the rollout of Debt Snapshot and build a dedicated team to support it. His team will focus on empowering brokers and individuals passionate about real estate, whether they're exploring the acquisition side of the business or pursuing careers in banking.

"I'm thrilled to join GPARENCY and bring Debt Snapshot to market," said Schwed. "This tool is a game-changer for investment sales brokers, offering them a competitive edge by streamlining access to financing solutions. Whether connecting brokers to lenders directly or amplifying the efforts of in-house finance teams, Debt Snapshot ensures everyone involved in a deal has the resources they need to succeed."

Debt Snapshot reinforces GPARENCY's commitment to delivering transparent, innovative solutions for the commercial real estate industry. By offering Debt Snapshot free of charge, GPARENCY continues to set the standard for providing brokers and buyers with actionable data that drives more efficient and effective deals.

About GPARENCY

GPARENCY is the only mortgage brokerage that guarantees clients the best rate and terms without requiring them to leave their existing broker or lender. By combining cutting-edge tools, unparalleled transparency, and a proven debt diligence process, GPARENCY is redefining the commercial real estate industry.

