Exco Technologies Limited 2024 Annual Meeting Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced results from its 2024 annual meeting of held on January 22, 2025. A total of 25,621,079 Common Shares or 66.5% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Votes

For

Votes

Withheld/Against

Edward H. Kernaghan 95.7% 4.3% Darren M. Kirk 98.9% 1.1% Robert B. Magee 98.9% 1.1% Colleen M. McMorrow 99.0% 1.0% Brian A. Robbins 97.7% 2.3% Tommy J. Skudutis 99.2% 0.8%

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233 Website:

Appendix A VOTING RESULTS - 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Resolution Votes For

Votes

Withheld/Against

#

%

# %

Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 24,237,631

95.7 1,097,400 4.3 Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 25,064,377

98.9 270,654 1.1 Elect Robert B. Magee as Director 25,055,825

98.9 279,206 1.1 Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 25,091,386

99.0 243,645 1.0 Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director 24,741,544

97.7 593,487 2.3 Elect Tommy J. Skudutis as Director 25,118,196

99.2 216,835 0.8 Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 25,080,311

97.9 540,768 2.1 Notes: (1) Based on proxies submitted

(2) 286,048 shares were not voted for Directors (3) 25,621,079 shares (66.5%) were voted by proxy



