عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Exco Technologies Limited 2024 Annual Meeting Results


1/23/2025 12:16:04 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 22, 2025. A total of 25,621,079 Common Shares or 66.5% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Votes
For
Votes
Withheld/Against
Edward H. Kernaghan 95.7% 4.3%
Darren M. Kirk 98.9% 1.1%
Robert B. Magee 98.9% 1.1%
Colleen M. McMorrow 99.0% 1.0%
Brian A. Robbins 97.7% 2.3%
Tommy J. Skudutis 99.2% 0.8%

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website:

Appendix A
VOTING RESULTS - 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Resolution Votes For
Votes
Withheld/Against
#
%
# %
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 24,237,631
 95.7 1,097,400 4.3
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 25,064,377
 98.9 270,654 1.1
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director 25,055,825
 98.9 279,206 1.1
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 25,091,386
 99.0 243,645 1.0
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director 24,741,544
 97.7 593,487 2.3
Elect Tommy J. Skudutis as Director 25,118,196
 99.2 216,835 0.8
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 25,080,311
 97.9 540,768 2.1
Notes:
(1) Based on proxies submitted
(2) 286,048 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,621,079 shares (66.5%) were voted by proxy



MENAFN23012025004107003653ID1109122960


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search