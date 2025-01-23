Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier To Open On April 8, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, January 23, 2025

Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier to open on April 8, 2025

URW announces that the retail opening of Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier will take place on April 8, 2025.

Significant progress on commissioning has been achieved, with the project's Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) systems now in the final testing and inspection phase. Retail lettings currently stand at 94%, with strong interest in the remaining units.

The opening date has been selected in collaboration with tenants and is aligned with the Spring retail calendar. Further details regarding opening events will be announced locally in the lead up to the opening.



About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 71 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €2.9 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Its €50 Bn portfolio is 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at June 30, 2024).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group's Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW's stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

