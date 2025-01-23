Exco Technologies Limited 2024 Annual Meeting Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 22, 2025. A total of 25,621,079 Common Shares or 66.5% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|
| Votes
For
|
| Votes
Withheld/Against
|
| Edward H. Kernaghan
| 95.7%
|
| 4.3%
|
| Darren M. Kirk
| 98.9%
|
| 1.1%
|
| Robert B. Magee
| 98.9%
|
| 1.1%
|
| Colleen M. McMorrow
| 99.0%
|
| 1.0%
|
| Brian A. Robbins
| 97.7%
|
| 2.3%
|
| Tommy J. Skudutis
| 99.2%
|
| 0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
|
| Source:
| Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
|
| Contact:
| Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
|
| Telephone:
| (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
|
| Website:
|
| Appendix A
|
|
|
|
|
|
| VOTING RESULTS - 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|
| Resolution
| Votes For
| Votes
Withheld/Against
| #
| %
| #
| %
| Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director
| 24,237,631
|
| 95.7
|
| 1,097,400
|
| 4.3
|
| Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director
| 25,064,377
|
| 98.9
|
| 270,654
|
| 1.1
|
| Elect Robert B. Magee as Director
| 25,055,825
|
| 98.9
|
| 279,206
|
| 1.1
|
| Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director
| 25,091,386
|
| 99.0
|
| 243,645
|
| 1.0
|
| Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director
| 24,741,544
|
| 97.7
|
| 593,487
|
| 2.3
|
| Elect Tommy J. Skudutis as Director
| 25,118,196
|
| 99.2
|
| 216,835
|
| 0.8
|
| Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors
| 25,080,311
|
| 97.9
|
| 540,768
|
| 2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (1) Based on proxies submitted
| (2) 286,048 shares were not voted for Directors
| (3) 25,621,079 shares (66.5%) were voted by proxy
